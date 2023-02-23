Scotia’s Jumpin’ Jack’s Opening Day set for March 30

A crowd waits to order at drive-in
SCOTIA – Scotia’s iconic Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive In has set its opening day for 2023.

The ice cream and burger place, synonymous with warmer Capital Region weather, is set to open for the 2023 season March 30 at 11 a.m., Jumpin’ Jack’s posted on its website.

Jumpin’ Jack’s is a Capital Region institution on the Mohawk River in Scotia now for more than 70 seasons.

