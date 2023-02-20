Johnstown man charged with raping child, police say; Arrest made after patrol officer spots suspicious activity

|
JOHNSTOWN – A Johnstown Police officer’s observation while on patrol led to a city man’s arrest on a predatory sexual assault against a child charge, police said.
Arrested was John J. Lyman Sr., 36, of Johnstown, police said. He faces one count each of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape, felonies.
If convicted of the predatory sexual assault against a child charge, he would face up to 25 years to life in prison.
The investigation began at about 11:46 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The officer was on patrol when the officer spotted suspicious activity inside a car parked at the end of West Montgomery Street, between an adult and a child, police said. The investigation then determined that the child had been sexually assaulted and officers arrested Lyman, police said.
Lyman was arraigned and ordered held without bail.
