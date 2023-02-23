In the Pocket: Cohoes’ Bill Heaphy’s game has been consistent for four decades

Article Audio:

IN THE POCKET – Bill Heaphy’s bowling game hasn’t changed very much over the last four decades, and that’s one of the reasons for his amazing consistency.

Known as a sharp spare shooter, Heaphy’s speed and accuracy allow him to produce solid averages year after year in multiple leagues. The 61-year-old Shaker High School graduate is averaging right around the 230 mark in the Sportsman’s Majors at Sportsman’s Bowl as well as the Rebel Farmers, Latham Merchants and Redwood Men’s leagues at KPA Latham, formerly Spare Time Latham.

“I’m pretty much a down-and-in type of bowler, and I throw it pretty hard,” said the Cohoes resident. “My best speed seems to be around 17.5 mph. Every now and then, I throw it over 18 mph, and I get into trouble by rolling the ball through the head pin. But when I let up on my speed, I’ll leave a 5-7 or an 8-10 split, so I’d rather take my chances with easy one-pin spare leaves.”

Heaphy’s spare shooting helps him avoid major slumps.

“I try to throw the ball pretty much in the same area of the lane most of the time,” he said. “And I try to make all my spares. That’s what saves me, especially during the times I can’t seem to strike. My spare game keeps me going. I usually make 90% of my 10-pins and 99% of my 7-pin spares. I’ve always been a good spare shooter. I try to keep the ball in play and aim for the 1-3 pocket. When I get into the zone, everything works pretty well.”

Heaphy has competed in major leagues throughout the Capital Region at bowling centers like Sportsman’s Bowl, Towne Bowling Academy and Boulevard Bowl in the Schenectady USBC Bowling Association, as well as KPA Latham and Hometown Lanes in the Troy USBC. For the last several years, he bowled in the now-defunct Vitalo Classic at Sportsman’s Bowl.

“I’ve bowled in most of the centers in our area at one time or another, and I’ve rolled perfect games in just about all of them,” he said.

Heaphy’s resume includes 28 perfect games and 9 800 triples, with a high triple of 815 and a top four-game series of 1,093 at the now defunct Olympic Lanes.

“I had a 793 triple for the first three games there and then closed it out with a perfect game,” he noted.

Heaphy’s best average was a 233, but he’s averaged at least 230 a handful of times.

His sister got him started with bowling when he was just 8 years old, but he learned the game from the legendary Joey Schmidt and Betty Stott in the Latham Bowl junior program. Then he tweaked his fundamentals with help from the late Kenny Hall and Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer Mark Ray, who he bowled with in high school along with standouts like Uncle Sam Lanes proprietor Tommy Walsh Jr., John Walther III, Bill Lajeunesse and Leo Lynch.

After excelling in the scholastic ranks, he joined the U.S. Air Force and bowled while in the military for 10 years.

“We did a lot of bowling in the military. That was cool,” he recalled. “We went to different bases to compete, and I averaged 215, which was very good for the time. In 1987, our team had the fifth-best team score in the nation.

“I really enjoy team bowling. I’ve bowled in my share of individual tournaments over the years, but I definitely prefer team bowling. I especially enjoyed bowling with my sons, Travis and Bill, over the years.”

Among Heaphy’s favorite achievements are winning a Huck Finn Capital Region Bowling Show tournament, earning a berth on the Troy USBC All-Star team and winning the Troy USBC Tournament all-events title. He once rolled back-to-back perfect games in a Troy USBC tournament — over two different days at two different bowling centers.

“I think probably the craziest thing I’ve ever done was shooting a 400, 500, 600 and 800 triple within the same week,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve also thrown a Bakers dozen perfect game. I actually had 13 strikes because I bowled on the wrong lane in one frame and had to take the shot over again.”

The underrated Heaphy is the perfect team player because he rarely makes mistakes and can bowl on many different oil patterns because of his consistent release. He’s also known for his friendly disposition and helps out when he can at local and regional events.

SCHENECTADY USBC OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

The Schenectady USBC Open Championship wraps up this weekend with squads Friday night (6:30 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (2:30 p.m.) and Sunday (noon and 2:30 p.m.). Entry fee for the handicap three-person team tournament is $25 per person, plus $10 additional for handicap singles, scratch singles and/or scratch team. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Current leaders are Edgewood Day (2,233), Edgewood Samborin (2,183) and Team Collins (2,175) in the handicap team division, Team Edgewood Day (2,033), Team Swiatocha (2,001) and Team Rucinski (1,978) in the scratch team division, Lee Quivey (778), Keith Lawyer (758) and Katie Sheldon (748) in the singles handicap division and Ryan Karabin (761), Frank LaBelle (740) and Quivey (711) in the singles scratch division.

STRIKES & SPARES

Robert Foulks and Jacques Traynham combined to shoot an 893 triple in the Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s inaugural scramble doubles tournament Sunday at Sportsman’s Bowl. The tandem split $700. Sal Graziano and Frank Pietraniello finished second with an 885, good for $350, while Marty Browne and Paul Spadaro finished third with an 833 and split $200.

David Gould and Steve Rock defeated Phil Drumm and Ryan Galli 401-400 in the championship game to win the Scratch Doubles Tournament at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls Sunday. Gould and Rock split $2,250, while Drumm and Galli took home $1,150. The teams of Jimmy O’Connor with Brian Walton and Zach Bogholtz with Charles Bonis finished third/fourth and took home $730, while the teams of Ryan Karabin with Rich Strath, Zac Gentile with Dave Meyer, Matt Fazzone with Kenny Livengood and Tori Burkins with Connor LeClair finished fifth through eighth and cashed for $540. Sixty-one teams participated.

Sean Buck defeated Nick Platoni 232-181 to win his first Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour event and $480 in scholarships Saturday at Sportsman’s Bowl. Buck took home $265 in scholarships, while Cierra Gabriel was third and earned $295 in scholarships. The event drew 64 competitors — the third highest in CDYST history. Gabriel, Ivan Ortega Jr., Averyanna Thomas, Kate Ackerman, Ryan Lashlee and Michael Oakes earned entries into the 2023 USBC Junior Gold Championships in Indianapolis. The next CDYST tournament is March 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Boulevard Bowl.

The 28th annual Blizzard Bowl a charitable event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady and in memory of the late Jack Scaccia Sr. and Frank DePalma, resumes at Boulevard Bowl on March 5 at 11:45 a.m. Entry fee is $100 per four-person team. Brackets are available on each squad, and a free Continental breakfast is included a half-hour before each squad. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for more information.

The unofficial final standings are in for the 13th annual Handicap Team Tournament at Towne Bowling Academy. BC Pro Shop 2 won the event with a score of 2,944, followed by Team 720 (2,914) and 518 Greats (2,895). Clay Adams won the singles event with an 835, followed by Nick Galusha (819), Sam Cooley (805) and Eric Copping (805). Low to cash in the team event was 2654. Low to cash for singles was a 697.

Towne Bowling Academy hosts the 2023 Beukendaal Fire Department No-Tap Team Tournament March 17 at 9:30 p.m. and March 18 at 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $25 per person. First place is $500, based on 20 teams. Call Jeff McPhail (518-857-2888) or Towne Bowling Academy (518-355-3939) for more information.

Towne Bowling Academy is also hosting the 2023 Youth Baker Doubles tournament on March 4 (2 p.m. and 4 p.m.) and March 5 (noon and 2 p.m.). Entry fee is $50 per team, and handicap will be 80% of 400. All teams will bowl eight games with a minimum of 1 in 5 teams in each of the handicap or scratch divisions earning scholarships. $500 will be added to the scholarship fund. Call Towne Bowling Academy for reservations.

The 35th annual Charlie “The Hand” Bechard Memorial Senior Tournament will hold seven squads at Green Island Lanes next month. The tournament is open to any sanctioned bowlers who are at least 50 years of age as of March 7. All squads (March 7, March 8, March 10, March 14, March 15, March 16 and March 18) begin at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $25. Handicap is 100% of 220. Maximum handicap is 70 pins per game. Divisions will be Class A (50-60 years of age), Class B (61-71 years of age) and Class C (72 years of age and older). For more information, call 518-273-2322.

Applications for the John Drexel Memorial Scholarship are now open. Contact Julie Drexel for more information on her Facebook page. Bowlers not on social media can request an application via email at [email protected]

Town ’N Country will host the Albany USBC Trio Tournament March 11 (1 p.m.), March 12 (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), March 18 (1 p.m.) and March 19 (1 p.m.). Entry fee is $105 per team. Handicap will be 100% of a 225 average. First place will be $1,500, based on 60 teams. A $9 crossover sanction fee will be required if not an Albany USBC member. For more information, contact Albany USBC association manager Bob Napier at 518-874-4544.

The 49th annual Electric City Women’s 600 Club Tournament will be held at Sportsman’s Bowl March 5 at 1 p.m. Entry forms are available at Sportsman’s Bowl, Towne Bowling Academy and Boulevard Bowl. The tournament is open to any female bowler that has ever bowled a 600 series. Entry forms must be turned in prior to Monday. There will be no walk-ins accepted. For more information, contact Marianne Hogle at 518-393-8907.

Town ’N Country’s annual Invitational, a 64-person seeded, double-elimination match-play tournament, will have out-of-league qualifying Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. Handicap is 90% of 230. Top prize is estimated to be $1,000. The finals will be March 5 at 10 a.m. Call Town & Country (518-456-1113) for reservations.

MAJOR BOWLING

Kenny Livengood rolled a 289-816 and Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer Joe VanDerLinden rolled a perfect game during an 804 triple and Cassius Boyd recorded a 300 game during a 784 triple to pace the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Matt Swiatocha slammed a 299 game during an 804 triple, Bill Heaphy III fired a 268-770, Jim Petronis produced a 278-768 and B.J. Smith rolled a 300 game in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Jason Palmer drilled a 259-988 four-game series, Ken Wilkins tossed a 276-974 and Lee Quivey delivered a 246-926 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

The Towne Mixed Doubles at Towne Bowling Academy was canceled because of the winter storm Wednesday night.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 20-4, ABS 17-7, Broadway Lanes 16-8, Sindoni Sausage 16-8, DeCrescente Distributing 15-9, Rollarama 15-9, Downs Roofing 14-10, KKV Recovery 14-10, 20 North 13-11, Falvey Real Estate 12-12, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 12-12, The Heritage Group 11-13, Drive Line Motor 10-14, J&F Lawncare 9-15, Kristel Mechanical 9-15, Boulevard Bowl 8-16, Bootlegger’s 8-16, 518 Aliens 8-16, WMS Leasing 7-17, Da Royalty 6-18.

———

Match summaries

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (1)

Ed Gumm 202-170-215 — 587, Don Herrington 246-254-231 — 731, Joe Mazuryk 25-258-233 — 706, Jody Becker 182-183-216 — 581. Totals: 845-865-895 — 2,605.

Rollarama (2)

Dan Rotter 212-198-202 — 612, Jeremy Clute 202-166-233 — 601, Ron Paradiso 243-173-217 — 633, Ken LaBelle Jr. 258-204-258 — 720. Totals: 915-741-910 — 2,566.

———

KKV Recovery (2)

Alyssa Griffin 169-213-204 — 586, Nick DiCerbo 236-232-224 — 692, Kara Struffolino 244-222-222 — 688, Vinny Struffolino 204-215-234 — 653. Totals: 853-882-884 — 2,619.

Downs Roofing (1)

David Orzechowski 236-213-266 — 715, Nick Barnes 201-205-231 — 637, Ryan Karabin 171-234-226 — 631, Billy Wigand 244-179-247 — 670. Totals: 852-831-9709 — 2,653.

———

Broadway Lanes (3)

Roy Vanderbogart 238257-246 — 741, John Pancake 258-236-258—752, Steve Wagoner 258-236-212 — 706, Justin Barcomb 243-222-268 — 733. Totals: 997-951-994 — 2,932.

Da Royalty (0)

Will Cunningham 188-202-233 — 623, Seth Friend 180-182-180 — 542, David Squires 212-279-266 — 757, James Turner 227-246-199 — 672. Totals: 807-909-878 — 2,594.

———

WMS Leasing (1)

Chad Sutliff 199-202-198 — 599, Stephen Alexander 191-229-231 — 651, Lindsey McPhail 184-236-196 — 616, Tom Egan Jr. 222-227-237 — 686. Totals: 796-894-862 — 2,552.

The Heritage Group (2)

Brandon Wolf 216-193-277 — 686, Bill Nolan 198-226-248 — 672, Mike Nolan 189-189-225 — 603, Bob Messick 266-236-248 — 750. Totals: 869-844-998 — 2,711.

———

Drive Line Motor (0)

Kate Clark 228-221-221 — 670, Tom Rogers 199-214-156 — 569, Rob Beedelson 238-176-237 — 651, John Askew 259-248-237 — 744. Totals: 924-859-851 — 2,634.

Towne Bowling Academy (3)

Laura Rotter 183-224-215 — 622, Tom Earl 247-258-237 — 742, Tony Palumbo 236-201-184 — 621, Marty Capullo Jr. 270-237-265 — 772. Totals: 936-920-901 — 2,757.

———

Bootlegger’s (0)

Cassius Boyd 300-238-246 — 784, Karrie Blake (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Charlie Provost 237-204-167 — 608, Marc Fowler 257-245-194 — 696. Totals: 984-877-797 — 2,658.

ABS (3)

Jeff Kallner 289-214-249 — 752, Matt Kallner 245-224-223 — 692, Craig Taylor 258-226-222 – 706, Matt Fazzone 206-227-245 — 678. Totals: 998-891-939 — 2,828.

———

J&F Lawncare (2)

Jason Brown 238-257-247 — 742, Nick Stricos 202-147-206 — 555, Joe DeVellis Jr. 233-218-243 — 694, R.J. Martinez 279-278-188 — 745. Totals: 952-900-884 — 2,736.

20 North (1)

Tommy Donato 234-275-194 — 703, Nick Galusha 205-279-207 — 691, Joel Donato 195-235-230 — 653, Chris Radliff 269-235-237 — 741. Totals: 903-1,024-861 — 2,788.

———

DeCrescente Distributing (1)

Darrell Coonrad 222-215-215 — 652, Brian Mariano 247-278-208 — 733, Scott Zalud 290-210-231 — 731, Liz Kuhlkin 233-257-222 — 712. Totals: 992-960-876 — 2,828.

Sindoni Sausage (2)

Scott Chastenay 278-289-188 — 755, Mike Dicerbo 203-181-205 — 589, Rich Strath 207-213-279 — 699, Joe VanDerLinden 277-300-227 — 804. Totals: 965-983-899 — 2,847.

———

Falvey Real Estate (3)

Dan Auricchio 214-247-234 — 695, Joe Byrnes 199-199-246 — 644, Kenny Livengood 289268-259 — 816, Jeff Young 209-269-246 — 724. Totals: 911-983-985 — 2,879.

Boulevard Bowl (0)

P.J. Derenzo 201-214-246 — 661, Jason Impellizzeri 255-239-233 — 727, Ken Wilkins 188-181-222 — 591, Mike Scaccia 216-204-180 — 600. Totals: 860-838-881 — 2,579.

———

Kristel Mechanical (2)

Ed White 224-279-199 — 702, Bob Faragon 196-188-245 — 629, Bryan Kelley 216-213-256 — 685, Jeff Whitehouse 254-246-267 — 767. Totals: 890-926-967 — 2,783.

518 Aliens (1)

Chuck Schissler 251-212-256 — 719, Jenn Schissler 257-234-205 — 696, Chris Lee 236-195-200 — 631, Gabe Criscuolo 158-178-179 — 515. Totals: 902-819-840 — 2,561.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 27-5, Precision Floors 25-7, JL Designs 24-8, Van Buren Enterprises 20-12, Muny Grille 20-12, TSS Printing 20-12, All in 1 Realty 19-13 Bob’s Pro Shop 15-17, Metroland Photo 13-19, EBF Strong 11.5-20.5, TheSignBandits.com 11-21, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 9-23, IDID 7-25, Team 14 2.5-29.5.

———

Match summaries

Bob’s Pro Shop (3)

Fred McMahon 247-259-236 — 742, Earl Lawrence Jr. 203-189-222 — 614, Bob Tedesco Jr. 201-204-244 — 649, Mike Smith 254-237-204 — 695. Totals: 905-889-906 — 2,700.

TheSignBandits.com (1)

Zach Gravell 191-203-222 — 616, Aiden Deitz 255-231-232 — 718, Bill Carl 213-212-167 — 592, Tim Bush 191-247-213 — 651. Totals: 850-893-834 — 2,577.

———

EBF Strong (3)

John Liberatore 201-262-173 — 636, Rich Bauer 201-211-205 — 617, J.P. Harrell 247-277-207 — 731, Chris Fawcett 198-258-177 — 633. Totals: 847-1,008-762 — 2,617.

