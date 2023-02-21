Mayfield outlasts Stillwater in Class CC girls’ basketball quarterfinals

Article Audio:

MAYFIELD — On a night when it had its share of struggles, the Mayfield girls’ basketball team did the two most important things right.

Survive and advance.

The second-seeded Panthers shook off a slow start to post a 60-46 victory over seventh-seeded Stillwater in the Section II Class CC quarterfinals Tuesday at Mayfield High School.

Jaidyn Chest led Mayfield with 21 points, Cloey Dopp finished with 14 points and Abigail Chest added 11 points.

Miranda Price scored a game-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Stillwater (10-12 overall).

The Panthers were playing for the first time since posting a 71-45 Western Athletic Conference crossover victory over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons on Feb. 14 at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.

“We definitely showed some signs of rust and jitters,” Mayfield coach Brian Moore said. “We’re also fighting a little bit of illness. We did just enough of what we had to do tonight.”

It was Mayfield’s 15th win in its last 16 contests. The Panthers, who are ranked 22nd in the latest Class C state poll, had won 13 straight games until losing at home 57-44 on Feb. 8 to Fonda-Fultonville in WAC semifinals.

The Panthers move on to Friday’s semifinal round at Averill Park High School. Mayfield (19-2) will face third-seeded Corinth (19-2) at 7 p.m. The Tomahawks earned their semifinal spot with a 65-20 win over sixth-seeded Hoosick Falls (9-13) in Tuesday’s opening game at Mayfield.

“We’re excited to play at Averill Park on Friday,” Moore said. “We played Corinth early in the season in a non-league game and it was a good game. Both teams have come a long way since then and I’m expecting another tough game.”

Mayfield won the regular-season meeting at Corinth on Nov. 30 by a 53-47 margin.

In order to earn a semifinal spot, the Panthers had to battle past a pesky Stillwater squad that stayed within striking distance most of the way.The Warriors were coming off a 64-21 win over 10th-seeded Lake George in Friday’s first round. Stillwater had won six of its last seven game coming into Tuesday’s contest.

“Congratulations to Stillwater on playing a great game,” Moore said. “They gave us a heck of a battle.”

The Warriors jumped out to a 14-8 lead in the first quarter behind four 3-pointers by Price.

Mayfield bounced back in the second quarter, starting the frame with a 12-4 burst to take a 20-18 lead.

The Panthers pushed their lead to 27-20 with 55 seconds left in the half before Stillwater scored the final five points to trail 27-25.

Jaidyn Chest scored eight second-quarter points for Mayfield, which was playing its final home game of the season.

“It was definitely nice to have one more home game and give our seniors one more game on their home court,” Moore said.

Mayfield widened its advantage in the third quarter, outscoring Stillwater 20-14 in the frame to take a 47-39 lead.

Abigail Chest scored seven points in the third quarter for the Panthers, while Jaidyn Chest and Dopp each had five.

Mayfield finally opened up some breathing room in the final quarter, starting it with a 9-0 surge to open up a 56-39 advantage.

Stillwater made one last run to cut its deficit to 10 with 2:57 to play before the Panthers were able to close out the victory.

“In the second half our shots started to fall,” Moore said. “I’m definitely proud of our effort.”

