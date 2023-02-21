Winter storm – with snow – set for Capital Region Wednesday to Thursday, National Weather Service says

By Gazette Staff Report |
Snowfall estimates

Snowfall estimates as of Tuesday morning. Credit: National Weather Service

Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

ALBANY – A winter storm is on the way to the Capital Region Wednesday night into Thursday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning.

Areas of Schenectady County are expected to get anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow/sleet, the service said.

Points northward, including much of Fulton County and mid- to northern Saratoga County could see 4 to 8 inches, the service said.

The period of snow/sleet is slated from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday, the service said.

The storm could also bring ice in the region, up to a quarter inch accumulation, the service said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady County

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement