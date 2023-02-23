EDITORIAL: Saratoga Springs commissioner goes too far with complaint over disruptions

Article Audio:

If your goal is alienate citizens from their government, make people fearful to speak in public, divide the community, and make it more difficult to find resolutions to complex problems, then you do what Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino has done.

Montagnino has filed a complaint with city police accusing Black Lives Matter member Chandler Hickenbottom of disorderly conduct for refusing to stop speaking after her alloted time had expired at a Feb. 7 council meeting.

Montagnino said he found it unacceptable for people to disrupt meetings and said his complaint is his way of addressing the problem and restoring order through “restorative justice.”

What it really is is public intimidation.

Montagnino isn’t going to solve anything by using his power as public safety commissioner to effectively criminalize undesirable conduct at City Council meetings, which often involve sensitive subjects like race relations and which have lately become heated at times.

He will, however, inspire other citizens to act out in similar fashion and ignore the meeting rules, perhaps making the disruptions worse.

He will discourage some people from speaking for fear of being charged with a similar crime. Chilling public comment with threats of legal action is a form of suppression and censorship.

He will likely cost city taxpayers money in legal fees if the city is once again forced to defend itself against potential civil rights violations brought by the state attorney general.

Most importantly, he will make it more difficult for the council and other city officials to work with Black Lives Matter members to resolve their conflicts.

The history of their relations includes conflicts between police and BLM protesters in 2021, questions surrounding the 2013 death of Darryl Mount following a chase by police, and other BLM encounters with officials and police.

On Thursday, Mayor Ron Kim and his fellow City Council members — Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub and Accounts Commissioner Dillon Moran — all condemned Montagnino’s action.

Kim called the complaint “counterproductive to a continued dialogue with all members of our community” and “a waste of city resources,” while the other three in a joint press release expressed their “disbelief and outrage.”

“Together, we should focus on productive solutions that are inclusive and create common unity, instead of adding more conflict and tension to our community,” Sanghvi stated in the release, reflecting the comments of the others.

City officials certainly have a right to maintain order at meetings. Disruptions make it difficult for the board to conduct business and for other citizens to observe the proceedings and share their views. And if someone’s actions at a meeting rise to the level of a major disturbance, that individual should be escorted from the meeting.

But the solution to the problem of unruly meetings is not to make an example of one citizen by filing a legal complaint and thereby undermining whatever progress the city might be making toward resolving the issues the citizen was trying to address.

