Guns N’ Roses World Tour headed to SPAC; September show announced

By Gazette Arts Staff |
Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform in 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform in 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Guns N’ Roses is headed to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in September, LiveNation announced Tuesday.

The band is set to appear Sept. 1 as part of its North American Tour.

The stop will be Guns N’ Roses’ only amphitheater date on the tour.

The show is set for Friday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement