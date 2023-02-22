Images: Schalmont boys’ basketball takes on Hudson (14 photos)

Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM – Schalmont boys’ basketball took on Hudson Tuesday and came away with the 74-54 sectional win.

Photos from our Erica Miller

More: Balanced attack key to Schalmont boys’ sectional basketball win over Hudson

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Balanced attack key to Schalmont boys’ sectional basketball win over Hudson

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Balanced attack key to Schalmont boys’ sectional basketball win over Hudson

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Balanced attack key to Schalmont boys’ sectional basketball win over Hudson

.

.

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports