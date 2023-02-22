Images: Niskayuna music teacher Susan Kokernak at Rosendale Elementary (6 photos)

Article Audio:

NISKAYUNA – Niskayuna schools music teacher Susan Kokernak in her Rosendale band room.

She recently earned National Board Certification in music for elementary and middle school levels. She was also profiled in Wednesday’s Getting to Know feature.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Getting to know Niskayuna music teacher Susan Kokernak – Recently earned a national board music certification

