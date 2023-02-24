Images: A horse, foals (with blankets) and ice-coated trees in Saratoga Springs (7 photos)

By Erica Miller |
A horse and foal walk along a fence, the foal with a coat
PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook
Horses and their foals graze on a snowy hill at Mahoney Eden Manor on Fitch Road in Saratoga Springs Friday.
Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A look at a horse, foals – with blankets – and ice coated trees in Saratoga Springs Friday.

Photos from our Erica Miller

| Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa | All Local News |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa | All Local News |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

| Everything Saratoga Springs-Ballston Spa | All Local News |

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

 

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: Life and Arts, Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement