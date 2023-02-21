Union men’s hockey must find way to keep ECAC Hockey tournament home-ice hopes alive

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — The Union College men’s hockey team is lamenting a lost opportunity against Dartmouth last Saturday.

With the Big Green already eliminated from home-ice contention for the ECAC Hockey tournament first-round elimination game, they had little to play for. Meanwhile, a Dutchmen regulation win would have given them three points and some breathing room.

Now, the Dutchmen go into the final weekend of the ECACH regular season needing to try for a two-game sweep. But their first opponent will be Cleary Cup-champion Quinnipiac, which is ranked second in the USCHO.com poll and third in the USA Hockey Magazine/USA Today poll. That 7 p.m. game Friday at Messa Rink is going to be a difficult one for the Dutchmen, who were routed by the Bobcats 8-1 Dec. 10 in Hamden, Connecticut.

Union (7-12-1 ECACH, 23 points, 13-17-2 overall) is tied for the eighth and final first-round home-ice slot with RPI. RPI has the tiebreaker on Union with more regulation/overtime wins, 8-6.

Both teams are three points behind seventh-place Princeton. Princeton plays at RPI on Friday and at Union on Saturday. An RPI regulation win against Princeton, coupled with a Union regulation loss to Quinnipiac, would eliminate the Dutchmen from home-ice contention. In that scenario, if Union beats Princeton in regulation on Saturday, the teams would be tied for eighth, but the Tigers get home ice based on more regulation/overtime wins, 8-7.

Union could still be playing for home ice on Saturday if RPI gets an overtime or shootout win (worth two points) or an overtime or shootout loss (worth one point) against Princeton.

This is certainly not the scenario the Dutchmen envisioned heading into the final two games of the regular season.

“I think we got to kind of keep things simple,” Union senior goalie Connor Murphy said at the team’s media availability Tuesday at Messa. “A lot of times, you can get caught up in the standings and overthink things during the games. But I think coming on this weekend, we just need to play our own game, we need to focus on our details and our habits that we’ve had success with and we’ve got to be ready for a really tough game. And it’s not going to be easy. Neither game is going to be easy.”

What was disturbing about the Dutchmen’s loss to Dartmouth was that they played a better game in a 5-3 loss to ninth-ranked Harvard. But against the Big Green, Union failed to score on a two-minute two-man advantage early in the first period, a turnover led to an early second-period goal and the Dutchmen came out flat-footed in the third period. When they needed to crank up the offense, the Dutchmen were outshot 9-6 in the final 20 minutes.

“I think it was a frustrating game to walk into Dartmouth, knowing that the expectation is that we win, and to have a lot of chances that we felt like we wasted in the first and second period,” Union senior forward Owen Farris said. “That frustration got the better of us.”

It will be tempting to find out what the other scores are, but Union head coach Josh Hauge wants his team to focus on the task at hand, trying to stop the Quinnipiac juggernaut, led by ex-Dutchmen forward Collin Graf, who has a team-leading 47 points on 18 goals and 29 assists. With Union last season, Graf had 11 goals and 11 assists. His 22 points were second on the team to Brandon Estes’ 29 points.

“I make it a rule,” Hauge said. “I put my phone away, and I don’t check the scoreboard because I used to be so consumed with it. I just try to focus on the game. We don’t talk about any other games. We don’t want them announced. We just kind of focus on what we’re doing.”

NOTEBOOK

Hauge said freshman forward Carter Korpi practiced Tuesday and is most likely to return to the lineup. Korpi sat out last weekend with an undisclosed injury. He took a shot to the head in the second period of the Brown game Feb. 11 at Messa, although he did play in the third period. …

Hauge added that senior forward Christian Sanda was banged up over the weekend. His status for the weekend is up in the air.

