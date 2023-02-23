Article Audio:

WEEKEND PLANS – There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

NYSPHSAA boys’ wrestling championships

State champions will be crowned at the NYSPHSAA boys’ wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at MVP Arena in Albany.

Action starts Friday with opening ceremonies at 9:30 a.m., with matches set to run through the evening. Saturday’s first session starts at 9:30 a.m. and includes the semifinals and consolation finals. The final session starts at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, featuring the Division 1 and 2 championship matches contested on adjacent mats.

Tickets can be purchased at mvparena.com.

Section II basketball action

Throughout the weekend, Section II basketball tournament action will be held throughout the Capital Region.

Among the highlights are a foursome of girls’ Class C and CC semifinal games on Friday night at Averill Park High School, including Duanesburg facing Cambridge at 5:30 p.m., four boys’ Class B quarterfinal games on Saturday at Ballston Spa High School, and all-day boys’ basketball quarterfinal sessions on Sunday, including Class AA games at Hudson Valley Community College and Class A contests at Siena College’s UHY Center.

Outdoorsman Show in Johnstown

The Adirondack Outdoorsman Show returns this weekend. Running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Johnstown Moose Club, it features guest speakers/authors Donald Williams, Robert J. Elinskas and trapper John Sawyer. There will also be seminars and vendors selling hunting and fishing gear/supplies, guns, archery, trapping, camping, hiking, snowshoeing, guides and charter services and more.

Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children. For more information visit adkshow.com.

Union Men’s Hockey Weekend

The Union men’s hockey team wraps up its regular season on Friday and Saturday with back-to-back home games at Messa Rink.

On Friday, the Dutchmen host ECAC Hockey leader Quinnipiac, the nation’s No. 2-ranked team. On Saturday, Union plays its final regular season game against Princeton on Senior Night for the Dutchmen.

Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m., tickets can be purchased at unionathleticstickets.universitytickets.com.

Restaurant Week in the Electric City

Schenectady Restaurant Week continues through Sunday with participating eateries offering multi-course meals for a fixed price.

Organized by Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation, restaurants are offering two-course lunch menus for $20 and a minimum three-course dinner for $30.

Participating restaurants include grano, Johnny’s Restaurant, Tara Kitchen, Turf Tavern, The Ritz on Union, Mexican Radio, Drumming Crabs, Chez Nous and others. For the full list visit downtownschenectady.org.

