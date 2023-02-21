Clifton Park Highway Super called out as remaining “ringleader” amid latest report documents

Article Audio:

CLIFTON PARK – More documents have been released from a Clifton Park report outlining the circumstances surrounding the resignation of two former board members. The documents look at the alleged involvement of the town’s highway superintendent, Dan Bull.

The recently-released report looks at the circumstances surrounding the resignation of two former board members, Amy Standaert and Amy Flood, who resigned shortly after the resignation of the town’s former information specialist, Matthew Andrus.

“All the ringleaders involved with the effort to divide Town Hall employees, disrupt town operations and abuse their offices, all the ringleaders have resigned except for one, Dan Bull,” Town Supervisor Phil Barrett said. “He’s the only one who hasn’t resigned. All of the other ringleaders have resigned. He’s the remaining ringleader of this effort.”

The report alleges that Bull was willing to “slow walk” applications with certain companies, and that he was “determined to show that he did not wish to work with members of anyone not on Team Amy.” Bull denied the report’s allegations against him.

“Here’s my side of the story. It’s my responsibility to hold any entity who work within the town’s right-of-way accountable for the damages that they cause to resident’s properties,” Bull said. “If these companies don’t make our residents whole after they’ve disrupted their lives I’m going to have to hold their feet to the fire. As Highway Superintendent, holding permits is my only recourse to make these companies answerable to their customers. If I hold a permit, these companies will right their wrongs.”

The town does not have the authority to fire Bull, Barrett said.

“If Dan Bull was an employee of the town, he’d be fired,” Barrett said. “But because he’s an elected official, you can’t fire him.”

Portions of the report were initially released after a Town Board meeting last week. The report also includes excerpts and documents from an investigation by an outside law firm, Bond, Schoeneck & King (BSK). The report outlines that the sole finding of the investigation was that Bull acted “unprofessionally towards a support staff member” in the Town Attorney’s Office.

Among newly reported documents from the report, was a resignation letter from Margaret Springli, former administrative assistant for the Town Attorney’s Office, who was the individual who was allegedly harassed by Bull. Springli’s letter was dated Jan. 31, 2023.

In her letter, Springli states that she did not claim Bull or Standaert’s actions rose to the technical definition of harassment, and that she did not initiate the investigation.

“While he apologized privately and admitted his actions to the investigator according to the BSK report, his public actions lead me to question the sincerity of the apology,” Springli stated in her letter. “The fact is that Mr. Bull intentionally pressured a support staff member to “get” at other higher ups, and then when asked about it, he denies any problems at all and places the blame on others for a controversy that he himself created.”

Anyone who works at the Town Hall, and works and interacts with Bull, acts professionally, Barrett said. Someone has sent their resume and qualifications to the Republican Committee for Bull’s position, Barrett said.

Bull does not intend to resign, stating Tuesday, “I don’t know why I would.”

“Here’s what’s happening right now,” Bull said. “So, the supervisor is upset because a town board member and a town employee in his eyes, were trying to get him knocked out of office. The town supervisor has worked with a highway employee to try and get rid of me. He’s preaching ‘Do as I say, not as I do,’ and as long as he continues to support somebody to run against me, he’s following right in the footsteps of the individuals that he’s chastising.”

