Autopsy results expected on Monday for body found in Mohawk River, police say

SCHENECTADY — An autopsy was conducted Thursday on the body found in the Mohawk River on Wednesday, with autopsy results expected on Monday at the earliest, according to the Schenectady Police Department.

According to the police, there will be no further information available before the results are received from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police received a call at approximately 2:37 p.m. on Wednesday from an unidentified resident who was fishing in the river that a body had been spotted near Riverside Park.

A state police airboat was summoned to the scene and a body was retrieved at approximately 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, police said that the sex of the body has yet to be determined.

The body was found in the vicinity of the same park area where missing 15-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey was last seen on Nov. 25 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford said the Humphrey family had not been contacted in connection with the recovered body.

On Thursday, police declined to confirm social media reports regarding the body.

“The information that Chief Clifford put out yesterday is all the information that we are putting out right now until Monday,” Police Sgt. Nick Mannix said.

Clifford classified the area near Riverside Park where the body was recovered on Wednesday as a crime scene.

Schenectady police were assisted at the scene on Wednesday by state police and members of the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department.

