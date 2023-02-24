High Schools: Shaver leads Berne-Knox-Westerlo to quarterfinal boys’ basketball win

Article Audio:

Blake Shaver had 18 points to lead Berne-Knox-Westerlo to a 64-52 win over Hadley-Luzerne in a Class C boys’ basketball quarterfinal Friday. Dayne Coats made five 3-pointers as part of his 17 points for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs.

Jacob Ziehm and Joe Skiff scored 17 and 16 points respectively to lead fifth-seeded Greenwich to a rallying 57-53 win over fourth-seeded Hoosick Falls. Jake Sparks had a game-high 34 points to lead Hoosick Falls.

Chatham scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to top Maple Hill 39-32 in a Class CC boys’ basketball quarterfinal. It will meet sixth-seeded Voorheesville, which beat Granville 76-44, in the semifinals Monday.

Jaxon Mueller scored a game-high 36 points to lead top-seeded Stillwater to a 72-55 win over eighth-seeded Lake George. Thomas McDonough added 15. Stillwater plays Greenwich in a semifinal Monday.

DUANESBURG GIRLS REACH FINAL

Alexandra Moses scored 16 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and made four steals to lead top-seeded Duanesburg to a 51-27 win over fourth-seeded Cambridge in a Class C girls’ basketball semifinal. Allison O’Hanlon added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Mulhern scored 11 points to go with six rebounds. Schuyler Nolan led Cambridge with 18 points.

Sam Howland and Madison Gould each scored 17 points to lead second-seeded Whitehall to a 58-43 win over sixth-seeded and fellow Adirondack League foe Warrensburg. Elli York scored 12 to lead the Burghers. Duanesburg (17-5) and Whitehall will meet for the ‘C’ title at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Hudson Valley Community College.

Whitney Cameron hit five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points to lead third-seeded Corinth to a 47-27 win over second-seeded Mayfield in a Class CC girls’ basketball semifinal.

Jaidyn Chest and Cloey Dopp each scored 10 points to lead Mayfield.

