NBA futures update: Awards, finals and playoffs odds after All-Star Weekend

The Super Bowl is behind us and the NBA returns from All-Star Weekend in a couple of days. It’s full steam ahead from now until the summer for basketball as fans begin to tune in before the start of the playoffs.

We’re 55 to 60 games into the NBA season already, so we’ve begun to separate the pretenders from the contenders. The trade deadline is also in the past, so the All-Star Break gives teams a chance to reset with their new squads ahead of any final playoff pushes.

It’s time to place your bets on which teams and players will excel during the remainder of the season. Let’s discuss the list of NBA futures odds available at Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA Finals

Let’s start at the top with NBA Finals futures odds. It should come as no surprise to anybody that the Boston Celtics — who have been favorites virtually all season long — have the best odds to win the NBA Finals (+325).

Behind Boston is the big winner at the trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns (+450), who acquired superstar Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite Phoenix currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference standings, oddsmakers believe there is enough firepower with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Durant to make a run to the Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are the only other team with 5-to-1 odds or better at +475.

The top dogs in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets, are the next team on the list at +700 led by two-time reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic. The Los Angeles Clippers — who are adding Russell Westbrook to an already star-studded cast — are the last team with 10-to-1 odds or better (+900).

If you’re searching for value, you’ll find it within this next group. The Philadelphia 76ers (+1100), Golden State Warriors (+1400) and Dallas Mavericks (+1600) all have veteran star power in their starting five. The babies of the bunch, the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, are not too far behind at +1700 and +2500 respectively.

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers have +3000 odds to win their second championship with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

NBA CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER ODDS

Boston Celtics +325

Phoenix Suns +450

Milwaukee Bucks +475

Denver Nuggets +700

Los Angeles Clippers +900

Philadelphia 76ers +1100

Golden State Warriors +1400

Dallas Mavericks +1600

Memphis Grizzlies +1700

Cleveland Cavaliers +2500

Los Angeles Lakers +3000

New Orleans Pelicans +4500

Miami Heat +5000

Sacramento Kings +8000

Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors +15000

Minnesota Timberwolves +20000

Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz +30000

Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards +50000

Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic +100000

Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs +200000

Conference winners

There is no real surprise with how the odds shake out as far as the Eastern Conference is concerned. The Celtics (+135) are favored to win the East with the Bucks following closely behind at +190. The 76ers are still in the conversation at +425. The Cavaliers (+900) are the only “longshot” that many are giving a realistic chance to win the East.

The West is where things get wacky.

The Nuggets — who currently hold a five-game lead atop the conference — aren’t the favorites at +350. Oddsmakers love the Suns (+230) to represent the West in the NBA Finals, despite Kevin Durant not having played a game in Phoenix yet. The new-look Clippers (+500), reigning champion Warriors (+750), Mavericks (+800) and Grizzlies (+800) also have odds under 10-to-1. The Pelicans (+1600) and Lakers (+1800) are also expected to contend.

Suffice it to say, the West is seen as a crapshoot in the eyes of many sharps.

Playoffs

Each conference has an incredibly tight playoff race on its hands as we head into the latter stages of the season. There is a 6.5-game gap between the five and the 10 seeds in the East; just six games are separating the Kings (No. 3 seed) and Lakers (No. 13 seed) in the West. This reality has bettors racing to the playoff odds for teams around the league.

TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS ODDS

Atlanta Hawks (Yes: -180 | No: +140)

Brooklyn Nets (Yes: -1450 | No: +700)

Chicago Bulls (Yes: +425 | No: -700)

Dallas Mavericks (Yes: -950 | No: +550)

Golden State Warriors (Yes: -300 | No: +215)

Indiana Pacers (Yes: +750 | No: -1600)

Los Angeles Clippers (Yes: -1000 | No: +575)

Los Angeles Lakers (Yes: +155 | No: -200)

Miami Heat (Yes: -1000 | No: +550)

Minnesota Timberwolves (Yes: +140 | No: -180)

New Orleans Pelicans (Yes: -155 | No: +125)

New York Knicks (Yes: -425 | No: +300)

Oklahoma City Thunder (Yes: +390 | No: -600)

Phoenix Suns (Yes: -1600 | No: +750)

Portland Trail Blazers (Yes: +300 | No: -425)

Sacramento Kings (Yes: -400 | No: +280)

Toronto Raptors (Yes: +160 | No: -205)

Utah Jazz (Yes: +420 | No: -650)

Washington Wizards (Yes: +165 | No: -215)

Play-in participants

The NBA play-in tournament will see the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences square off against one another for the final two playoff spots on each side of the bracket.

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAY-IN ODDS

Atlanta Hawks -475

Toronto Raptors -400

Washington Wizards -350

New York Knicks -200

Miami Heat +125

Chicago Bulls +175

Indiana Pacers +275

Brooklyn Nets +325

Orlando Magic +750

Cleveland Cavaliers +1800

Philadelphia 76ers +2200

Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks +2500

Charlotte Hornets +4000

Detroit Pistons +7500

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAY-IN ODDS

Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves -135

New Orleans Pelicans -120

Los Angeles Lakers -115

Portland Trail Blazers +135

Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz +150

Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder +185

Los Angeles Clippers +325

Phoenix Suns +650

Memphis Grizzlies +1500

Denver Nuggets +2800

Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs +5000

Individual awards

The 2022/23 NBA MVP race has been one of the more interesting in recent years. Usually, a runaway favorite or two emerges early in the season. However, it’s been back and forth for much of this year.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic (-275) has now pulled out in front as the favorite to win his third consecutive regular season MVP. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (+350), Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700), Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Dallas’ Luka Doncic (both at +1200) are the individuals in contention for the award.

The Rookie of the Year race isn’t so close with the 2022 No. 1 pick, Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, listed as the runaway favorite at -1000. The only other two players with odds at 25-to-1 or under are Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin (+650) and Utah’s Walker Kessler (+2500).

Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. (-225) is leading the race for Defensive Player of the Year. This race is more similar to that of MVP with numerous contenders behind the clear frontrunner. Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (+375), Miami’s Bam Adebayo (+600) and Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton (+800) round out the field following closely behind.

It looks as if we’ll get a fourth unique Sixth Man of the Year Award winner in as many years at the end of this season. Boston’s Malcolm Brogdon (-200) is currently the favorite, but oddsmakers aren’t ruling out others quite yet. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey (+275) and the soon-to-be Clippers duo of Norman Powell (+475) and Russell Westbrook (+600) are staying within striking distance.

The race for the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award is the tightest at the top among any individual awards. Utah’s Lauri Markkanen (+115) and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+125) are the leaders in the clubhouse. All eyes are focused on that finish, but don’t count out New York’s Jalen Brunson, who is lagging just behind at +275 odds to win the award.

Lastly, there are plenty of great options for the Coach of the Year Award. Boston’s Joe Mazzulla (+180) is the current favorite coming out of the All-Star Break. Sacramento’s Mike Brown (+225), Denver’s Michael Malone (+275), Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins (+600), Brooklyn’s Jacque Vaughn (+750) and Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers (+900) all have better than 10-to-1 odds.

