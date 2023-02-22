Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Three from readers in Saratoga Springs, Glenville and Ballston Lake

|
Not all criminals deserve to be freed
The Feb. 17 editorial on parole (“Parole bills require careful balance”) prompted me to look up what happened to the child murderer and rapist from my childhood street.
Several months ago, there was talk of releasing him because he was 88 and seen as no threat.
No threat? The horrible human I am referring to is James Moore. In September 1962, Pamela Moss, age 14, asked my sisters to walk to Panorama Plaza with her.
They declined because they had homework. Pamela went by herself, and James Moore followed her, grabbed her, raped and killed her.
Ultimately, he admitted to raping and molesting at least 17 other young girls in the area.
Her parents, being good Catholics, agreed to allow him not to receive the death penalty, but to have life in prison with no possibility of parole. In June 2022 he was released.
There are some criminals that should never be released. They do deserve punishment. They are never going to not be a threat. Indeed, releasing these people who are sentenced to life just further weakens the concept of deterrence.
This is like having mercy on Nazi criminals just because they are old. This is wrong, dangerous and stupid.
Claudina Ashelman
Saratoga Springs
Constitution lets Congress limit guns
The number of mass shootings in the country is horrifying.
Congress will not act in part because of the Second Amendment. I do not think the Second Amendment prevents Congress from enacting severe gun restrictions. The preamble to the Constitution says in part that the government will “insure (sic) domestic tranquility…promote the general welfare…”
It is inarguable that daily massacres of our citizens are neither tranquil nor a state of general welfare.
Given that the preamble precedes all articles and amendments, I believe the framers meant that the preamble guides everything else.
The right to “keep and bear arms” can be overridden when such actions violate the precept of the preamble.
In other words, given the insane number of mass shootings, the government is in its right to do whatever it takes to fix that problem, irrespective of what the Second Amendment may say.
Congress must immediately pass severe gun restrictions, including banning assault style weapons and drastically limiting the sale and ownership of any firearm.
Larry Lewis
Glenville
Many balloons are really for weather
While stationed on the USS Saratoga, an aircraft carrier out of Florida in the mid-60s, I released weather balloons pretty much on a daily basis.
There was a small transponder attached to the balloon which ascended to 60,000 or 70,000 feet to record not only the wind direction and temperature, but the atmospheric pressure, which was recorded and transmitted around the world.
There are many of these devices (balloons) that are released every day around the world to know what is happening in the upper atmosphere. They are not spying; just collecting weather data.
Just saying!
Curt Alheim
Ballston Lake
Larry Lewis this amendment shall NOT be INFRINGED upon. They put that in there for a reason. Maybe if the justice system does their job and convicts and imprison criminals rather than release them. Perfect example Alec Baldwin shoots and kills a co-worker and is walking the streets. A border farmer is being over-run by criminal illegals shoots and kills one out of fear for his family and property safety. He is in jail with a million dollar bail. Two tier justice system. Maybe if the the TIC Biden and our government did their duties to protect ad defend our borders it would not have happened.
Larry these are our constitutional rights. You have the right to exercise these rights if you decide to.
It is people like you that will drag our country into NAZI style Germany with your capitulation of your rights. That is your choice but you do not speak for the majority.
While stationed on the USS Saratoga, an aircraft carrier out of Florida in the mid-60s. The big difference is our Traitor In Chief president BIDEN is compromised and owned by China. If balloons drifted from Cuba into US air space they would be shot down immediately. This is 110% Biden’s fault for allowing an explosive laden balloon surveil our entire country before being shot down.
It is not the same scenario.
Mr. Brandon 🤡 I really don’t read your mishmash of words you post daily on here. But the Chinese balloon one caught my eye as I was skimming through. I have concluded that you are full of more hot air than that Chinese balloon ….Have a nice day
Adam Shifty Schiff:
Kevin McCarthy turned over Jan 6 videos to right-wing propagandist Tucker Carlson.
A man who spews Kremlin talking points. Suggests Jan 6 was a false flag. And spreads the Big Lie.
Make no mistake: This isn’t about transparency, it’s about fueling dangerous conspiracy theories.
Maybe if the house released these tapes when you controlled it. So transparency equals conspiracy typical Socialist hiding what really happened.
I believe the American people should see it all and decide what really happened where ever the chips may fall. Or are they upset because the lost control of the narrative and the American people will see the sham of the Unselect Jan.6 committee.