Getting to Know: Niskayuna music teacher Susan Kokernak

Article Audio:

NISKAYUNA – Susan Kokernak has a music-filled life. She has been a music and band teacher at Niskayuna Central School District for 13 years, she plays oboe with the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra and other musical organizations and she recently earned National Board Certification in music for elementary and middle-school levels.

Kokernak, a Niskayuna resident, was one of 75 teachers across the state who received board certification in December from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. She was one of just two in New York and 58 nationwide to receive the certification in Early and Middle Childhood Music with an emphasis in band.

Kokernak teaches about 140 students between two elementary schools, seventh-grade band and also lessons in sixth and seventh grade.

The Gazette caught up with Kokernak recently to talk about her career:

Q: What does it feel like to now be board certified? What was it like becoming board certified?

A: It’s pretty detailed. The process for all the certifications is very focused. I focused on fifth-grade band. There’s four large components you have to complete. The first is called content knowledge, where you take a test on music theory, music history. You have to compose on the spot.

You have some composition that you have to be able to write music for band that’s appropriate for the age level that you’re getting certified in, and then you have to have specialized skills and knowledge in band, which is the content area.

Q: What are some of your favorite things about teaching and, more specifically, teaching in Niskayuna?

A: It’s really fun. The kids have a lot of fun. In my teaching, I try to create a calm, fun atmosphere, but also, I expect them to work really hard. And I think that [if] they see that work ethic paying off, then they are very rewarded by that.

Music is awesome. There’s no other thing in life like it. When you’re learning how to play an instrument, you’re learning your fine-motor skills, and you’re training your ear, and you’re learning about the form of music, and you’re reading a new language.

Q: How did you get into music?

A: My family always listened to a lot of music when I was growing up. Both of my older brothers played instruments, and my oldest brother was a jazz and rock musician, so I always knew I would play an instrument.

I started with the piano when I was 7, and then I played oboe when I was 10. I knew immediately that was what I wanted to do. So my undergraduate [degree] is actually in oboe performance and music management. I got a double major. Then later I went back and focused on music education. I got my master’s degree in music ed.

Q: What are some of the hardest parts about teaching music?

A: Probably helping kids to find the time to practice, and find the right ways to practice, [and figure out] what they should focus on.

I created a new practice sheet and a practice log plan, so if a child only has 10 minutes to practice, what would be the best thing for them to go through, and try to develop a routine with it so they can be developing good practice habits throughout the week.

I’m lucky that I work in a terrific department. We have amazing musicians in our department, everybody plays different instruments. We’ve got wonderful vocalists, wonderful pianists, jazz musicians. It’s cool to come to work every day and work in an atmosphere where my colleagues are awesome, they are really well-trained. In the elementary schools, too, the classroom teachers are excellent.

Q: When you’re not teaching music, what do you like to do for fun?

A: I like to run, and spend fun, quality time with my husband, Jim, and my two girls, Amelia and Charlotte.

I play oboe with the Schenectady Symphony. We have a concert coming up on March 11, and I play with the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra, in Cooperstown. That’s a new orchestra that just started. The 2022-2023 [season] is their inaugural season so that has been wonderful. I play a lot with Albany Pro Musica and different choral groups and orchestras in the area.

Q: Is there anything else people should know about you?

A: I find that learning an instrument is really rewarding. And, I try to do that too. I’m still practicing and I’m playing. I try to talk about that in my teaching with my students so that they know that I’m going through the same thing. I’m very busy and I’m trying to schedule my time so I can get time in with my instruments to learn the music that I have to perform next. It’s great – once you go through the concert you just feel so rewarded that you persevered through some hard work.

“Getting To Know …” is a weekly feature spotlighting people making a difference in the lives of others. If there’s someone you think we should feature, let us know by emailing us at [email protected]

Categories: News, News, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna