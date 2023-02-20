Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Three letters, from readers in Schenectady, Gloversville and Mayfield

Article Audio:

Mayfield responds to help fire victims

It does take a village.

About two years ago, I was driving in Mayfield in the summer past a house that had partially burned down.

Next to the house was a camper. I didn’t think much of it.

Six months of time went by, and I noticed that same little RV camper with blue painters’ tape, and flimsy grocery bags taped to the windows.

I called up the then-mayor and asked what was going on with the house and who was living there. He told me.

I was amazed at what was happening with this woman and her disabled daughter and the living conditions they were in. They had no running water or septic.

I was able to meet her and decided to start a GoFundMe page.

Social media was able to reach out and let people know we were ready to accept help.

The site MAYFIELDHELPINGNEIGHBORS on Facebook was just that.

Through the site and the GoFundMe page we were able to raise $6,000. Many volunteers have and continue to do the necessary projects to make this happen.

This includes the supervisors and Damon Hurley (code enforcement), who went above and beyond his duties to help.

Sometimes, it just takes one person to make that move, and we made it happen.

In a world that seems so dim sometimes, there is always light to find.

Alexandra Higgins

Mayfield

Damage done by Biden is very clear

This letter is in reference to James Graczyk who, in his Feb. 13 letter (“Trump unlikeable as a person, president,”) had put down Mr. Janczak’s Feb. 8 letter (“Biden has done damage to our country.”) Whoa, hold the phone.

I agreed completely with what Mr. Janczak and what Mr. James Maxfield had said in his Feb. 14 letter (“Democrats trying to bankrupt country”) regarding what Biding is doing to destroy our country. Kudos to you both.

Biden detests America and Americans. He lies like a rug and hasn’t been honest to the Americans since he entered the White House two years ago.

He made a horrible decision regarding Afghanistan. Lives were lost and over $85 billion in military equipment was left behind. He should have been impeached.

He permitted inflation to reach 6.4%, which is unreal. We currently pay almost double for gasoline since he parked himself in the White House, or is he even there?

He allowed the Chinese to purchase land in our country. Biden must be getting paid well for that maneuver.

Biden and his associates are all idiots and I will have to include our New York state governor. They now want to ban gas stoves. I hope they realize how many restaurants that will close up should they do this.

It will be a cold day in Hell before I give up my gas automobile or gas stove.

Sorry, no government is going to tell me what I can drive or what I have to cook on!

Linda Siarkowski

Gloversville

Endorsement still a stain on Gazette

Outrage would be no exaggeration on The Gazette’s endorsement of Elise Stefanik, who won re-election to the 21st Congressional District in November. So, I was heartened reading Will Seyse’s Feb. 2 letter (“What is the process for endorsements?”) asking for “the people who made the endorsement.”

You replied, paraphrased, all the names appear on the top of the Opinion page, as members of the Editorial Board, for ALL to see, I might add.

Many, including myself, considered canceling their subscriptions.

Some did, I’m sure, after your apparent unabashed approval of her vulgar, unprofessional poster. I doubt this will be the last backlash on this subject and venture to say, it will linger longer than most, and rightfully so.

Janice Evans Thompson

Schenectady

