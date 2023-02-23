Schuylerville man named Command Chief of the First Air Force

Article Audio:

SCHUYLERVILLE — Schuylerville resident Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson has been selected to serve as the senior enlisted adviser for the First Air Force.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that Richardson will serve as the command chief for the 15,000-member group. The First Air Force is responsible for aerospace control and air defense of the continental United States. It handles duties of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is the joint Canadian-US entity responsible for the air defense of North America.

“Chief Richardson’s career epitomizes public service and I am proud to call him a fellow New Yorker,” Hochul said in a press release. “His experience serving as a member of the country’s largest Air National Guard and the wise counsel he has provided to its commander have made him uniquely qualified for this job. The First Air Force and the nation will be well served with him in this critical role.”

Richardson has served in the Air National Guard for 34 years. He has been the senior enlisted adviser to the commander of the 5,880-member New York Air National Guard since 2020. In that role he advises the Air Guard’s commander, Maj. Gen. Denise Donnell, on issues such as enlisted training, readiness and morale.

Richardson will step into his new role in April, and will serve as commander chief for three years. He will report to First Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Steven Nordhaus. Nordhaus named Richardson as command chief after interviewing qualified non-commissioned officers from across the country.

“Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson is a proactive leader who has made a tremendous impact during his career in the New York Air National Guard,” Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general of New York, said in a release. “I am confident he will do a great job as the senior enlisted adviser for First Air Force.”

Richardson served in the Air National Guard in Maryland before moving to New York. Prior to advising Gen. Donnell and her predecessor, Richardson served in the 109th Airlift Wing based in Glenville, which is responsible for supplying research facilities in Antarctica and Greenland. Richardson has been deployed to Antarctica 15 times, and also served a combat tour in Afghanistan. He and his wife have two adult sons.

