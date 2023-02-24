Ballston Spa duo among 13 Section II athletes to reach NYSPHSAA boys’ wrestling semifinals

Article Audio:

ALBANY — Connor Gregory’s state championship dreams were one second from being shattered.

Down two points to Iona Prep’s Sean Degl in the Division 1 160-pound quarterfinals Friday with the clock winding down in the third period, Gregory — a Ballston Spa senior and the No. 1 seed at 160 — made one final lunge and pulled Degl to the mat as time expired.

After a brief discussion between the two referees on the mat, the takedown was given, the match was tied and Gregory was still alive.

Heading into overtime, there was only one thought running through his mind.

“Takedown,” Gregory said, “by any means possible.”

After a scramble left the two grapplers on the mat, Gregory yanked his foot out of Degl’s grip and slipped behind for the decisive takedown, a 6-4 win that moved him into Saturday’s semifinals in the NYSPHSAA boys’ wrestling championships at MVP Arena.

“I fell short last year,” Gregory said. “I lost 3-2 in the quarters, and I had two takedowns, but they were out-of-bounds so they didn’t actually count. Ever since that match, I just thought about it in my head all the time. I go back and watch the video of it. I didn not want to be that kid again who fell short in the quarters.”

It was the 172nd win of what’s been a six-year varsity career for Gregory, a long journey that now has him two wins away from a state championship.

“I’ve had matches like that all my life,” he said. “My parents have put me in such a good spot, ever since I was 5 years old, taking me all over the country just to find matches like that.”

Gregory won’t be the only Ballston Spa wrestler vying for a state title on Saturday. His fellow senior, Darrien Insogna, steamrolled through two matches at 215 pounds to reach the semis.

Insogna won both of his matches with pins in the first period. Of his 46 wins this season, 39 have come by pinfall.

“Darrien’s a pinner,” Ballston Spa head coach Harvey Staulters said. “He’s been a pinner all his life, and he just continues, even in the state tournament.”

Ballston Spa’s rival Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake also had a pair of wrestlers — 132-pounder Liam Carlin and 138-pounder Gabriel Goss — advance to the semifinals. Carlin, the No. 3 seed, held on for a heart-stopping 1-0 win in the quarterfinals against Iona Prep’s Justin Shay, who entered the matchup with a 52-0 record this season. Goss, seeded sixth, knocked off No. 3 seed Thomas Bonasera of Wantagh in the quarters with a 4-3 decision.

GRONCKI, MONTALVO ADVANCE

After two resounding wins, Amsterdam senior Renso Montalvo is heading into the semifinals brimming with confidence.

“It’s all mentality,” Montalvo said. “These kids don’t have the mentality I’ve got.”

Montalvo, the No. 3 seed advanced to the Division 1 145-pound semis by pinning Rush-Henrietta’s Jackson Koppers and winning a 17-4 major decision over James Madison’s Amir Avazov. He’ll face No. 2 Jesse Vanorden of Wantagh in the semifinals.

Mohonasen 285-pounder Cameron Groncki advanced with a pair of decision wins, including a 3-2 win against Lancaster’s Tommy Carlsen in the quarterfinals that saw Groncki’s patience pay off with a decisive takedown in the third period.

“I mostly just beat on his head,” Groncki said, “so his arms would finally come forward. … It finally secured me the arm, which led me to get the two points to win the match.”

The Mohonasen senior will face top-seeded Stephan Monchery of Middletown in the semis, but Groncki — the No. 4 seed — isn’t intimidated.

“Let’s go,” he said.

Rounding out the list of Section II’s Division 1 semifinalists is Groncki’s fellow 285-pounder Will Hotaling of Colonie. Hotaling, the No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 Sebastian Regis of East Islip in the semifinals.

HICKS IN FULL CONTROL

Owen Hicks wrestled precisely to plan. The Fonda/Johnstown senior dispatched both of his opponents on Friday, advancing to the Division 2 145-pound semifinals.

He avoided undue risks on Friday, especially in the quarterfinals, when he nursed a 4-3 lead heading into the third period against Austin Chase of Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, but used a quick reversal to make the final two minutes a bit more comfortable as he won 6-3.

“You can’t do anything stupid in the quarterfinals,” Hicks said. “Do what works.”

Hicks will face Colton Havens of Canisteo-Greenwood in the semis, hoping to avoid the heartbreak of his 10-9 loss to Cold Spring Harbor’s Jackson Polo in last year’s semifinals.

“Hopefully,” he said, “it’s not a repeat of last year.”

Hicks is one of six Section II wrestlers to advance to the Division 2 semis. Joining him in quests for a championship on Saturday will be Tamarac’s Trevor Bishop at 126, Whitehall’s Troy Austin and Granville/Fort Ann’s Brent Perry at 189, Salem/Cambridge’s Evan Day at 215 and Warrensburg/Lake George’s undefeated defending state champ Tristen Hitchcock at 285.

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET RESULTS

DIVISION 1

102: Vincent Mastrianni (Colonie) maj dec. Charles Bergonzi (MacArthur), 13-5; William Soto (Newburgh Free Academy) maj dec. Mastrianni, 14-2.

102: Vincent Graulau (Mohonasen) pinned Cullen Edwards (Frontier), 5:35; Cooper Merli (Newburgh Free Academy) maj dec. Graulau, 18-4.

110: Mason Jacobellis (Patchogue-Medford) pinned Drew Schiavo (Niskayuna), 3:20.

110: Ralph Keeney (Ballston Spa) maj dec Brady Judd (Warwick Valley), 15-2; Luke Satriano (Valley Central) maj dec. Keeney, 9-0.

118: Tyler Whiteley (Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) dec. Joseph Ramirez (Mahopac), 9-7 (OT); Anthony Clem (Wantagh) dec. Whiteley, 6-0.

118: Nico Rivera (Mohonasen) dec. Ken Schmitz (Hamburg/Eden), 6-5; Matt Marlow (Northport) tech fall Rivera, 18-3 (4:38).

126: Cameron Hinchcliff (Ballston Spa) dec. Tyler Simons (Hilton), 9-2; Amarfio Reynolds (Niagara Falls) maj dec. Hinchcliff, 13-2.

126: Taylor Beaury (Saratoga Springs) tech fall Billy Colloca (West Babylon), 16-0 (5:41);

132: Liam Carlin (Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) maj dec. Cael Raines (Churchvillle-Chili), 11-1; Whiteley dec. Justin Shay (Iona Prep), 1-0.

132: Tremell Matthews (Niagara-Wheatfield) dec. Vincent Grembocki (Shenendehowa), 8-1.

138: Gabriel Goss (Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) dec. David Ensminger (Shenendehowa), 8-4; Goss dec. Thomas Bonasera (Wantagh), 4-3.

145: Renso Montalvo (Amsterdam) pinned Jackson Koppers (Rush-Henrietta), 2:37; Montalvo maj dec. Amir Avazov (James Madison), 17-4.

145: Colin Carlin (Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) dec. Anthony Avitabile (East Islip), 5-4; Jesse Vanorden (Wantagh) tech fall Carlin, 15-0 (4:34).

152: Anthony Lofaro (Ossining) dec. John (LJ) Welcome (Averill Park), 1-0.

152: Joshua Warland (Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) maj dec. Mason Rappold (Longwood), 9-0; Frankie Volpe (Hauppauge) pinned Warland, 1:10.

160: Connor Gregory (Ballston Spa) maj dec. Liam Levantovich (Horseheads), 17-6; Gregory dec. Sean Degl (Iona Prep), 6-4 (OT).

160: Coy Raines (Churchville-Chili) dec. Lucas Schell (Queensbury), 7-0.

172: Arman Hashmimee (Shenendehowa) dec. Sam Brenen-Buseck (Elmira), 8-2; Brady Unger (Fairport) pinned Hashimee, 0:58.

172: Sam Szerlip (Nyack) pinned Vito Spatafora (Saratoga Springs), 3:06.

189: Quincy Bonville (Bethlehem) dec. James Sturek (East Islip), 12-9; Kwasi Bonsu (Baldwin) pinned Bonville, 1:10.

189: Lorenzo Palleschi (Saratoga Springs) dec. Mason Depew (Canandaigua Academy), 8-7; Zack Ryder (Minisink Valley) pinned Palleschi, 0:33.

215: Patrick McKinley (Saratoga Springs) dec. Davit Abjandadze (Edward R. Murrow), 5-3 (OT); Ethan Gallo (Minisink Valley) pinned McKinley, 0:55.

215: Darrien Insogna (Ballston Spa) pinned William Francois (Longwood), 1:52; Insogna pinned Rocky Files (Central Square), 1:44.

285: Will Hotaling (Colonie) pinned Gabriel Garibaldi (Iona Prep), 5:18; Hotaling dec. Rahmiere Bradley (Middletown), 4-1.

285: Cameron Groncki (Mohonasen) dec. Juan Pantaleon (Islip), 5-0; Groncki dec. Tommy Carlsen (Lancaster), 3-2.

DIVISION 2

102: Luke LeBlanc (Salem/Cambridge) dec. Branden Munoz (Petrides), 4-2; Tommy Aiello (John Glenn) pinned LeBlanc, 1:37.

102: D’Vante Ortiz (Tamarac) dec. Cael Stewart (Canisteo-Greenwood), 6-4; Logan Bellis (Tioga) dec. Ortiz, 7-2.

110: Angie Dill (Salem/Cambridge) pinned Caleb Starke (Peru), 2:53; Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River) tech fall Dill, 15-0 (4:00).

110: Ryan Farley (Avon-Geneso) pinned Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville), 2:56.

118: Justin Mullis (Hudson Falls) dec. Victor Cusatis (Wilson), 10-3; Gene Edwards (Central Valley Academy) pinned Mullis, 0:47.

118: Avi Berg (Glens Falls) dec. Chris Boccard (John Glenn), 6-2; Joey Florance (BGAH) pinned Berg, 4:34.

126: Trevor Bishop (Tamarac) dec. Derek Menechino (Mount Sinai), 8-0; Bishop pinned Andrew Spaulding (Honeoye Falls-Lima), 1:05.

126: Liam English (Cobleskill-Richmondville) dec. Kolton Kelley (Camden), 9-3; Trevor Cortright (Chenango Valley) pinned English, 5:28.

132: Scott Nicolella (Duanesburg/Schoharie) maj dec. Karahn King (John Glenn), 13-4; Aidan Gillings (Newfane) pinned Nicolella, 1:25.

132: Dylan Devine (Schalmont) dec. Ayden Buttery (Newfane), 4-3; Aidan Gillings (Newfane) pinned Devine, 0:30.

138: Wyatt Meade (Unatego-Unadilla Valley) dec. Daniel Stealey (Duanesburg/Schoharie), 7-2.

138: Xander Kirsch (Pioneer) dec. Luke Yorke (Cobleskill-Richmondville), 7-0.

145: Owen Hicks (Fonda/Johnstown) maj dec. Ryley Monica (South Jefferson), 9-1; Hicks dec. Austin Chase (Falconer/Cassadaga Valley), 6-3.

145: Kieran Cullen (Greenville) dec. Vakramogo Dosso (Eagle Academy), 5-0; Caleb Sweet (South Seneca) pinned Cullen, 0:42.

152: Michael Malfitano (Pearl River) dec. Kyber Henry (Cobleskill-Richmondville), 3-2.

152: Dante Corriveau (Warrensburg/Lake George) pinned Max Addiego (Seaford), 2:53; Corriveau pinned Anthony McMillen (Lansing), 1:34; Sixx Cook (Central Valley Academy) pinned Corriveau, 1:43.

160: Luke Schirmacher (Mechanicville/Stillwater) dec. Trent True (Holland Patent), 8-3; Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga) pinned Schirmacher, 2:53.

160: Drew Gates (Gouverneur) maj dec. Joseph Martinez (Coxsackie-Athens), 10-2.

172: Sean Kelly (Lowville) dec. Jonathan Cranker (Fonda/Johnstown), 8-6 (TB).

172: Jesse Mullis (Hudson Falls) maj dec. Isaac Allen (Groton), 12-2; Mason Edwards (Norwich) pinned Mullis, 3:33.

189: Troy Austin (Whitehall) pinned Matt Martorana (Seaford), 1:17; Austin tech fall Hunter Page (Oxford/Greene), 18-2 (5:34).

189: Brent Perry (Granville/Fort Ann) dec. Matt Trim (Maple Grove), 3-0; Perry dec. Jared Bilinski (Dolgeville), 2-1.

215: Hunter Worden (Waterloo) dec. Gavin Williams (Glens Falls), 3-2.

215: Evan Day (Salem/Cambridge) pinned Ison Shirley (Chatauqua Lake-Westfield), 1:17; Day pinned Jared Haers (Palmyra-Macedon), 5:16.

285: Tyler Lloyd (Duanesburg/Schoharie) dec. Junior Beltran (Port Jefferson), 4-1; Noah Wazinski (North Rose-Walcott) pinned Lloyd, 0:43.

285: Tristen Hitchcok (Warrensburg/Lake George) pinned Luke Daniels (Red Hook), 1:08; Hitchcock pinned Christian Solano (Eagle Academy), 1:50.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports