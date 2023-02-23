Six Union men’s hockey seniors to be honored Saturday

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Saturday is Senior Night for six Union College men’s hockey players, when the Dutchmen host Princeton.

It will most likely be the final Messa Rink regular-season games for forwards Matt Allen, Owen Farris, Christian Sanda and Chris Theodore, and goalies Connor Murphy and Merek Pipes. They are hoping that they can play one more home game in the ECAC Hockey tournament first-round elimination game.

“For me, they’ve been extremely welcoming,” first-year Union head coach Josh Hauge said. “They’ve helped me through my first year and been supportive. They’re quality individuals. They do things the right way. I’m really proud that I’ve been able to coach them.”

The six players do have a year of eligibility left due to COVID-19 affecting the 2020-21 season. But Allen, Farris, Murphy and Pipes plan to move on after the season. The status of Sanda and Theodore are not known/

The seniors will be honored after Saturday’s game. Here is a look at those players, and some who offered their thoughts on their Union career.

MATT ALLEN

Allen has four goals and 12 assists in 62 career games. This season, Allen has two assists in eight games. He plans to get a Master’s degree and wants to play one more year of college hockey. He entered the NCAA transfer portal last month.

“I was recruited by [former head coach] Rick [Bennett] and ‘Tap’ [former associate head coach Jason Tapp],” Allen said last month. “It was nice to play for them and see their style, and then have Josh come in and play with a completely different style. Both had their positives, but it’s been good. I feel like I have a full experience, which is nice.”

OWEN FARRIS

Farris is completing his third season with the Dutchmen. He has seven goals and three assists in 30 games this season. In 85 career games, Farris has 12 goals and 11 assists.

“I have nothing but good things to say about my Union experience,” Farris said. “Obviously, it’s been kind of a weird turn with the COVID year that everyone had and sitting out. We’re really a close family. We’re a group of guys that hang out together away from the rink on the rink, and it’s really a family situation. I’m grateful for all the teammates that I’ve had, past and present, as well as the coaches that I’ve been able to play for and the great education that I’ve had the opportunity to have while at Union.”

CONNOR MURPHY

Murphy, a Hudson Falls native, transferred to Union from Northeastern following the 2020-21 season. He set a team record last season with 1,060 saves while posting a 14-18-3 record with a 2.66 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts.

This season, Murphy is 11-15-1 with a 3.33 GAA, an. .890 save percentage and two shutouts.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Murphy said. “The last two years have been life changing. It’s been super memorable, and the guys that have been on the team this year and last year have been unbelievable to play with. They’re friends that I’m going to have forever. The coaching staff has been awesome for us. They treat us really well. I have nothing but good things to say about Union.”

MEREK PIPES

Pipes has appeared in just two games in his Union career, but has been outstanding in the classroom. He is a three-time recipient of the team’s Thomas Van Arden Dukehart Academic Award, which is presented to the Union men’s hockey player with the highest GPA. Pipes is also a three-time member of the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team.

On Jan. 17, Pipes was named a recipient of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Aerospace and Electronic Systems Engineering Scholarship.

“Obviously, I haven’t played a ton. I don’t think that’s a secret,” Pipes said. “For me, getting through the schooling, being a part of the hockey team and just having that experience through my schooling has been amazing. I’m really grateful for the opportunity that I’ve had to come to Union College and to get the degree that I have and be a part of something as big as Union College hockey.”

CHRISTIAN SANDA

Sanda played three seasons for Union. His 2021-22 campaign ended early because of a knee injury. Sanda made his 2022-23 debut Dec. 30 against New Hampshire. He has played in 12 games and has yet to record a point. He has seven goals and seven assists in 68 career games.

CHRIS THEODORE

Theodore transferred from American International following last season. He was named the Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year last season.

This year with Union, Theodore has two goals and nine assists in 32 games.

