NYSPHSAA boys’ wrestling championships: Section II wrestlers to watch

Schalmont sophomore Dylan Devine knows the path ahead of him — and the other 59 Section II wrestlers headed to Albany’s MVP Arena this weekend for the NYSPHSAA boys’ wrestling championships — is a difficult one.

“Trying to get to be a state champion,” Devine said Feb. 11 after winning his second consecutive Section II Division 2 championship, “it’s going to take a lot of work.”

Devine’s first experience at the state tournament ended with him finishing eighth at 126 pounds in Division 2 a year ago. This year, he’s the No. 10 seed in the Division 2 132-pound bracket for the tournament, which runs Friday and Saturday.

Though he’s seeded in the middle of the pack at 132 pounds, Devine is riding at 25-match win streak into the state tournament and is 31-4 overall this season, including a 21-0 mark in matches contested at 132.

Here are 10 other Section II wrestlers to keep an eye on at the state tournament.

CONNOR GREGORY, BALLSTON SPA

The only Section II wrestler to earn a No. 1 seed in Division 1, Gregory sits atop the 160-pound bracket with a 47-2 record. Gregory, who was seventh at 152 pounds in last year’s state tournament, won’t have to face either of the wrestlers who beat him earlier this season. Minisink Valley’s PJ Duke suffered a season-ending injury, while Starpoint’s Gage Laplante had his season ended when the Section VI team concluded its season following allegations of inappropriate conduct within the team.

DARRIEN INSOGNA, BALLSTON SPA

Like his Ballston Spa teammate Gregory, Insogna finished seventh at last year’s state tournament. This time around, he’s the No. 2 seed in the Division I 215-pound field, boasting a 44-3 record with 37 pins. Two of Insogna’s three losses this season came to the top seed at 215, defending state champion Ethan Gallo of Minisink Valley.

TRISTEN HITCHCOCK, WARRENSBURG/LAKE GEORGE

Section II’s only returning state champion, Hitchcock has been the state’s top 285-pounder again this season and tops the Division 2 field with a 44-0 record. Only one of the senior’s matches has gone the full six minutes this season, and he’s won each of his matches since Dec. 10 by first-period pin.

LIAM CARLIN, BURNT HILLS-BALLSTON LAKE

One of five members of the Section II Division 1 champion Spartans to qualify for the tournament, Carlin — whose older brother Colin reached the state tournament at 145 pounds — is seeded third at 132. The sophomore is 35-3 this season and boasts a 75-11 career record.

GABRIEL GOSS, BURNT HILLS-BALLSTON LAKE

Goss — who along with the Carlin brothers, Tyler Whitely and Joshua Warland completes the Burnt Hills quintet — has turned in a dominant 30-2 senior season and earned the No. 6 seed at 138 in Division 1. That sets up a round of 16 matchup with Shenendehowa’s David Ensminger, who Goss defeated 12-2 in the Section II Division 1 final.

RENSO MONTALVO, AMSTERDAM

A senior with 142 career wins to his name, Montalvo has won at least 32 matches in all four of his varsity seasons. Boasting a 37-6 mark so far this season, Montalvo is seeded third at 145 pounds in Division 1 behind Williamsville North/East’s Cameron Catrabone and Wantagh’s Jesse Vanorden.

ASHTEN HALEY, COBLESKILL-RICHMONDVILLE

The youngest member of Section II’s state tournament contingent, Haley is one of four Cobleskill-Richmondville wrestlers — joining Liam English, Luke Yorke and Kyber Henry — to qualify for the event. An eighth grader with a 31-3 record this season, Haley is seeded eighth at 110.

CAMERON GRONCKI, MOHONASEN

Groncki didn’t win the Section II Division 1 285-pound title — that honor went to Colonie’s Will Hotaling, who’s seeded third — but the Mohonasen senior had an impressive enough resume to earn himself the No. 4 seed. Groncki is 31-6 this season and finished fourth at the Eastern States Classic. Four of his six losses this season are against Hotaling. The other two are against the top seeds in both Division 1 and Division 2 — Middletown’s Stephan Monchery and Hitchcock. Groncki is the only wrestler to avoid being pinned by Hitchcock this season.

OWEN HICKS, FONDA/JOHNSTOWN

Hicks, who last year became the first wrestler from Fonda-Fultonville to win a Section II title since 1977, is the No. 3 seed at 145 in Division 2, behind Caleb Sweet of Section V’s South Seneca and Colton Havens of Section V’s Canisteo-Greenwood. Hicks, who has 139 career wins, is 40-3 this season, with all three losses coming at the Eastern States Classic in January against Division 1 145-pound qualifiers — including each of the top two seeds in Division 1.

LUKE SCHIRMACHER, MECHANICVILLE/STILLWATER

Along with Warrensburg/Lake George’s Hitchcock, the 35-0 Schirmacher is one of just two Section II wrestlers to bring an undefeated record into the state tournament. The senior has a tough draw ahead of him, as he earned the No. 9 seed at 160 in Division 2.

