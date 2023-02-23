Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Friday evening to vote on an additional $5.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for a new pool complex in Central Park.

The council in August approved $4.5 million in funding for the pool project with an additional $1 million approved the next month for general site improvements to the pool area.

The scope of the project has since expanded, with the total project cost now estimated at $10.1 million.

The special meeting was scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. to stay within the 45-day deadline of the contractor bids being submitted to the city.

The project has an estimated September completion date if the contracts are approved on Friday.

During the council’s Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday night, which was one of five council committee meetings held that night, Daniel Shearer, president and CEO of project design firm Saratoga Associates, fielded questions from council members regarding the doubled cost of the project.

“We ended up doing a design that was more significant than what we originally planned on,” Shearer told the council. “But if you look at what we came up with, it’s really a benchmark project and a legacy project. It’s a once-in-a-generational kind of thing. We were encouraged by the committee to make this something that would be generational. Not just a pool, but a destination.”

A pool committee that included community members held a series of meetings throughout last year regarding the project, with the scope of the project expanding to the surprise of the City Council. The final design includes the addition of a splash pad that would be open from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

“I fully support the project but I have to tell you I was really shocked to see that it doubled in price from what we originally came in with,” council President Marion Porterfield said during the Tuesday meeting.

Shearer replied that the expanded scope of the project, volatile construction costs and union costs led to the price increase.

“The project has grown,” he said. “It’s bigger and more exceptional than it was before. But the prices are what they are. I’ll tell you that in the business of design and construction, nothing is coming in under cost estimates.”

Last summer the council awarded a total of $25.9 million in ARPA funding for 33 projects from the city’s original allocation of $52.9 million in federal ARPA money.

During the Tuesday meeting, City Councilman Carl Williams expressed reservations about using a significant chunk of the city’s ARPA funding on the added costs for the pool project.

“Growing up as a kid we’d get X amount of money to go to McDonald’s and my mom would say, ‘You can get whatever you want, as long as it doesn’t go over this dollar amount,’” he said. “So I understand the emphasis on making sure we fully maximize the potential for this pool area, but my biggest concern is that truly we’re trying to stretch this ARPA funding.”

Finance Committee members Williams and Councilman John Polimeni — the third member John Mootooveren was absent — voted to move the issue forward to a full council vote.

Polimeni said on Wednesday that he is prepared to vote in favor of the pool contracts during the special meeting.

“I’m comfortable with it,” he said. “The fact of the matter is that we’re in a highly inflationary period and costs are going to go up. The scope of the project increased as well. So I’m comfortable with where we’re at.”

The city has not yet developed a plan for how to utilize the existing pool if the proposed new pool complex is approved and built.

“Some of that is the timeline on this new swimming pool where we’d know definitely when we could close that down and make some final decisions,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said.

The mayor noted that the current facility faces challenges meeting Health Department requirements for chlorination.

McCarthy said the project will provide the city with a state-of-the-art facility that will provide recreational opportunities for residents throughout the city.

“It continues the modernization upgrades at Central Park,” he said on Thursday. “One of the first things that started 20 years ago was the Rose Garden and the city’s efforts and partnerships, sometimes with the county or state. We’ve done updates to the A Diamond [baseball field], we’re doing stuff at the tennis courts and the golf course is just down the road. It’s my goal to have something there for everybody.”

The project was put out to bid in January with a $7.2 million bid for general contracting services awarded to the Jersen Construction Group in Waterford, with an additional $516,000 electrical bid awarded to the O’Connell Electric Company.

The first phase of the project included the demolition of the former tennis stadium near the pool site, with phase two consisting of the cleaning and grading of the planned pool location.

Porterfield said following the Tuesday meeting that her questions about the project had been answered during the meeting and in prior conversations with City Engineer Chris Wallin.

“It was important to know what doubled the price,” she said. “I wasn’t happy that this was done without coming to the council first. Had they come to the council first, we would have had all of those questions answered and we would understand what the additional costs for the pool were. That’s why I was very strongly saying that we cannot go over this [figure].”

