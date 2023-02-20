Images: A hawk at Ballston Lake Monday (4 photos)

Article Audio:

BALLSTON LAKE – A look at a hawk taking flight in Ballston Lake Monday, near Diamond and Anchor roads.

Photos from our Erica Miller