IDID (1)

Tony Fernandez 156-247-179 — 582, Dean Halpin 219-236-239 — 694, Jim Valentino 189-216-157 — 562, A.J. Perone 170-186-227 — 583. Totals: 734-885-802 — 2,421.

———

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (4)

Anthony Clay 194-237-182 — 613, Christian Caputo 225-225-184 — 634, Jackielynn Noble 170-212-164 — 546, Jim Petronis 278-223-267 — 768. Totals: 867-897-797 — 2,561.

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 204-204-204 — 612, Vacant 209-209-209 — 627, Vacant 176-176-176 — 528, Vacant 199-199-199 — 597. Totals: 788-788-788 — 2,364.

———

JL Designs (0)

Justin Lansing 223-213-209 — 645, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 202-224-201 — 627, Ron Williams 231-216-166 — 613, Billy McGaffin Jr. 186-187-194 — 567. Totals: 842-840-770 — 2,452.

Universal Auto Parts (4)

Andy Smith 215-258-214 — 687, Bill Heaphy III 246-256-268 — 770, Chris Fedden 236-277-214 — 727, Chris Smith 196-248-256 — 700. Totals: 893-1,039-952 — 2,884.

———

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 235-268-207 — 710, Jim Bassotti 208-194-214 — 616, Tom Siatkowski 257-248-202 — 707, Matt Swiatocha 267-238-299 — 804. Totals: 967-948-922 — 2,837.

Muny Grille (0)

Jay Diamond 193-218-257 — 668, Sherm Bowman 179-225-170 — 574, Mark Ray 268-243-234 — 745, Jamie Diamond 203-222-218 — 643. Totals: 843-908-879 — 2,630.

———

All in 1 Realty (1)

Nick Peckowitz 216-259-214 — 689, Tammy Sader 234-198-192 — 624, Rich Rogaski 212-200-204 — 616, Joe Peckowitz 190-201-244 — 635. Totals: 852-858-854 — 2,564.

Van Buren Enterprises (3)

Dan Derizzo 165-196-198 — 559, Rich Manzer Jr. 247-234-235 — 716, Alex Bonesteel 216-203-207 — 626, Austin Van Buren 185-290-240 — 715. Totals: 813-923-880 — 2,616.

———

TSS Printing (4)

Rich Mengel 279-240-180 — 699, Corey Buckley 200-203-214 — 617, Tyler Mochrie 223-247-191 — 661, Matt Olson 222-222-239 — 683. Totals: 924-912-824 — 2,660.

Metroland Photo (0)

Lee Quivey 206-224-207 — 637, Steve Renzi 268-203-159 — 630, Mike Gallitelli 210-180-164 — 554, B.J. Smith Jr. 213-300-222 — 735. Totals: 897-907-752 — 2,556.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Masons Automotive 24-16, Boulevard Bowl 22-18, Kalpro 20-20, D.A. Parisi & Co. 20-20, Derenzo’s Tax Service 18-22, MBM Motorsports 16-24.

———

Match summaries

Derenzo’s Tax Service (4)

P.J. Derenzo 149-203-215-223 — 790, Mark Derenzo 172-187-224-223 — 806, Jason Palmer 238-259-243-248 — 988. Totals: 559-649-682-694 — 2584.

MBM Motorsports (1)

Zach Mecca 206-159-178-211 — 754, Bob Collins 243-180-187-233 — 843, Tim Girard 192-219-213-225 — 849. Totals: 641-558-578-669 — 2,446.

———

D.A. Parisi & Co. (5)

John Mecca 218-213-234-225 — 890, Jeff Williams 206-153-193-139 — 691, Ken Wilkins 227-214-257-276 — 974. Totals: 651-580-684-640 — 2,555.

Boulevard Bowl (0)

Mike Scaccia 177-174-221-219 — 791, Brian Hart 208-180-268-206 — 862, Derek Foti (absent) 190-190-190-190 — 760. Totals: 575-544-679-615 — 2,413.

———

Masons Automotive (2)

Mark Hansen 214-237-234-162 — 847, Robin Fredenburgh 208-205-186-246 — 845, Lee Quivey 226-246-216-238 — 926. Totals: 648-688-636-646 — 2,618.

Kalpro (3)

Keith Lawyer 213-186-226-257 — 882, Kyle Wilkins 235-235-197-213 — 880, Joe Carusone 204-183-223-177 — 787. Totals: 652-604-646-647 — 2,549.

