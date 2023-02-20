Letters to the Editor Monday, Feb. 20 – Three, from readers in Schenectady and Scotia

Article Audio:

Trump seeking to lead violent regime



Is Trump willing to use any means, including violence, to achieve his goal, an American autocratic oligarchy with himself as dictator? Before answering, consider the following:

“In 2019, Trump at one point asked in a private meeting with close aides whether the U.S. could shoot migrants below the waist to slow them down.” — ABC News

“In a response to protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody Trump tweeted ‘when the looting starts the shooting starts.’” — ABC News

“I’d like to punch him in the face,” Trump said, remarking that a man disrupting his rally was escorted out with a smile on his face. “He’s smiling, having a good time.” — CNN News

“If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them,” Trump said after warning of possible rabble-rousers. “I’ll pay the legal fees,” he added. — Mediate Jan. 13, 2017

“’In the old days,’” Trump added, protesters would be “‘carried out on stretchers. We’re not allowed to push back anymore,’” Trump said.” — CNN News

After debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was willing to condemn White supremacists and militia groups, and Biden interjected to mention the Proud Boys in particular, Trump said: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” —CNN News

I think it is evident Trump attracted violent people and encouraged them to use violence against their perceived enemies, including Vice President Pence and especially those who “rigged” an election against him.

Anthony Santo

Schenectady

Don’t blame Trump for today’s troubles



Is there a soul among us who can deny the near-crippling, exorbitant cost of living?

The other day, I paid $5 and change for three apples.

And every day, a body writes in bashing Trump. He is gone. Turn the page.

Without launching a bombastic diatribe, one must have their head in the sand to ignore the crime, failing schools, censorship, failing infrastructure, border crisis, inflation, international crises and corruption.

If there was one-fifth of these current calamities during Trump’s reign, there’d be enough dirt to bury him tout de suite.

Eric Almond

Scotia

Turn life around by turning to Jesus



I’m not blissfully blind to the turmoil and hopelessness that carries the news of the day.

From the war in Ukraine to skyrocketing inflation to rampant homelessness or out-of- control crime; there are plenty of reasons for feeling bad.

What’s remarkable is I’ve never been more at peace in my life.

I give all the credit and glory to God. Through prayer and walking in the Spirit of Christ, I live a life of gratitude and humility. I could never imagine enjoying such a satisfying disposition.

I suffered from manic depression for 26 years (ages 14-40). It robbed me of a career, relationships and my dignity. During that span, every year bi-polar reared its ugly head, destroying whatever I had worked for, leaving me destitute, having to start all over.

When I turned 40, I finally gained control of life with family therapy and the right medication. However, I still held a lifetime of traumatic memories.

A week wouldn’t pass when I stumbled on some forgotten truth that left me feeling ashamed and embarrassed.

In 2016, my cousin, Wyatt passed away. I wrote to his brother, David, praising Wyatt’s strong Christian values.

My letter inspired David, who led me to the light of Christ. Those horrid memories still linger.

However, those feelings of demoralization have been replaced by a gratitude for God. For, I’m no longer held captive to demons of bi-polar or its memories.

Anyone can turn their life around, anyone who lets Jesus into their heart.

William Aiken

Schenectady

