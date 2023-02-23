High schools: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake girls basketball falls to Columbia after big Columbia first quarter

Article Audio:

HIGH SCHOOLS – Columbia jumped out to a 20-5 lead after the first quarter, and the Blue Devils never looked back as they defeated Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 63-45 Thursday in the Section II Class A girls’ basketball tournament.

Alivia Landy led Columbia with 19 points. Kendyl Ouimette scored 17 points for Columbia, and Sarah Rainville added 10.

Grace O’Connor paced BH-BL with 17 points, and Elia Blesi had 15.

In other Class A games, Jordan Wolfe scored 15 points, and Kate McDonough added 13 to lead South Glens Falls past Queensbury 45-41. Shea Canavan led Queensbury with 22 points.

Averill Park led 31-6 at halftime and cruised to a 64-18 victory over Amsterdam. Arianna Verardi and Kayleigh Ahern scored 14 points apiece to lead the Averill Park. Taylor Holohan added 13 points for Averill Park, and Tatiana Tune had 12.

Tanavia Turpin scored 18 points, and Dior Dobere had 17 as Catholic Central defeated Holy Names 56-40. Ryan Carrol had 21 points for Holy Names, and Sophia Bologna added 19.

JETS, RIVERMEN ADVANCE TO SEMIS

The trio of Cole Davidson, Josh McKinney and Colin Wilson led the Capital District Jets to a 4-2 win over Saratoga Springs in the quarterfinals of the Section II Division 1 boys’ ice hockey tournament. Wilson scored two goals, as did Davidson who added two assists. McKinney had three assists. Victor Cutting led the Blue Streaks with a goal and an assist. The Jets’ Nick Mirabile made 27 saves, while Saratoga Springs’ Xander Clarke stopped 23.

Adirondack took down CBA 5-1 in the other quarterfinal that was left to play, which means Sunday’s semifinals are now set. The Jets will play Adirondack at the Glens Falls Recreation Center and Shenendehowa will take on Bethlehem at the Bethlehem Area YMCA. That game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

