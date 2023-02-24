EDITORIA: Notify parents when child is being bullied in school

Article Audio:

If your child was being bullied in school, wouldn’t you want to know about it?

It’s a simple question to which any good parent would answer, “Yes, of course.”

Christine and Richard Taras of Fort Edward said they were never notified by their local school district about the extent of which their 13-year-old son, Jacobe, was being bullied.

One day in 2015, the middle-schooler left a note for his parents saying he could no longer live with the trauma of being bullied in school.

Shortly after he wrote that note, he shot himself to death with his father’s shotgun.

Perhaps if school officials had been required to notify the Tarases of the extent to which Jacobe was being bullied, they could have intervened and prevented this tragedy.

Or had the school district been compelled by law to notify the parents of the bully, maybe they could have taken action to stop the bullying.

And if school officials had been forced to have discussions with either or both sets of parents, maybe the district would have reacted more proactively to stop the bullying from taking place.

Schools in New York are required to report incidents of bullying to the state Education Department, but districts decide on their own whether to notify parents.

That’s a significant gap in the degree of protection for the approximately half a million students in New York who report being bullied each school year.

And it’s something that a bill named after Jacobe Taras would help resolve.

For the past five years, state Sen. Jim Tedisco has sponsored Jacobe’s Law, which would require school districts to make a “reasonable and good faith effort” to notify parents or guardians when there is a verified incident of harassment, bullying or discrimination in school.

The bill (A2231/S0044) regularly passes the Senate, but stalls in the Assembly.

Some of those who have objected to the bill have expressed concern about notifying parents of students who are being bullied because of their sexual orientation or identity. Notification could result in parents finding out from the school, for instance, that their child is gay. Some children are fearful of coming out to their parents, so it’s a legitimate concern.

A Tedisco spokesman said the new version of the bill addresses that concern by requiring a counselor, psychologist or social worker at the school to meet with both the bully and victim to discuss their concerns for their health, safety or privacy. If a student does express such a concern, the school official would use their professional judgment to determine if contacting a student’s parent would be in the student’s best interest.

This change should help ease opponents’ concerns over privacy while also protecting kids.

Parents have a right to know what’s happening to their child in school — especially when their child is being threatened, harassed or otherwise made to feel unsafe — so they can take action to help.

Jacobe’s Law would give them that ability.

It’s about time lawmakers pass this bill.

