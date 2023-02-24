Federal panel upholds $10K fine for Johnstown Walmart worker injury

Article Audio:

JOHNSTOWN — A federal safety commission has affirmed that Walmart violated federal workplace safety standards at its warehouse in Johnstown during a 2017 incident where a worker was seriously injured by falling merchandise.

The Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission on Feb. 9 affirmed a prior decision from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) that found the company had failed to meet the agency’s safety standards for storage of material.

Federal regulations require that items stored in tiers must be stable and secured against sliding and collapsing.

During a Feb. 25, 2017 incident, an unidentified Walmart warehouse worker suffered a long-term injury when the worker’s head and neck were struck by a package that fell from storage racks situated above the worker’s head.

OSHA investigators learned another employee operating a forklift in an adjacent aisle accidentally struck the pallet on which the merchandise was stacked, resulting in the worker’s serious injury.

OSHA issued Walmart Inc. a citation for violating the agency’s standard for secure storage and proposed a $10,684 penalty, which the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission affirmed on Feb. 9.

Johnstown Mayor Amy Praught on Friday said she had not been informed of the case but noted that the city stresses workforce safety.

“We have city employees that are operating equipment and obviously with police and fire your workers are always your top priority when it comes to safety,” she said. “Walmart is an exceptional company and I’m sure they’re meeting every standard that they have to to rectify any situation.”

The federal panel’s decision comes after Walmart challenged OSHA’s determination, with the company contending that the standard did not apply to the pallets Walmart used in its racking system. Following several years of litigation, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit found the cited federal standard applied to Walmart and directed the commission to again review the case. Walmart Inc. now has 60 days to appeal the decision.

