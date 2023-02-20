Colonie attorney stole in excess of $500,000 from deceased person’s estate in Colonie, troopers say

By Steven Cook |
A New York State Police car

A New York State Police car

Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

COLONIE – A Colonie man stole more than $500,000 from a deceased person’s estate in Colonie, New York State Police said.

Roy K. Nestler, 55, of Colonie, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of second-degree grand larceny, a felony, police said.

Nestler is accused of taking the money from the estate while acting as an attorney for the estate, police said, citing the investigation,

Nestler was arraigned and released to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement