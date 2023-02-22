ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 19

By Ken Schott |
Union's Owen Farris and Brown's Jordan Tonelli go after the loose puck Feb. 11 at Messa Rink.

Union's Owen Farris and Brown's Jordan Tonelli go after the loose puck Feb. 11 at Messa Rink.

Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Barring Ryan Fay and I making some wild picks in Week 19, GB-BE-ME will win his first Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections championship. GB-BE-ME has a six-point lead heading into the final week of the season. It would take an absolute miracle for GB-BE-ME not to win it.

Matthew Ruffini, a past champion, posted the best record in Week 18, going 8-3-1.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 18 records in parentheses:

GB-BE-ME 146-66-19 311 points (7-4-1)

Ryan Fay 143-69-19 305 points (7-4-1)

Me 143-70-18 304 points (7-4-1)

Andy Weise 141-71-19 301 points (7-4-1)

Kevin Sokolski 140-72-19 299 points (6-5-1)

Brian Unger 139-73-19 297 points (7-4-1)

Rowena Watson 138-74-19 295 points (7-4-1)

Matthew Ruffini 137-75-19 293 points (8-3-1)

Achilles 3-7-5 132-80-19 283 points (6-5-1)

David Trestick 132-80-19 283 points (6-5-1)

Michael Hutter 128-81-18 274 points (6-5-1)

Union Bob 128-81-18 274 points (6-5-1)

RedLiner36 128-85-18 274 points (6-5-1)

Jim Kalohn 126-86-19 271 points (6-5-1)

Towell68 126-87-18 270 points (6-5-1)

Dutch Crazy 125-87-19 269 points (7-4-1)

Christopher and Sarah Chadwick 124-88-19 267 points (7-4-1)

Rich Large 119-98-13 252 points (7-4-1)

Richard Derrick 113-99-19 245 points (7-4-1)

x-Harvey Kagan 82-90-11 175 points

Time for my Week 19 selections. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

No. 2 Quinnipiac at Union — Quinnipiac 6, Union 2

Princeton at RPI — RPI 3, Princeton 2

No. 13 Cornell at Brown — Cornell 4, Brown 3

Colgate at Yale — Colgate 3, Yale 1

No. 7 Harvard at Clarkson — Harvard 5, Clarkson 3

Dartmouth at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Dartmouth 1

SATURDAY

Princeton at Union — Union 3, Princeton 2

Quinnipiac at RPI — Quinnipiac 5, RPI 2

Cornell at Yale — Cornell 4, Yale 0

Colgate at Brown — Brown 3, Colgate 2

Dartmouth at Clarkson — Clarkson 7, Dartmouth 2

Harvard at St. Lawrence — Harvard 5, St. Lawrence 1

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Union College

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement