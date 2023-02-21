School basketball: Lovelass, Clarke lead Galway boys past Waterford-Halfmoon

Article Audio:

Josh Lovelass scored 25 points, and Casey Clarke added 20 as Glaway defeated Waterford-Halfmoon 69-49 in the first round of the Section II Class C boys’ basketball tournament on Tuesday.

Lovelass, who scored 16 of his points in the second half, was 10 for 13 from the foul line.

Dayne Coates scored 22 points, and AJ Wright had 21 as Berne-Knox-Westerlo beat Cambridge 71-43 in another Class C game. Blake Shaver added 13 points for BKW.

Fonda-Fultonville took a 20-1 lead in the first quarter, and the Braves rolled to a 50-16 victory over Greenville in Class B. Jackson Cusack led a balanced Fonda-Fultonville attack with 15 points.

In another Class B game, Kellen Driscoll and Cooper Nadler scored 21 points apiece as Glens Falls downed Taconic Hills 85-40. Brody Holcomb added 11 points for Glens Falls, which jumped out to a 31-8 first-quarter lead. Neil Howard III led Taconic Hills with 15 points, and Kobe Van Alstyne had 12 points.

Catholic Central defeated Broadalbin-Perth 93-48. Seymour Robertson scored 22 points for Catholic Central, and Darien Moore had 21. For Broadalbin-Perth, Ryan Savoie Jr. had 17 points, and London Russom added 14.

Johnstown dropped a 93-50 decision to Tamarac.

In Class CC action, Carson Carrow’s 32 points powered Voorheesville to a 54-38 triumph over Rensselaer.

Lake George defeated Mayfield 49-28 behind 22 points from Jack Welch. Aiden Osborne added 10 points. Trevor Ruberti led Mayfield with 15 points.

Maple Hill jumped out to an 18-2 first-quarter lead and cruised to a 63-25 win over Berlin/New Lebanon. Brady Cole scored 20 points to pace Maple Hill. Nick Novak and Austin Prest added 11 points each, and Josh Da Costa Gomez scored 10 points. Alex Smith had 11 points for Berlin/New Lebanon.

DUANESBURG GIRLS WIN

Allison O’Hanlon scored 25 points, and Alex Moses had 22 as Duanesburg cruised to a 67-37 victory over Waterford-Halfmoon in the Section II Class C girls’ basketball tournament quarterfinals.

In another Class C game, Elli York scored 18 points, and Kara Bacon added 14 as Warrensburg edged Berne-Knox-Westerlo 47-45. Ashlee Stevens led BKW with 12 points, followed by Emily Edwards with 11 and McKenzie Schwenk with 10.

Whitehall defeated Hoosic Valley 53-30 behind 17 points from Madison Gould and 16 points from Samantha Howland. Jaquelyn Carlo led Hoosic Valley with 14 points.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports