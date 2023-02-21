Ski Lines: New skis to demo at Royal Mountain

Article Audio:

You have decided your skis are beyond repair. Or maybe you just believe it’s time for something new. Either way, before you buy you are going to have to make a decision. There are lots of brands out there. And each one comes in several models, and lengths, and widths. And price! How do you choose?

Well if you are not busy Thursday, head out to Royal Mountain in Caroga Lake. Alpin Haus, the area’s largest outdoor sports retailer, is sponsoring an on-snow demo day where representatives from eight well-known manufacturers will have their latest skis on hand to try out.

Registration for the event will take place from 8:30-10 a.m. in the base lodge at Royal. You must purchase a lift ticket for the day, but there is no additional cost to try out skis. Representatives from each of the ski companies, as well as Alpin Haus staff, will be there through mid-afternoon to help you select what gear to test and to fit equipment.

Demo days were once a common event at ski areas throughout our region. But cutbacks over the years and liability issues made these less common, and in recent winters, concerns with COVID almost ended them altogether.

But Alpin Haus has continued with what has become a popular annual event that it started a decade ago. The combination of a proactive organization of the event and the right hill to host the demo is why it works, according to Alpin Haus’ ski and pool department manager Jamie Georgelos.

“First of all, our staff takes care of all of the administrative details of the event,” Georgelos said. “We handle the registrations and participant information when people arrive in the base lodge. Everyone who has signed in gets a card. When they get to the ski manufacturer tents adjacent to the lifts, the reps will have everything they need in hand to get people on skis and out on the hill for testing.”

HOW TO TEST

But how do people choose what to try?

“We try to keep the process interactive,” said Georgelos, who has seen the event grow each year since it began. “In addition to height, weight and age information, we ask people about their ability level and what areas and what trails they like to ski. To supplement the company reps, we will have eight Alpin Haus staff people on hand, all of whom have been on the new skis at industry events this winter.

“Participants have an appropriate ski to test when they go up the hill. And with eight companies on hand, people can change skis during the day and try different ones as often as they like.”

Another positive aspect of the program is Royal Mountain itself. It is the right size for the demo program, according to Geogelos.

“The snow conditions are consistent, all the runs are freshly groomed and the trails are long enough to give the skis a good workout, but not long enough for testers to get lost for the day,” Georgelos said. “And since all trails funnel back to one area, our staffers can observe skiers and suggest different makes and models to try. People see value in this type of event.”

As a retailer, Alpin Haus sees value in it, too. In the past, the demo day typically attracted as many as 100 skiers. More are expected this time. Each participant after the event will get an email from the shop with additional information about the equipment tested.

The ski manufacturers participating in the event Thursday are Volkl, Atomic, Line, Salomon. K2, Blizzard, Stockli, and Nordica. Nitro Snowboards is expected to be on hand, too.

YOUTH MOVEMENT IN SECTION II

Warm weather didn’t stop the Section II ski championships last week that featured exceptional performances by two young competitors.

In the Alpine races, Queensbury eighth-grader Hudson Montgomery won the slalom event and tied for first with Broadalbin-Perth junior Colin Cotter in the giant slalom. Montgomery is the youngest alpine racer to win a sectional title since 13-year-old seventh-grader Courtney Strait from Shenendehowa in the early 1990s.

In Nordic, Shenendehowa ninth-grader Raquelle Landa was the first high school freshman to win sectionals since Queensbury’s Carley Wynn won the first of her cross country championships in 2008.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The state championships are next week at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua, near Rochester. In the Alpine competition, Cotter is the defending champion in the boys’ slalom and Montgomery’s sister Meredith, now a Queensbury senior, won the girls’ event last year. Both won overall titles a year ago. Shenendehowa senior Micaela Leonard is the defending state champion in the giant slalom.

The cross country state championship is next week, too. Queensbury’s Ben Jenkin, a junior, and Shen’s Landa lead the Section II team. .

SHIFFRIN UPDATE

Mikaela Shiffrin sure knows how to dominate the ski news.

Already the leader in women’s World Cup race victories, she will compete in four races in Norway and Sweden early next month with the all-time record for victories easily within reach before her 28th birthday, March 13. Shiffrin passed the previous women’s record of 82 wins, held by Lindsey Vonn, last month and now, with 85 victories, is just one short of Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 set in the 1970s and 80’s.

Last week in France, Shiffrin won three medals, including a gold in the giant slalom, that boosted her career total of World Championship medals to 14, one short of the all-time record held by Germany’s Christl Cranz, who competed in the 1930s when the world championships were held annually, instead of every two years now in the modern-race era.

Phil Johnson can be reached at [email protected].

