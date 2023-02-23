Saratoga Springs girls’ basketball downed by Colonie as Colonie has all the answers

Article Audio:

ALBANY — Colonie developed and executed a game plan about as well as a team could on Thursday night.

The fourth-seeded Garnet Raiders (15-6) had the answers offensively and defensively in a 68-52 win over fifth-seeded Saratoga Springs in a Section II Class AA girls’ basketball quarterfinal at Albany High School.

Offensively, Colonie moved their feet and the ball. Defensively, it had a good scouting report on Saratoga Springs and made a bunch of steals and shut down its top scorer, Natasha Chudy.

Colonie jumped out to an 11-0 lead, with two 3-pointers among the baskets, causing Saratoga Springs coach Robin Chudy to call timeout. Defensively, it was employing a unique-looking three-quarters press that flustered the Blue Streaks into turnovers.

Colonie led 18-6 after the first quarter, but kept its foot on the gas to take a 39-19 lead at halftime. Natasha Chudy was held scoreless in the first half, but had three nice assists to fellow forward Carly Wise, who scored 14 of Saratoga Springs’ first-half points.

The Garnet Raiders assisted 11 of 16 field goals in the first half and shot 16 for 31 from the field (52%).

“I knew coming in we had to pass the ball and move it around a lot,” Colonie guard Jayla Tyler said, noting it helped to get Natasha Chudy and Wise moving.

“We got them moving a lot, and we were able to make that pass to the other post and finish,” said Tyler, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists.

“They took away our leading scorer, which I guess was great defensively for them,” Robin Chudy said. “Us reacting and getting our outside shooting going was tough. I thought they played a fantastic game defensively and offensively, so I can’t say it was one thing.

“We came out a little flat, threw the ball away a little bit and then we tried to get back into it, but every time we did, Colonie answered with a bucket,” she added.

Bella Franchi, who led Colonie with 24 points, got hot in the third quarter, scoring nine points. Natasha Chudy, bound for Lafayette University in the fall, scored her first points on a field goal with 5:15 left in the third. While she finished with nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks, she had just five points.

Wise finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Lauren Lafountain sank five 3-pointers for her 15 points for the Blue Streaks.

“We definitely know who they are and know their players,” Colonie coach Heather DiBiase said. “We want to play really good defense every night, so just tried to focus on that, putting pressure on their guards, getting out on Chudy and making her work. Any tips and deflections, we wanted to get and go the other way.”

As a team, Colonie made nine 3-pointers, and players contributed in myriad ways. Franchi also had five assists. Imani McNeil grabbed nine rebounds, while Ava Pearson had six points and eight assists.

Colonie next plays top-seeded Albany in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday at Hudson Valley Community College. Albany defeated Guilderland 66-46 behind 22 points from Shonyae Edmonds.

“We haven’t played in two weeks,” DiBiase said. “Sometimes it can hurt you, but it helped us, just being excited to play a game again. They were ready. There’s always things to get better on, but right now, I definitely think we’re where we want to be.”

Saratoga Springs 6 13 15 18 – 52

Colonie 18 21 19 10 – 68

Saratoga Springs scoring: Kholstinin 0-1-1, Gennoy 3-1-7, Chudy 2-1-5, Wise 10-1-21, Allen 1-0-3, Lafountain 5-0-15. Colonie scoring: Flayter 1-0-3, Tyler 8-2-20, Martin 2-2-7, Mcneil 1-0-2, Pearson 2-0-6, Franchi 10-1-24, Baumann 2-0-4, Degonza 0-2-2. Team totals: Saratoga Springs 21-4-52. Colonie 26-7-68.

