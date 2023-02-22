Images: Niskayuna music teacher Susan Kokernak at Rosendale Elementary (6 photos)

By Erica Miller |
A woman smiling in front of several instruments
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Susan Kokernak
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

NISKAYUNA – Niskayuna schools music teacher Susan Kokernak in her Rosendale band room.

She recently earned National Board Certification in music for elementary and middle school levels. She was also profiled in Wednesday’s Getting to Know feature.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Getting to know Niskayuna music teacher Susan Kokernak – Recently earned a national board music certification

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Getting to know Niskayuna music teacher Susan Kokernak – Recently earned a national board music certification

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement