Winter storm – with snow – set for Capital Region Wednesday to Thursday, National Weather Service says

ALBANY – A winter storm is on the way to the Capital Region Wednesday night into Thursday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning.

Areas of Schenectady County are expected to get anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow/sleet, the service said.

Points northward, including much of Fulton County and mid- to northern Saratoga County could see 4 to 8 inches, the service said.

The period of snow/sleet is slated from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday, the service said.

The storm could also bring ice in the region, up to a quarter inch accumulation, the service said.

