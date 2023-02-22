Images: Schalmont boys’ basketball takes on Hudson (14 photos)

By Erica Miller |
Three basketball players, one going up for shot between other two
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller
Schalmont’s Elijah Smith takes a shot Hudson’s Malaky Payton, Keith Robinson and Khalil Wilson
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

ROTTERDAM – Schalmont boys’ basketball took on Hudson Tuesday and came away with the 74-54 sectional win.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Balanced attack key to Schalmont boys’ sectional basketball win over Hudson

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Balanced attack key to Schalmont boys’ sectional basketball win over Hudson

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Balanced attack key to Schalmont boys’ sectional basketball win over Hudson

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Balanced attack key to Schalmont boys’ sectional basketball win over Hudson

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement