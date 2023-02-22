ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 19

|
Barring Ryan Fay and I making some wild picks in Week 19, GB-BE-ME will win his first Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections championship. GB-BE-ME has a six-point lead heading into the final week of the season. It would take an absolute miracle for GB-BE-ME not to win it.
Matthew Ruffini, a past champion, posted the best record in Week 18, going 8-3-1.
Here is a look at the standings, with Week 18 records in parentheses:
GB-BE-ME 146-66-19 311 points (7-4-1)
Ryan Fay 143-69-19 305 points (7-4-1)
Me 143-70-18 304 points (7-4-1)
Andy Weise 141-71-19 301 points (7-4-1)
Kevin Sokolski 140-72-19 299 points (6-5-1)
Brian Unger 139-73-19 297 points (7-4-1)
Rowena Watson 138-74-19 295 points (7-4-1)
Matthew Ruffini 137-75-19 293 points (8-3-1)
Achilles 3-7-5 132-80-19 283 points (6-5-1)
David Trestick 132-80-19 283 points (6-5-1)
Michael Hutter 128-81-18 274 points (6-5-1)
Union Bob 128-81-18 274 points (6-5-1)
RedLiner36 128-85-18 274 points (6-5-1)
Jim Kalohn 126-86-19 271 points (6-5-1)
Towell68 126-87-18 270 points (6-5-1)
Dutch Crazy 125-87-19 269 points (7-4-1)
Christopher and Sarah Chadwick 124-88-19 267 points (7-4-1)
Rich Large 119-98-13 252 points (7-4-1)
Richard Derrick 113-99-19 245 points (7-4-1)
x-Harvey Kagan 82-90-11 175 points
Time for my Week 19 selections. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].
Here are my picks:
FRIDAY
No. 2 Quinnipiac at Union — Quinnipiac 6, Union 2
Princeton at RPI — RPI 3, Princeton 2
No. 13 Cornell at Brown — Cornell 4, Brown 3
Colgate at Yale — Colgate 3, Yale 1
No. 7 Harvard at Clarkson — Harvard 5, Clarkson 3
Dartmouth at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Dartmouth 1
SATURDAY
Princeton at Union — Union 3, Princeton 2
Quinnipiac at RPI — Quinnipiac 5, RPI 2
Cornell at Yale — Cornell 4, Yale 0
Colgate at Brown — Brown 3, Colgate 2
Dartmouth at Clarkson — Clarkson 7, Dartmouth 2
Harvard at St. Lawrence — Harvard 5, St. Lawrence 1
Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.
