Letters to the Editor Monday, Feb. 20 – Three, from readers in Schenectady and Scotia

Trump seeking to lead violent regime
Is Trump willing to use any means, including violence, to achieve his goal, an American autocratic oligarchy with himself as dictator? Before answering, consider the following:
“In 2019, Trump at one point asked in a private meeting with close aides whether the U.S. could shoot migrants below the waist to slow them down.” — ABC News
“In a response to protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody Trump tweeted ‘when the looting starts the shooting starts.’” — ABC News
“I’d like to punch him in the face,” Trump said, remarking that a man disrupting his rally was escorted out with a smile on his face. “He’s smiling, having a good time.” — CNN News
“If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them,” Trump said after warning of possible rabble-rousers. “I’ll pay the legal fees,” he added. — Mediate Jan. 13, 2017
“’In the old days,’” Trump added, protesters would be “‘carried out on stretchers. We’re not allowed to push back anymore,’” Trump said.” — CNN News
After debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump if he was willing to condemn White supremacists and militia groups, and Biden interjected to mention the Proud Boys in particular, Trump said: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” —CNN News
I think it is evident Trump attracted violent people and encouraged them to use violence against their perceived enemies, including Vice President Pence and especially those who “rigged” an election against him.
Anthony Santo
Schenectady
Don’t blame Trump for today’s troubles
Is there a soul among us who can deny the near-crippling, exorbitant cost of living?
The other day, I paid $5 and change for three apples.
And every day, a body writes in bashing Trump. He is gone. Turn the page.
Without launching a bombastic diatribe, one must have their head in the sand to ignore the crime, failing schools, censorship, failing infrastructure, border crisis, inflation, international crises and corruption.
If there was one-fifth of these current calamities during Trump’s reign, there’d be enough dirt to bury him tout de suite.
Eric Almond
Scotia
Turn life around by turning to Jesus
I’m not blissfully blind to the turmoil and hopelessness that carries the news of the day.
From the war in Ukraine to skyrocketing inflation to rampant homelessness or out-of- control crime; there are plenty of reasons for feeling bad.
What’s remarkable is I’ve never been more at peace in my life.
I give all the credit and glory to God. Through prayer and walking in the Spirit of Christ, I live a life of gratitude and humility. I could never imagine enjoying such a satisfying disposition.
I suffered from manic depression for 26 years (ages 14-40). It robbed me of a career, relationships and my dignity. During that span, every year bi-polar reared its ugly head, destroying whatever I had worked for, leaving me destitute, having to start all over.
When I turned 40, I finally gained control of life with family therapy and the right medication. However, I still held a lifetime of traumatic memories.
A week wouldn’t pass when I stumbled on some forgotten truth that left me feeling ashamed and embarrassed.
In 2016, my cousin, Wyatt passed away. I wrote to his brother, David, praising Wyatt’s strong Christian values.
My letter inspired David, who led me to the light of Christ. Those horrid memories still linger.
However, those feelings of demoralization have been replaced by a gratitude for God. For, I’m no longer held captive to demons of bi-polar or its memories.
Anyone can turn their life around, anyone who lets Jesus into their heart.
William Aiken
Schenectady
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Mr Edmond no one will or should forget the horror of Trump. President Biden is in Ukraine today showing the support of the US for another struggling democracy. BIDENS other achievements the infrastructure bill the CHIPS act the inflation reduction act to name just a few remind us all of how great this country can be. I believe Gym Jordan yesterday proclaimed Tump deserved the 2024 nomination. If you need further evidence of the need to remember Trump read Mr Santos excellent letter above. Thank God for this great Democracy
Let’s go Brandies is defined daily by his hysterical efforts to post his reality.
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
please be sure to fact check any of his posts if you read them the are chock full of lies
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023
own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man
Correction my response was to Edmond not Almond
As Christophe stated, Rep. Jordan is among those who have endorsed Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. According to a WP article (2/15) other Congressmen endorsing Trump include:
“Senate (5): Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Eric Schmitt (Mo.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) and J.D. Vance (Ohio)
House (26): Jim Banks (Ind.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Mike Carey (Ohio), Elijah Crane (Ariz.), Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (Tenn.), Russell Fry (S.C.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.), Tony Gonzales (Tex.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Harriet M. Hageman (Wyo.), Clay Higgins (La.), Wesley Hunt (Tex.), Ronny Jackson (Tex.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Mary E. Miller (Ill.), Max L. Miller (Ohio), Alex Mooney (W.Va.), Barry Moore (Ala.), Troy E. Nehls (Tex.), Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), Dale W. Strong (Ala.), William Timmons (S.C.), Jeff Van Drew (N.J.) and Joe Wilson (S.C.)”
Much has been made of Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape (2005) in which he brags about getting away with grabbing women by the genitals because “I am a star.” He also said, “I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss.”
Even more revealing of his character are excerpt from his appearances on the Howard Stern radio show. This is from Quora:
“He and Howard spent many a happy moment trying to “out gross” each other where women were concerned and it was on that show Donnie gave Howard “permission” to refer to his daughter, Ivanka, as a “great piece of ass.” Such fatherly sentiment! And, of course, being Donnie, he kept doubling down on Ivanka – indicating that he would date her and that the one thing they had in common was sex. All of this is available on video and has been played over and over.”
If you read my last two posts, do you think those Republican Congressmen endorsing Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination made a wise decision? Did they make it with patriotic interests at heart or were they motivated by partisan considerations? Do you find names in the list you recognize? Does their endorsement of Trump affect your opinion of them?
Eric Almond, if you could give me more information on your 3 $5 Apples like where you bought them and what brand I could give you an educated answer I have looked locally and can’t seem to find any apple that costs that much. I’m not saying you didn’t pay $5 for said apples I just want the details of said apples that cost $5 for 3. Maybe you could tell me the weight of the total $5 dollar apples.
As far as inflation no president controls “Global Inflation”
The bad infrastructure you speak of has been there for many years. president Biden got the infrastructure bill passed in his 1st year and just took affect this past January. You should see improvement soon. I think Trump had infrastructure on the table every week but it never materialized. Give thanks to President Biden he addressed your concern quickly upon entering office.
I don’t think schools are failing I think they are at last recovering from the pandemic and soon will improve. If your concern is CRT no schools have ever taught it ….That class is only offered in college
No one is being censored ….Private platform have the right to censor anything they see not fit for their forums. Anything not allowed on these platforms you can see every night on Fox News or Newsmax….ot even Trump’s “Truth Social” Website.
Your concern about crime is a valid one …it went up under Trump….we are trying to fix that now.
Your concerns about the border are being addressed also….but first they need for republicans to come to the table and address it logically…Immigration has been on the table for over 20 years. My hope one day Republicans and Democrats will come to the table and have serious reform on the immigration issues ….a wall is not the answer….
….I hope you find some cheaper apples though
Earth to Eric Almond; “crime, failing schools, censorship, failing infrastructure, border crisis, inflation, international crises and corruption. If there was one-fifth of these current calamities during Trump’s reign, there’d be enough dirt to bury him tout de suite.”
————————
William Aiken; “I give all the credit and glory to God.”
God
1. (in Christianity and other monotheistic religions) the creator and ruler of the universe and source of all moral authority; the supreme being. 2. (in certain other religions) a superhuman being or spirit worshiped as having power over nature or human fortunes; a deity.
“source of all moral authority- power over nature;” Sounds to me like something has gone wrong with the game plan.
—————
Anthony Santo, thank you for the facts. Something MAGA people don’t seem to be concerned with.
“I’d like to punch him in the face,” Trump said, remarking that a man disrupting his rally was escorted out with a smile on his face. “He’s smiling, having a good time.” — CNN News
“If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them,” Trump said after warning of possible rabble-rousers. “I’ll pay the legal fees,” he added. — Mediate Jan. 13, 2017
BIDEN:
Speaking at the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in Washington, Biden appeared to mock his conservative colleagues.
“I love my right-wing friends who talk about the tree of liberty is water of the blood of patriots,” he said. “If you need to work about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15.”
The quote Biden refers to dates back to Thomas Jefferson, who wrote in a letter, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants.” Jefferson was the principal author of the Declaration of Independence and America’s third president.
The difference is one President is talking about people rioting and destroying cities.
The other is attacking people exercising their second Amendment rights.
Peaceful protesting does not give the right to destroy property.
You stated Friends’ Central School is a PRIVATE school. Private schools can do as they wish within state guidelines obviously. If the parents object to this class, they can disenroll from school or ask that the teacher be relieved of their duties. Private schools can literally hire\fire at will.
This is what a true leader does for the people he represents. Funny right after that announcement guess who decides to show up to the party TIC Biden and Buttigieg.
This is what this administration lacks character.
Since returning home, some in the village have reported headaches and breathing difficulties. Others have witnessed their pets die or suffer from supposed choking fits. Water quality has also been a concern for communities outside the initial crash site, as butyl acrylate—one of the chemicals onboard the derailed train—has been detected in the Ohio River.
Some residents of East Palestine voiced their questions and concerns at a town hall meeting on Wednesday, where representatives from Norfolk Southern, owner of the derailed train, were noticeably absent after the company cited threats to its employees as its reason for avoiding the forum.
Also absent from the town hall were President Joe Biden and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who have both taken flak from both sides of the aisle over their perceived tepid response to the toxic spill.
Despite continued reassurance from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and partnering organizations that say round-the-clock monitoring has not detected vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride in the air, residents of East Palestine have expressed several health concerns.
On February 3, a 150-car train derailed, with several dozen of its cars slipping off the tracks. Of the derailed cars, 20 contained hazardous chemicals, including vinyl chloride, which becomes hydrogen chloride and phosgene when burned.
Officials conducted a controlled burn of the toxic chemicals to prevent an explosion, and residents were permitted to return home on February 8 after air-quality testing showed readings satisfactory to the safety screening levels.
Buttigieg posted about the derailment in a Twitter thread on Tuesday, writing that the DOT is “constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation (like the braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018 because of a law passed by Congress in 2015), but we are using the powers we do have to keep people safe.”
While other industry insiders have also pointed a finger at Trump-era policies, the residents in eastern Ohio have said that blaming the former president is “absurd.”
Traitor In CHief’s legacy .
No-brain, just wondering if you think people had a choice about reading, or for that matter even seeing your pathetic posts they would want you to continue with your insane, hate filled, distorted blather. Well, the answer is no.
Apparently you need a friend to talk to, because perhaps if someone actually voluntarily listened to you, you would get the attention you so desperately desire. It would be great if you stop holding everyone on this forum hostage.
Bill has already pointed out that the incident F–JoeBiden describes took place in a private school. If I am wrong, F–Joe Biden can correct me, but I believe his side thinks privatization of education, defunding public education by providing vouchers for private schools is a good thing. Meanwhile:
The Hillsdale Daily News reports: 2/20
“Stiger — a former church volunteer linked to at least two local churches over the past decade — came under investigation of the Michigan State Police in February 2022 when a former victim of his came forward. The victim alleged that Stiger sexually abused her as a child between 2009 and 2015 while Stiger acted as a Sunday school teacher.
The incidents occurred at several homes where he resided and during a church camping trip. As a result of the police investigation, a search warrant was executed at Stiger’s home on Feb. 23, 2022, where a number of devices were seized from the home including cell phones and computers.
There were over a dozen videos of Stiger placing a hidden camera at various locations to secretly record minor children changing and many of the children in the videos remain unidentified.”
And there is this: 2/20
Raleigh’s NBC affiliate reports:
“A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged with sex crimes involving a 7-year-old child. Kenneth Newcomer, age 61, faces two counts of first degree sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Court documents show the date of the offense was back in August of 2007. Newcomer’s bond is $1,080,000. He’s due in court Monday afternoon. WRAL News has learned Newcomer is the husband of a former, long time director of children’s ministry for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Creedmoor Road.
WRAL News reached out to Pastor Goeres, and he responded, “We as a church are heartbroken, and we are also proud of the victim for coming forward. We fully support the legal process and are praying for everyone involved.”
Jacobin: 2/9/223 This for F—JoeBiden:
“The Obama administration in 2014 proposed improving safety regulations for trains carrying petroleum and other hazardous materials. However, after industry pressure, the final measure ended up narrowly focused on the transport of crude oil and exempting trains carrying many other combustible materials, including the chemical involved in this weekend’s disaster.
Then came 2017: after rail industry donors delivered more than $6 million to GOP campaigns, the Trump administration — backed by rail lobbyists and Senate Republicans — rescinded part of that rule aimed at making better braking systems widespread on the nation’s rails.
Specifically, regulators killed provisions requiring rail cars carrying hazardous flammable materials to be equipped with electronic braking systems to stop trains more quickly than conventional air brakes. Norfolk Southern had previously touted the new technology — known as electronically controlled pneumatic (ECP) brakes — for its “potential to reduce train stopping distances by as much as 60 percent over conventional air brake systems.”
But the company’s lobby group nonetheless pressed for the rule’s repeal, telling regulators that it would “impose tremendous costs without providing offsetting safety benefits.”
That argument won out with Trump officials — and the Biden administration has not moved to reinstate the brake rule or expand the kinds of trains subjected to tougher safety regulations.
When current transportation safety rules were first created, a federal agency sided with industry lobbyists and limited regulations governing the transport of hazardous compounds.
“Would ECP brakes have reduced the severity of this accident? Yes,” Steven Ditmeyer, a former senior official at the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), told the Lever. “The railroads will test new features. But once they are told they have to do it . . . they don’t want to spend the money.”
In short, the problem is money influencing politicians. Lobbyists heavily contribute to some campaigns and some do as industry bids. Individuals in both parties are subject to the influence of industry lobbyists, but it the conservative SCOTUS decision in Citizens United that allows this perversion of democracy to continue.
“Former President Trump leads President Biden and Vice President Harris in hypothetical 2024 match-ups, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released Friday exclusively to The Hill. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they would vote for Trump over Biden if the 2024 election were held today, compared to 41 percent who said they would support the president. Thirteen percent were unsure or didn’t know.”
Biden’s killing it alright, even Satan himself Donald Trump is leading him in early polling. If you believe the trash that the DG liberals post, you’d think Biden would be up by 20% or more. Biden’s record is so abysmal that a guy with Trump’s history can beat him in an election. I guess the honeymoon’s over for the Gaslighter in Chief, the american people are more aligned with Eric Almond than Extrme Liberal Anthony Santo. He’s been president for more that 2 years and nothings improved, its only turned to trash. A good portion of our country is struggling to get by and Biden and his megaphones tell us the economy is good. He has kept the unemployment numbers low so I’ll give him credit for that. Crime is up, border crossings are way up (thought the border was secure?), rent is up, food is up, energy is up, taxes are up, autos are up, travel is up, clothing is up, credit card balances are up, personal debt is up, proxy war, instability across the world (Russia, China), supply shortages are up, job approval dysmal, interest rates up up up, 401K down, housing affordability down, inflation way up, etc etc etc. If Biden continues on this course, even John War Monger Bolten will be out polling him soon. Back to you DG liberal gaslighters and propagandists.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 wasn’t it you who said Trump isn’t president anymore and I have TDS because I still bring mention him up. Clearly Trump is on your mind still. I’m glad this new poll made you all warm and fuzzy, But I will tell you this ….If it’s Biden vs Trump again….Trump will lose “bigly”….again ….It seems polls only matter if they show Trump ahead.
Also I was wondering if Mr. Bill🤡 was staying with his transgendered sister in Florida and if she is the one with the Olympic size pool he was staying at. ….Just curious that’s all
It’s only TDS when you point out he’s wearing no clothes.
Otherwise, just accept what Fox tells you and shut up and keep marching.
Biden administration accomplishments:
-Protected marriage equality
In December of 2022, President Biden signed landmark legislation that enshrined marriage equality protections into federal law. The bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act provides security to millions of LGBTQ+ and interracial couples by guaranteeing that the federal government will recognize and protect their marriages.
In signing this historic legislation, President Biden built on his work to advance full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans. In his first two years, President Biden signed executive orders to reverse the discriminatory ban on transgender service members and strengthen LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections.
-Changing our failed approach to marijuana
President Biden took action to end our failed approach to marijuana by pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.
In doing so, President Biden removed a burden to employment, housing, and educational opportunities for thousands of Americans.
The President also initiated a review process into how marijuana is scheduled under federal law and urged governors across the country to follow his lead by pardoning state level convictions of simple marijuana possession.
-Student loan debt relief for working and middle class Americans
President Biden announced a plan to forgive up to $10,000 of debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year. For Americans in that group who received Pell Grants during college, President Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt – providing relief to those who need it most.
As a result of President Biden’s bold action, up to 43 million Americans would benefit from targeted relief. Up to 20 million Americans would have their loans fully canceled.
Under the President’s student loan debt plan, nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to borrowers earning less than $75,000 a year. Through targeted action, President Biden is building on his promise to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out.
The President is also taking action to make the student loan system more manageable for current and future borrowers by cutting monthly payment rates in half for undergraduate loans. Critically, the Biden-Harris administration’s plan will cover unpaid monthly interest, so a borrower’s balance will never grow as long as they make their monthly payments.
President Biden’s actions on student debt will save the average borrower more than $1,000 a year and make sure that working people have a shot at a college degree without the fear of being saddled with insurmountable debt.
-Revitalizing American manufacturing
President Biden is leading America through a manufacturing boom. Since the President took office, the United States has created hundreds of thousands of new manufacturing jobs and companies have announced more than $300 billion in manufacturing investments across the United States.
President Biden signed the landmark CHIPS and Science Act into law to help lower the cost of everyday goods, strengthen American manufacturing and innovation, create good-paying jobs, and bolster our national security.
The CHIPS and Science Act will help us compete with China by bringing manufacturing jobs back to America. The law makes historic investments in manufacturing and research to accelerate the industries of the future and set America up to win the economic competition for the 21st century.
-Signed the Inflation Reduction Act
President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act to bring down costs, reduce the deficit, and take aggressive action on climate – all paid for by making sure the largest corporations and billionaire tax cheats finally pay their fair share in taxes.
This historic legislation lowers health care costs for millions of families and allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time. The Inflation Reduction Act caps seniors’ out-of-pocket spending for prescription drugs at $2,000 per year and ensures no senior on Medicare will pay over $35 per month for insulin. Under the law, 13 million Americans, covered under the Affordable Care Act, will see their health insurance premiums reduced by $800.
The Inflation Reduction Act also takes aggressive action to combat the existential crisis of climate change. These historic clean energy investments will help families save hundreds of dollars every year on their energy bills while strengthening our energy security, creating jobs, and getting us closer to meeting our climate goals.
All of this is paid for by establishing a minimum corporate tax to ensure that the wealthiest corporations finally start to pay their fair share, and cracking down on billionaire tax cheats – without increasing audit rates or raising taxes on those making under $400,000 a year by one cent. President Biden promised to make the government work for working families again and that’s exactly what this law does.
-Improved health care for veterans
President Biden has long said that it is our sacred obligation to prepare and equip those we send to war and to take care of them and their families when they come home.
As president, he has worked to ensure we make good on this sacred obligation and has signed multiple bipartisan bills to honor and improve care for veterans.
In his first State of the Union address, President Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to make sure veterans impacted by toxic exposures and their families get the comprehensive care and benefits they earned and deserve. In August of 2022, President Biden signed the PACT Act – the largest single bill to address our service members’ exposure to burn pits and other toxins in American history.
-Took historic action to address the gun violence epidemic
President Biden brought together Democrats and Republicans to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, breaking a 30-year streak of federal inaction on gun violence legislation. The legislation took important steps, including requiring people under 21 to undergo enhanced background checks, closing the “boyfriend loophole,” and providing funding to address youth mental health.
President Biden has moved decisively to combat gun violence – issuing dozens of executive orders and signing the most significant gun violence reduction legislation to pass Congress in 30 years.
President Biden has launched a whole-of-government approach to make our communities safer and issued more executive orders to reduce gun violence in his first year than any other President at the same point in their administration. In July of 2022, Steve Dettelbach, President Biden’s nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, became the first Senate-confirmed director of the agency in more than 7 years.
Early on in his administration, President Biden took on the gun lobby to rein in the proliferation of ghost guns. The Biden administration acted to ban the manufacture of ghost gun kits and make it illegal to sell ghost guns without a background check.
-Restored American leadership on the world stage
Under the previous administration, confidence in U.S. leadership around the world plummeted to historic lows. Since taking office, President Biden has worked to revitalize our alliances and restore America’s position of leadership on the global stage.
When Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, President Biden rallied our allies across the globe to ensure Vladimir Putin pays a steep economic price for his unjustified war of aggression.
Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, international confidence in the United States has sharply increased. America is back, and our alliances are stronger than ever.
-Ended America’s longest war
After more than 20 years of conflict spanning three previous administrations, President Biden acted decisively to bring our troops home from Afghanistan. Resolute in his commitment not to send another generation of America’s daughters and sons to fight in Afghanistan, President Biden ended our nation’s longest war.
President Biden promised that we’d continue to conduct effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan without American troops on the ground. In August of 2022, the United States successfully carried out an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was a key architect behind the 9/11 attacks and Osama bin Laden’s successor as head of Al Qaeda.
In acting to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, President Biden ended an era of major military operations to remake other countries and refocused our national security efforts on the threats of today – not the threats of 2001.
-Took action to address gender-based violence
In 1994, then-Senator Biden authored the Violence Against Women Act which provided legal protection against domestic violence and sexual assault for 28 years until it was allowed to expire under the Trump administration.
As President, Joe Biden broke through two years of Republican obstruction and signed legislation in March 2022 to reauthorize and strengthen the Violence Against Women Act.
Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, the Violence Against Women Act is now reauthorized through 2027 and includes new provisions to expand legal services for survivors and support underserved communities.
President Biden also signed historic legislation ending forced arbitration of sexual assault and sexual harassment, protecting survivors and making it safer to report harassment in the workplace.
-Passed the American Rescue Plan
President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act into law, an unprecedented $1.9 trillion package that helped combat COVID-19 and supercharge a historic economic recovery.
The American Rescue Plan:
Helped get over 500 million shots in arms, distribute millions of therapeutics, and dramatically expand testing capabilities. Over two-thirds of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19 thanks to the American Rescue Plan.
Delivered needed relief to families by sending over 160 million checks to Americans, expanding food and rental assistance, and providing aid to thousands of small businesses. The expanded Child Tax Credit led to the largest-ever one-year decrease in childhood poverty in American history.
Safely reopened America’s schools and made a historic investment to tackle learning loss and address mental health. Today, over 99% of schools are open for in-person learning. Before the ARP, only 46% of schools were open in-person.
-Historic job growth
Under President Biden, more Americans are working than at any point in history. Twelve million jobs have been created since President Biden took office, making his first two years the two strongest years for job growth on record. At the same time, Americans have applied to start a record breaking 10.5 million small businesses since President Biden took office.
With the help of the American Rescue Plan, America has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic – and added jobs on top of that. President Biden is leading our country’s historic recovery by investing to rebuild the economy from the bottom up and the middle out, not the top down.
-Took action to combat COVID-19
The Biden-Harris administration successfully mobilized the largest free vaccination program in the history of the United States, dramatically increased the national supply of tests, and expedited the development of life-saving COVID-19 treatments.
Before President Biden took office, there was no comprehensive plan to get Americans vaccinated. President Biden got to work immediately on a national effort to get shots in arms. Funding from the American Rescue Plan helped vaccinate over 200 million Americans.
President Biden took action to drastically increase the number of free testing sites around the country and secure millions of rapid, at-home tests. The administration launched COVIDtests.gov so Americans could order tests to be shipped directly to their homes for free.
At the same time, the President expedited the development, manufacturing, and procurement of numerous COVID-19 treatments, including life-saving antiviral pills.
-Rebuilding America’s infrastructure
Thanks to President Biden, we’re done talking about infrastructure week. Now, we’re entering an infrastructure decade.
President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation, transformational investment that will help create thousands of jobs and set America up to win the 21st century.
The law provides billions in funding to repair bridges and roads, begin replacing every lead pipe in America, upgrade our ports and airports, and expand broadband access to all. It also includes the largest federal investment in public transit ever, the biggest investment in Amtrak since its creation, and funding to create a national network of EV charging stations.
President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America’s critical infrastructure and increase our competitiveness for years to come.
-Combating the climate crisis
The Biden-Harris administration is delivering the most aggressive climate and environmental justice agenda in American history. In his first days in office, President Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accords and committed to cutting U.S. emissions to half of 2005 levels by 2030.
In 2022, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, putting us on track to meet our emissions goals. The historic legislation makes significant investments in clean energy that will create good-paying jobs, lower energy costs for Americans, and advance environmental justice.
Additionally, as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris administration is taking action to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells and making the largest investment in clean energy transmission ever.
The President has also signed executive orders to develop American clean energy, accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, and reduce pollution.
-Expanded health care to millions of Americans
After four years of endless attempts to strip health care from millions of Americans under the previous administration, President Biden took action to lower health care costs and expand access to millions of Americans.
Under President Biden, the uninsured rate has reached a record low and more Americans have health insurance than ever before.
Tax credits in the American Rescue Plan that were extended by the Inflation Reduction Act have made quality coverage more affordable. Americans who receive coverage through the Affordable Care Act are saving an average of $800 a year.
In addition, President Biden took action to end the practice of surprise medical billing. By strengthening consumer protection rules and expanding price transparency, the Biden-Harris administration protected millions of Americans from unexpected health care costs.
-Nominated and confirmed historic judicial nominees
The President delivered on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court when he nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. In July of 2022, Justice Jackson became the first Black woman and public defender to serve on the United States Supreme Court.
President Biden is working to shape a federal judicial system that fully represents America’s diversity. Of the President’s judicial appointments, a record percentage have been women and people of color, as well as civil rights lawyers and public defenders.
Biden’s border policies: 1. Ended enrollment in “Remain in Mexico” 2. Wanted to stop Title 42 (Now in courts) 3. Halted Border Wall construction
The chief border agent for the Tuscon sector testifies that interviewing migrants post arrest, what became the most common response was that they believed that when the administration changed, the law changed as well, as did U. S. policy. They also believed that the border was open. Why is it that Mayorkas and Biden doesn’t say the same thing? This agent is an employee working under their direction, he would have a lot to lose if he wasn’t being truthful.
Again, we’re being gaslighted on the economy and we’re being gaslighted on the border. Now you see why Biden’s polling at a 30% approval on immigration, his so called plan isn’t working, it’s made it worse. Back to you extreme liberal gaslighters and propagandists.
Mr. Flynn 🤡
President Joe Biden discouraged would-be migrants from coming to the United States as his administration scrambles to respond to a surge of unaccompanied migrant children coming into the US.
“I can say quite clearly: Don’t come,” Biden told ABC in an interview aired on Tuesday.
The President continued: “We’re in the process of getting set up, don’t leave your town or city or community.”
Is it Biden’s fault they still came?
“Again, we’re being gaslighted…”
HAHAHAHAAHAH-HAAAA!
And now it turns out you’ve been the ultimate recipient of “gaslighting” by your primary source of information and anger.
Fox lied, knucklehead. And you and all your little overly confident friends bought it hook, line and the El Stinker.
Pro tip: look up the word “credibility”. See how it applies to you.
Gaslighting on immigration problems and solutions is coming from MAGA. How many times must we explain the wall is ineffective, expensive, environmentally destructive, intrudes on property rights, and an affront to our southern neighbors? The wall can be climbed over, cut through, and tunneled under. We need comprehensive immigration reform including more legal points of entry, sti’s, border guards, immigration courts and facilities to house legitimate immigrants.
MAGA would rather stoke the fear, hatred, bigotry and chaos that is their pathway to power. If Americans are falling for this, we will all suffer together. How anyone can support a man like Trump or any MAGA candidate to be president is incomprehensible to me. I’m not gaslighting anyone; that is the speciality, the modus operandi, of the far right, always has been and always will be.
With their “Wall obsession” the far right is once again revealing its love of symbol over substance. The wall doesn’t work. The comprehensive reform favored by the Democrats is not the simplistic solution favored by the far right, so they dismiss it without consideration.
BTW, has Mexico paid for the wall yet? Another one of the MAGA lies that was swallowed hook, line, and sinker by Trump fans.
For the first time, I actually think we should consider something MTG has suggested:
Fox News reports: 1/20
“A far-right Republican congresswoman suggested the U.S. go through a “national divorce” on Presidents Day. “We need a national divorce,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tweeted on Monday. The Georgia firebrand’s comments are par for the course for Greene, whose previous statements have landed her in hot water among Democrats and even GOP leadership. Greene has said she regrets her past QAnon content posts, which included content about “lasers or blue beams of light” under the control of a Jewish family leading a left-wing cabal.”
To divide the United States into two sovereign countries, one reflecting the values of blue states and the other the values of red states, would be a long and complex, perhaps impossible, undertaking. However, it may be time to consider it. A caveat to red states; they receive more federal aid than they pay in taxes while the reverse is true for blue states.
Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Since violent civil war is unthinkable with modern weapons the solution might be to create two separate nations rather than remain as one “divided against itself.”
The political atmosphere is too bitter, too rancorous, too polarized. Something has to be done.
The real reason the border wall isn’t being built is 1) Donald Trump didn’t use any political capital to try and fund it, but instead stole money appropriated to the DOD to make it look like he was addressing his promise, and 2) lots of landowners’ property extends into Mexico and they’re obviously not eager to give up that property so they can stare at a 30 foot wall on the middle of their property. There are still legal battles being fought from when George W Bush tried to put up new fence.
I thought the wall wasn’t built because Mexico wouldn’t pay for it. Like Trump promised
😂😂😂😂😂
I thought Bannon and his buddies stole all the donations. Guess that Wall was doomed from the start
Breaking
Washington Post:
“KYIV, Ukraine — President Biden made a dramatic, unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, in a display of robust American support for Ukraine just four days before the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion”….
If for nothing else, America and the world should be thanking Joe Biden for his relentless efforts to preserve democracy.
If agent orange would have been president one year ago Russia, along with tRumps Indifference or worse yet cooperation with Putin, would have over taken Ukraine within a month. God only knows what other European countries would have been next.
Ummm Louis. Trump was your president for 4 years and Russia didnt attack Ukraine. Putin smelled weakness under Biden and pounced. Like the border, new regime problem increases tenfold. Love your god reference though, youre getting there.
I am just guessing here but the top 6 or 7 authors above – all retired?
The only time I get a chance to peak at the LTE is early when going to the can or on a plane.
I would suggest some hobbies – journaling, traveling with a significant other, painting, puzzles, bird watching – something that can be very relaxing. Everyone seems extremely angry over things we have little to no chance of changing (Trump was President, Trump said hurtful and bad things, Trump is an ego maniac, Trump belongs in Jail, Replace Trump with most politicians on both sides of Aisle and we can say the same thing, we aren’t changing squat because 92% of incumbents get re-elected).
Interesting Flynn, you don’t think the weakness originated when Trump called Zelensky on July 25, 2019 threatening to continue holding up congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine unless he agreed to begin a phony investigation into Biden, his likely rival? Or perhaps Putin was encouraged by Trump’s undermining of NATO and praise for the Russian dictator? Or perhaps he knew Trump’s continued influence on MAGA Congressmen would result in continued pressure to reduce aid to Ukraine, as is happening right now?
Keep up with the real news. It is obvious which side supports Ukraine and which does not. Biden is not acting weak in his support for Ukraine. It is the far right criticizing massive American military aid to Ukraine that gives Putin hope.
Great letters today
Steve, your genius really shows through on that comment.
Joe, I am fascinated by politics and history and as I have said before, I will NEVER give up the fight to save America from the far right; today’s iteration of the far right happens to be MAGA.
Other iterations have been the America First Movement to keep us out of WWII and appease Hitler, led by the fascist leaning Charles Lindbergh, Joe McCarthy’s communist witch hunt, Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America, and the Tea Party.
If someone prefers bird watching to civic engagement that is fine with me. Those who engage in political dialogue should keep themselves well informed and be ready to acknowledge mistakes. We should learn and grow from past mistakes, not bury our heads in the sand ostrich-style and pretend they never happened. This applies to individuals and the country.
Joe V…….I can multitask during the day. You say nothing has changed. Plenty has changed….Over 80 million people said we don’t want Trump as president anymore…..That is a big change in itself….I could go over Biden’s accomplishments over the past 2 years but they have been said before on here and would be a waste of my time. Although you seems to be a neutral observer today ….I can see through to your Trump admiration still as you have shown in the past.
“(Trump was President, Trump said hurtful and bad things, Trump is an ego maniac, Trump belongs in Jail, Replace Trump with most politicians on both sides of Aisle and we can say the same thing, we aren’t changing squat because 92% of incumbents get re-elected).”
Wrong, just plain wrong.
I’m spending the day attending to my aquariums while listening to John Williams play Bach.
Soon I’ll be going for a bike ride, and hoping now that Fox has been exposed for manipulating the news to maintain audience anger, some will change and show a little introspection (for once in their lives) and start questioning the foolish beliefs they’ve parroted, here and elsewhere.
Fox has greased the greasy skids of Trump disinformation and fomented the social and political crises we’re living through. I hope some of their followers here will wake up and change.
My activist upbringing says I should call out liars when I see them and not cower away feeling hopeless.
Mr. Santo I agree its a shame that some feel the retired should confine themselves to knittingor starring at the clouds . In my opinion if you dont want to read a comment I post skip it as I do with Brandies and Stevies . As far as I know posting is not stealing resources from anyone or driving up the cost of the paper. Im wondering what the issue is for the second day in a row most of the postings are very informative. As a person who isnt retired, disabled or confined to a nursing home i do what I want and will continue to.
ill skip taking my paper in the john. its kind of unsanitary in my opinion.