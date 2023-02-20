Colonie attorney stole in excess of $500,000 from deceased person’s estate in Colonie, troopers say

Article Audio:

COLONIE – A Colonie man stole more than $500,000 from a deceased person’s estate in Colonie, New York State Police said.

Roy K. Nestler, 55, of Colonie, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of second-degree grand larceny, a felony, police said.

Nestler is accused of taking the money from the estate while acting as an attorney for the estate, police said, citing the investigation,

Nestler was arraigned and released to return to court later.

