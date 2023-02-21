Guns N’ Roses World Tour headed to SPAC; September show announced

|
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Guns N’ Roses is headed to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in September, LiveNation announced Tuesday.
The band is set to appear Sept. 1 as part of its North American Tour.
The stop will be Guns N’ Roses’ only amphitheater date on the tour.
The show is set for Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
