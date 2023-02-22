Images: ‘Schenectady Ashes to Go’ on Ash Wednesday downtown (10 photos)

By Erica Miller |
A priest in a blue jacket places ashes on a woman's forehead
PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook
Andrea Commarto, of Schenectady, receives prayers, blessings and ashes from Rev. Dustin Longmire in Schenectady Wednesday
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – A look at this year’s “Schenectady Ashes To Go” event on Jay Street downtown Ash Wednesday.

Photos from our Erica Miller

| Everything Schenectady | All Local News |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady | All Local News |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Schenectady | All Local News |

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Schenectady, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement