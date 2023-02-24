Letters to the Editor Friday, Feb. 24 – Three, from readers in Schenectady and Glenville

|
Biden has proven his incompetence
The recent incident where a Chinese spy balloon serenely cruised over the entire continental U.S. was incredibly frightening.
The fact that our president waited until the balloon sailed near Myrtle Beach, N.C., before giving the command to shoot it down was nuts.
His delay in taking action clearly points out a very sad revelation; Our president is operating at the lowest level of competency in presidential history. The last time that we had a president as incompetent as “Uncle Joe” was 154 years ago. That particular president was Andrew Johnson, who left office on March 4, 1869.
The incompetence of Uncle Joe is simply off the charts. Don’t believe me? Just peruse some of his recent historical records. Two in particular will confirm his incompetence: his rejection of the Keystone pipeline shortly after taking office and his total inability to deal with the terrible immigration problem on the southern border.
There are countless other examples of his incompetent decisions on critical issues, far too many to discuss in this letter.
Basically all we can do with the remainder of his term is hope that he is not re-elected. I
n the meantime I guess we can take some twisted solace in the old Chinese proverb: “May you live in interesting times.”
Tom Koch
Schenectady
School boards must listen to the people
We want to thank The Gazette’s Chad Arnold for his balanced report (“School board won’t act on vaccine survey”) on Feb. 21 about the Duanesburg Board of Education’s refusal to survey its parental community regarding how residents feel about any future vaccine/mask mandates in their district.
Board President Mitchell was quoted as saying that “distributing the survey and sending a letter expressing the district’s views” would create “unnecessary animosity for the district.”
The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake school board had the courage to survey its parental community last fall and found that a significant percentage of parents would home-school their kids rather than subject them to a mandatory covid vaccination.
This prompted them to send a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul expressing their concerns.
Our group, NY Informed Saratoga, has similar letters from 23 other school districts sent to Gov. Hochul. The main theme of all those letters is that a vaccine mandate would provoke an exodus to home schooling that would be fiscally devastating.
The Duanesburg Board of Education members were sent copies of many of these letters, yet failed to act.
A similar proposal for a survey in Ballston Spa schools was voted down twice, 5-2, as upstate boards of education seem afraid to step forward and take a political position on issues, even though they are all elected in a political process.
Our stance has always been, the board of education is supposed to reflect the wishes of the community that elected them. If you don’t know what your community wants or how they would react to a mandate, how can you possibly represent them?
Jim and Celeste Shear
Glenville
Not a happy new year for New York
Happy New Year, New York state.
New York state legislators: $32,000 raise. New York state minimum wage earners: $1 raise. New York state St. Clare’s pensioners: $0 raise.
Seems fair.
Steve Ostrander
Schenectady
The Gazettes Editorial today regarding BLM is totally wrong.
Ms. Hickenbottom Hijacked a public meeting and refused to stop talking. The commission attempted to turn off the mic, they attempted to have her escorted out and the meeting turned into shouting and swearing by Ms. Hickenbottom & members of BLM.
I’m sorry without rules we have chaos, with chaos we have anarchy.
Is the gazette editorial board is supporting anarchy? They offer no solutions about how to rectify the situation besides offer quotes from people that thought it was counterproductive to seek a disorderly conduct charge (a violation – not a crime).
Spa City commissioner goes too far with complaint over disruptions:
110% correct action: BLM is a Marxist group and an arm of the democratic socialist. Saratoga is a harbor for this type behavior.
In a Facebook post labeling Black Lives Matter as a Marxist movement, PragerU included a video interview with Carol Swain, a Black conservative and former professor at Vanderbilt and Princeton universities. She said, “Now, the founders of Black Lives Matter, they’ve come out as Marxists.”
They are corrupt and use the funding they get for personal gains.
(WVUE) – According to a report from New York Magazine, three Black Lives Matter leaders, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Melina Abdullah allegedly paid $6 million that was donated to the activist group to buy a 6,500-square foot mansion.
The news of the purchase was hoped to be kept a secret, despite the three former members reportedly filming a series of YouTube videos dining and drinking outside of the estate last spring.
The home was reportedly purchased back in October 2020 with funds that had been donated to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. Dyane Pascall purchased it two weeks after Black Lives Matter received $66.5 million from its fiscal sponsor, New York Magazine reported.
Patrisse Cullors had resigned back in May 2021 as the Black Lives Matter executive director following her criticism for buying three homes in Los Angeles and Atlanta.
This has infiltrate our government federal and local right down to the school board. BLM uses the movement to push defunding police and chaos. Right here in Schenectady school board member who called for defunding police is an active member of BLM and coordinated protest against the ice cream shop on State street.
I have no issue with peacefully protesting but when you block traffic, create chaos, disobey laws and rules of conduct you no longer have a point. You are observed as a spoiled child having a tantrum. In front of city hall in Schenectady over $15k to put down the BLM logo on the street. This tell you everything you need to know. Our leaders need to be just that leaders. Listen to their problems and institute change.
BLM and Antifa are just brown shirts for the DNC.
Let’s go Brandies is defined daily by his increasingly hysterical efforts to define his reality.
Posted by the creature let’s go brandies a nazi oriented posts such as the one below define him
please be sure to fact check any of his posts if you read them the are chock full of lies. FACT CHECK THE DUDE HE LIES
HE does not support this country often arguing in favor of hostile countries. Surely not someone who merits the massive amounts of attention he desires
It’s important to recognize a facist position for what it is and if you promote it identify if for what it is American DEMOCRACY thankfully does not support involuntary sterilization of women
Posted by let’s go Brandon on Jan 31 2023
own it dude don’t hide behind your fake name
“Okay if the women gets an abortion then she obviously does not want children why just sterilize her so she can have all the unprotected sex with as many partners as she wants and never have to worry about abortions? No different than suggesting men getting a vasectomy. You are correct men cannot get an abortion, yet a women would not need one is it weren’t for a man
Joseph Vendetti I don’t know the particulars with the BLM person speaking. But I agree with you must work within the rules of the system. Like the people protesting at first on Jan 6th had every right to be beyond the barriers of the Capitol. Once they moved beyond the barriers they were breaking the law they should be held accountable
Tom Koch’s criticisms of Biden do not “confirm his incompetence.” Mr. Koch may not agree with those who are against pipelines, but there are good reasons for that position:
Keystone XL Pipeline: Why is it so disputed?-BBC News:
“In the here and now, more energy is required to extract oil from the Alberta oil sands than in traditional drilling, and Environment Canada says it has found industry chemicals seeping into ground water and the Athabasca River. This risk to local communities is one of the reasons many have opposed the project.” Jan 21, 2021
Dec 8 (Reuters) – “Canada’s TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade.” Dec 9, 2022
Construction of pipelines destroys natural habits, pollutes air and water, supplies the dirtiest crude oil at the highest costs, contributes to climate change, and often infringes on property rights.
The “terrible immigration problem on the southern border” is due to global inequities often resulting from U.S. foreign policy. We need to stop supporting authoritarian regimes that impoverish the people and result in gang control of cities.To control the border we need comprehensive immigration reform, more autonomous surveillance towers, border guards, legal entry points, housing facilities, and immigration courts. We should increase penalties for hiring undocumented immigrants and devote more law enforcement to pursuing those who do hire and pay the undocumented lower than minimum wage per hour.
My opinion is that the far right MAGA leaders do not want to solve our border problems because it is an issue so divisive and creates such chaos that it is part of their game plan to achieve an autocratic United States.
Fact world wide 200,000 induced abortions are done daily. So in three and a half days that would be the entire population of Albany Ny and metropolitan area. Let that fact sink in to the ones here that endorse infanticide. These are cold hard facts of abortions Chris this is blood on your hands for endorsement of this behavior.
I am not talking about abortions that are done to say a mother’s life or one’s that are done because of rape or incest .
But you will see the ICP play word games
By Tom Kertscher
July 21, 2020, Politifact:
“Black Lives Matter was founded by community organizers. One of the three co-founders said in 2015 that she and another co-founder “are trained Marxists.”
Black Lives Matter has grown into a national anti-racism movement broadly supported by Americans, few of whom would identify themselves as Marxist.”
Meetings should be conducted in an orderly fashion. Like Guy, I have no first hand knowledge of Ms. Hickenbottom’s behavior at the meeting in question or the accuracy of her defense that “many people spoke out of turn” but only she has been charged. Mayor Kim “called Hickenbottom’s action irresponsible, but not criminal.” He also called “Montagnino’s actions counterproductive and a waste of city resources that could lead to additional costs for taxpayers.” (today’s DG, p.A1 “City official…”)
I’ll let the courts work this out. However, I can understand Ms. Hickenbottom’s and all other American Blacks frustration at our failure as a country to recognize systemic racism and its horrendous consequences.
“To make no mistakes is not in the power of man; but from their errors and mistakes the wise and good learn wisdom for the future.”
Really powerful visit to East Palestine by the former president. He spoke directly to the community members about the things they REALLY need and care about at this critical time like who has the highest quality bottled water (obviously Trump water is the best).
FJB: “Fact world wide 200,000 induced abortions are done daily.”
How many of those are for valid medical reasons?
Considering the fact below you could save many unborn by praying to god to stop miscarriages; women have a right to control their pregnancies. But god aborts them frequently.
“About 1 in 10 women will have a miscarriage over a lifetime—a statistic that represents 23 million pregnancies lost annually, or 44 per minute worldwide, according to a series of articles in The Lancet.” Jun 15, 2021
FJB, stop typing and start praying to god to prevent natural miscarriages. Look at the numbers!
60 x 24= 1440 x 44= 63360
Think of how many fetuses you could save if you spent your time praying for an end to natural miscarriages rather than trying to strip women of control over their own bodies. Something you will never accomplish. When illegal, women seek abortion anyway, often in very dangerous procedures, some performed by the pregnant woman herself.
Tom Koch……The Balloon The Balloon The Balloon !…..No one was in any danger or peril from the balloon unless we shot it down over land. ….And Newsflash The Chinese have satellites orbiting over the USA at all times. The danger is people like you and others that are over zealous. Be more worried that our citizens tried to take over our Capitol on Jan. 6th and install a twice impeached president. Therein lies the danger to the USA
Referencing some comments from yesterday I believe the fact below says much about all who want autocratic control over a nation. They are pompous, self-centered, narcissistic, psychopathic and dangerous men:
The title Hitler wanted for “Mein Kampf” actually suited the turgid nature of the text: “My four and a half year Struggle against Lies, Stupidity, and Cowardice.”
WW3 starts in Romania . Romania is where it will be sparked . NATO participant and having a weapons depot that both Russia and Ukraine need. We have place the 101st Airborne Division in between them. Remember how WW1 started arch Duke Ferdinand . Wake up this is not a game .
A.S look up amount of abortions daily in the world. Look at it for three minutes and watch the numbers and realize every click is a life ended
From what I remember from almost 50 years ago reading that book is that it could be written by people on here like you Santo and the rest of the BMDCs. You are no different than him.
LGB – please sir – you are rambling and jumping topics between legal abortion, Marxist, & WWIII. If you live with a loved one or have someone you can call please do so as the behavior reminds me of an older relative I had that took his own life. Please be well.
Romania a NATO member since 2004 it produces ammo for Soviet Era weapons this does not justify a Russian invasion ofthe country because Russia “wants” this ammo some of these statements are spiraling past ludicrous
Mr. Bill 🤡 what kind of kid would read Mein Kampf in his early teens? At that age I was asking girls out and was disappointed the Beatles were breaking up. I can see you had problems at an early age.
Chris fact Russia increased the armed forces in this area. Ukraine considers invasion. The artillery surplus they have would take the USA 14 years to amass. Ukraine is blowing through 20,000 rounds per day. This is what it takes the United States 1 month to produce. Russia is burning through 30-35 thousand rounds daily. Romania is part of NATO if it is invaded by either side WW3. Believe it don’t it is a reality. If it means nothing why is 101st Airborne Division there. What will we do in response if they are taken out?
China and Russia are becoming allies against the United States. Any historian will tell you that should never happen and with Taiwan and Romania. This is not a video game these two countries that have their eye on the United States.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy says the brake rule Buttigieg blamed President Trump for repealing ‘would not have prevented’ the East Palestine derailment. “The wheel bearing failed on car number 23. So even with ECP brakes, the derailment would have occurred.”
Well darn, that blows that blame game out of the water. The Harvard grad goes on race baiter Joy Reid’s show and what does he do, blames Trump again. It’s always “I take full responsibilty but Trump did this or Trump didn’t do that” Mayor Pete is not a leader, not even close. He’s a politcial hack who’s way over his head in the position that he holds. All that $$ spent on a top notch education and the dude has no talent whatsoever. Again, education is overrated, ask Bill Gates, Jack Dorsey, Michael Dell, Ralph Lauren, and Jay Z (I’m far from being god, but I work GD hard).
Could you cite ideas or narratives from Mein Kampf that support your allegation “that it could have been written by people on here like you…”?
If you can’t remember anything from Mein Kampf why would you make such an allegation?
Mein Kampf is a lengthy and tortuous exposition on Hitler’s racial theories, his particular hatred for the Jews whom he called parasites, and his belief that miscegenation, “international bankers”, Marxists, and the weak Weimar democracy had caused Germany’s defeat in WWI. All nonsensical and not rooted in actual historical events. He called for a restoration of an autocratic united Germany populated by Aryans, smart and powerful enough to provide Lebensraum, living space for the German people, by taking over the inferior slavic “races” to Germany’s east. They would also reverse the “Versailles diktat” and refuse to pay the $33b. reparations imposed on them by that treaty.
What parallels do you see between my thinking and Hitler’s Mein Kampf?
Marincic, I really am curious because I don’t believe my thinking or any other “BMDC’s” thinking is at all like Hitler’s.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 we all know if Buttigieg went to East Palestine the very day of the wreck you election deniers would have complained and asked why is he there so soon. It’s just red meat for you election deniers to chew on. What you should be concerned about is why the Train owners petitioned the Trump administration to deregulated the rules on hazardous materials and safety . And ask why a 151 train cars were allowed without automatic breaks for each car …..If you were really concerned you’d be asking those questions 🚂
MR Santo I honestly doubt big Bm owns or has read mein kampf his ignorant statement reflects his lack of understanding about the content or purpose of the book Perhaps he’s eaten too much of that special fudge he was raving about yesterday
Santo, the parallels are obvious, Hitler like you BMDCs doesn’t believe in Jesus or Christianity. You believe that you are smarter than everyone else and that if people don’t agree with you they should be removed and their comments deleted.
I have never called for anyone to be removed from this forum, nor have I asked that any comments be deleted. If you think I have, I challenge you to contact Mark Mahoney to back up your latest false accusation.
Putin does believe in Jesus Christ and is a member of the Russian Orthodox Church. Does that mean you are like Putin?
Are shallow thinking makes you sound ridiculous. Try harder.
BTW, Hitler was brought up in the Roman Catholic faith and was an altar boy and a choir boy. In his later life he seemed to believe in a pantheistic world, wherein god existed as the force behind and intricately bound up with nature. He made frequent allusion’s to god and providence.
I think YOU THINK I AM SMARTER THAN EVERYONE ELSE. I KNOW I AM NOT SMARTER THAN EVERYONE ELSE.
I don’t claim to have read books like Mein Kampf when I was a teenager.
I should have typed “Your shallow thinking…”
Christophe posts, “MR Santo I honestly doubt big Bm owns or has read mein kampf… ”
I agree. He lies a lot; in that way he is much like Hitler and Trump.
Anthony …..Mr. Bill 🤡always claims censorship when he is caught in a lie. He tries to defend his point by claiming you are demeaning him….He also injects his Religion when caught in a lie. I believe all through his life people have questioned his intelligence and it’s a sore point with him. He tries to sensationalize his lies because he thinks it will make them more believable. All it does is makes him more foolish ….and then moves onto the net lie to get off the subject……he really needs sessions on a couch with a professional
Santo, maybe you haven’t called for people to be banned but many of your cohorts have, which is basically the same thing as you all have the same puppetmaster. Isnt that right Aroma?
The current political climate in the free world, and especially so in the United States reminds of the proverb, “Fool Me Once, Shame on you; Fool Me Twice, Shame on Me.”
Wikipedia:
“Nazi Germany (officially known as the German Reich from 1933 until 1943, and the Greater German Reich from 1943 to 1945) was the German state between 1933 and 1945, when Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party controlled the country, transforming it into a dictatorship.”
“TRANSFORMING IT INTO A DICTATORSHIP”
“Hitler had supreme authority as führer (leader or guide), but could not have risen to power or committed such atrocities on his own. He had the active support of the powerful German officer class and of millions of everyday citizens who voted for the National Socialist German Workers’ (Nazi) Party and hailed him as a national savior in gigantic stadium rallies.”
“HAILED HIM AS A NATIONAL SAVIOR” (sound familiar?)
He had the active support of the powerful German officer class (MTG AND THE LIKES) and of millions of everyday citizens (MAGA LOYALISTS) (sound familiar?)
The Donald Trump movement is a spot on parallel that is striving to repeat the fascist rule of Nazi Germany.
Wake up, and learn from history! Citizens of the free world, don’t be fooled twice.
Okay so the Democratic Socialist Party is for censoring social media proven by twitter files. Democratic Socialist Party used FBI and DOJ as gestapo to go after opposition parties proven Mike Lindell and the GOS fusion , Russia collusion. Uses Antifa and BLM as brown shirt chaos operatives. Democratic socialist party trying to destroy second amendment rights, freedom of speech. Democratic socialist party uses identity politics like Hitler did blaming the Jews.
Yeah it’s obvious that conservatives are the problem here. EEE-HAWww
Marincic, “Santo, maybe you haven’t called for people to be banned but many of your cohorts have, which is basically the same thing as you all have the same puppetmaster. Isnt that right Aroma?”
On what do you base that supposition? I actually believe you are the one who has called and complained about posts that question your views. I have never accused you of that because I have no direct evidence, just as you have no direct evidence that “many of (my) cohorts” have asked for opposing views to be censored.
Who is our “puppetmaster”?
Why do you engage in elementary school taunting in almost all your posts?
Did you really read Mein Kampf 50 years ago? You must have been in your teens, as Guy pointed out.
Below is an extract from Mein Kampf that illustrates much of what I said about the book and Hitler; it is hard to believe an American teen would plow through hundreds of pages of such verbose turgid prose:
“…The Jewish doctrine of Marxism rejects the aristocratic principle of Nature and replaces the eternal privilege of power and strength by the mass of numbers and their dead weight. Thus it denies the value of personality in man, contests the significance of nationality and race, and thereby withdraws from humanity the premise of its existence and its culture. As a foundation of the universe, this doctrine would bring about the end of any order intellectually conceivable to man. And as, in this greatest of all recognizable organisms, the result of an application of such a law could only be chaos, on earth it could only be destruction for the inhabitants of this planet.
If, with the help of his Marxist creed, the Jew is victorious over the other peoples of the world, his crown will be the funeral wreath of humanity and this planet will, as it did thousands of years ago, move through the ether devoid of men.
Eternal Nature inexorably avenges the infringement of her commands.
Hence today I believe that I am acting in accordance with the will of the Almighty Creator: by defending myself against the Jew, I am fighting for the work of the Lord.” (p. 60)
But you find calling others like us murderers, groomers, pedophiles is acceptable?
I’m pretty sure you win the prize for lack of civility, and Liberals and Progressives have every reason to confront that. Most Liberals and Progressives, and many Republicans and those in-between, have maintained a level of civility.
But not you or your cohorts. In fact, lack of civility has been a hallmark of you and all the other MAGA infesting our country.
America was always a place where you can voice your opinion and your opposition to others’, but you people have abused that right.
In similar fashion, his supporters want to forget Trump’s many crimes and flagrantly immoral behavior. I believe that is because they agree with his vision of a White “Christian” Amerika”.
This is not to say Trump or his top aides are necessarily genuine believers. But religion is a powerful tool they want to wield in imitation of Putin’s alliance with the Russian Orthodox Church.
Mr. Bill 🤡 I have never called for you to be banned. I have never called for your comments to be deleted. I count on your ignorant comments everyday for a laugh. When I look through this forum daily I say to myself what stupid thing will Mr. Bill 🤡 say today to entertain me. Like I told you above. People have questioned your intelligence all through your life and is a sore spot for you. Maybe step out of your shoes and look at what you actually are saying and people might not question how bright you are. Not being stupid for Trump would be a good starting point for you
Great editorial today “What makes Jimmy Carter Great is his goodness”. Imagine if we had taken action on the important things Jimmy Carter talked about over 40 years ago. He talked about energy efficiency. If we had seriously acted then and through the years since, we may not be facing the climate crisis we are now facing. He talked about the importance of human rights around the world. If that had been our top priority, maybe the wars sadly occurring since would not have happened. If we had paid attention to human rights around the world, we would not have the immigration problems we have now, and people would not have to flee their own countries. Those in power should follow his example of decency, fairness and honesty and work for democracy, human rights, saving our earth, and the good of the people. The voters should demand this of our elected officials.
Let’s not forget that the Editor himself has made it very clear in this very space that marincic is a major complainer and whiner and as far as I know remains the only one to be suspended and had their posts filtered.
And no, it’s not because the DG hates “conservatives” or is biased. It’s because marincic, et al don’t get civility.
Bill you’re not A. S. Personal puppet. If you say that you have read these books you are under no obligation to provide anyone on this page proof. They throw out names and clinical diagnoses in a pseudo elite fashion to make you sound as if you have a problem. Stick to your beliefs and express your opinion as you wish that alone will frustrate them.
So you’re good with calling our nation’s educators pedophiles?
And you’re good with calling your neighbors child murderers?
brandy take that guy Joes advice from earlier it might help you.
correction in case youre confused
LGB – please sir – you are rambling and jumping topics between legal abortion, Marxist, & WWIII. If you live with a loved one or have someone you can call please do so as the behavior reminds me of an older relative I had that took his own life. Please be well.
@MARIE
Thank you, and I think most would agree.
What this nation witnessed when the Republican attack machine went after him in the most corrupt way, should have been seen as a harbinger of what Republicans were capable of. Little could we imagine Americans would devolve the way they have.
Jimmy Carter stands as one of the finest examples of a Christian this country has ever elected to the office of President.
Mr. Bill 🤡 you need no further proof of your problems. The nutcase of the forum Mr. Brandon 🤡 says you are ok. That in itself should throw up red flags in your brain.
Human suffering around the world. So you condemn all these countries for human rights violations. What about China? Iran? The list is endless. Human rights in China we should not buy anything made in China because of human rights violations. The only thing Carter can hang his hat on is that Joe Biden will go down as the worst president in the history of America.
Which predictably makes no sense at all.
Really chuckles? I seem to remember a bunch of you that were also blocked. Please show me where Mark said I was a whiner and wanted you banned, come on show it.
Then your memory is failing you and you’re mistaken
The Editor himself responded on this forum to your whining reminding you that he addressed your complaints personally ‘hundreds of times’, and furthermore you yourself whined about having your comments filtered.
If my comments were filtered it was at a time when EVERYONE’s were screened.
But you seemed to be a “special case”.
As I recall Mr. Bill 🤡 was whining and complaining about his letter to the Editor not being published here…The Editor posted a comment that Mr. Bill’s 🤡 wasn’t fit to be published. As I recall also they delayed Mr. Bill’s 🤡 comments so they could be scrutinized before being seen. He cried like a baby
Marie, I totally agree with you. Part of the reason we have a problem with immigration is that we have propped up right wing regimes in central and South America. The resulting poverty among the general population has caused many to risk everything to emigrate to the United States.
Jimmy Carter was the most unappreciated and underrated president of my lifetime, largely due to the fact that he was the personification of true goodness and humanitarianism. His Christianity was based on Christ’s moral teachings, not some psuedo-patriotic, money-hungry, gun-toting version of a Jesus Christ that never existed.
Guy, your memory is accurate. I remember the same thing but am not about to read through hundreds of pages to prove it. BM knows we know he knows we are correct. It must trouble and bother him greatly.
Prove it doesn’t, BM.
Of course, ChuckD, so is your recollection.
OMG you mentioned Carter is a Christian let’s see if the DG attack dogs go after him for reigning as a Christian based President. What about all the children that were abused that A.S. Feels obligated to expose but fails to mention his Alumni’s, the quotes about there is no GOD. How dare Carter be a Christian and a president. Holier than thou spiritual leader. Can’t make this stuff up with the ICP EEE -HAWWW
FJB, you haven’t grasped the concept of separation of Church and State, fundamental to the American system of government.
As president of the United States Carter kept his personal faith from influencing his presidential duties. Biden does the same. Though a devout Catholic and personally opposed to abortion, he understands our system allows people to make medical choices without the influence of an ideology based on personal religious dogma.
Often secular morality and religious morality converge. Under most circumstances murder is evil and wrong. On the battlefield deaths and injuries are not reported as crimes but as casualties and most religions accept the concept of a just war. However, when human life begins in the legal sense, when a fetus has human rights and full citizenship, is a moot point. In fact, if a fetus is a person at conception and abortion is murder, any woman, including undocumented immigrants and any visitor from abroad, who became pregnant in the U.S. would be carrying a fetus entitled to American citizenship. Have you thought about that, FJB?
OK, just for the record:
A person can be atheistic and still hold the philosophy of a religion in high regard.
It’s just that I know enough about Christianity to see who the fakers and poseurs are. Some of them present here, but they’d never admit to it.
“EEEE-HAWWWWW'” a perfect statement of your intellectual level and skill at debating issues.
I am trying to decipher some of FJB’s posts concerning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I believe he is saying it will drag us into WWIII and therefore, we should be neutral, aiding neither side. However, if we allow Putin to annex Ukraine he will not stop there. In its currently weakened state we may force the Russian Bear to back down. If we allow Putin to succeed in Ukraine it will only whet his appetite for more territorial conquests. If we don’t want to live in a Russian dominated world, we had best stop him at the border of Ukraine. To allow him to win would embolden him as it has all aggressors in the past. That would make WWIII more likely than it is today.
Mr Santo I would expect Mein kampf scholars such as big Bm or the dancing Brandies to be aware of the results of world powers trying to remain neutral in the face of an autocrats aggression as occured in WWii
I dare you to try to figure out the twisted thinking of Ted Cruz, among the most depraved and disgusting men ever to sit in the United States Senate. He should be bounced out of the Senate as unfit to serve. Remember his craven sucking up to Trump after Trump viciously insulted him, his wife, and his father during the 2016 GOP presidential primary:
Mediaite reports: 2/24
During the Wednesday edition of his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, Cruz said for Democrats, the Ukraine war has become a virtue-signaling opportunity.
“Democrats, they wear a Ukrainian flag. Zelensky has become, I think People Magazine is gonna name him the sexiest man alive. They’re in love with him,” Cruz said. “A Ukrainian flag has become like a COVID mask. It’s a sign to show your virtue,” Cruz said. “
Now look on the conservative side, there are a lot of us who are Reagan conservatives that believes standing up to Russian aggression is a good idea — that want Russia to lose, that want Putin to lose.” Cruz said leftists’ interest in the Ukraine war “is driving millions of Americans away and saying, ‘All right, if they’re for it, I ain’t for it.’”
Santo I would have to agree with you, that was spoken like a true republican. Putin has been rattling his saber for more than a year and has done nothing but threaten. I don’t think he will start WWIII, and he can’t beat Ukraine right outside their border so I doubt he would want a NATO ground war, but that is always a possibility and the fact that we have a very weak White House and administration means that threat would probably make Biden back down.
Well Santo, you don’t like it because Cruz is 100% correct.
Ted Cruz is an idiot trump enabler. After Trump made fun of his wife and claimed his father had something to do with the Kennedy Assassination he still kissed Trump’s ass. I hope one day the people of Texas wake up and see him for what he is.
Tom Koch your letter “clearly points out a very sad revelation;” Brainwashed MEGAites do not have the capacity for independent thought, and they are only capable of singing the exact same Fox entertainment propaganda songs over, and over, and over again; Afghanistan, laptop, Hillary, Keystone pipeline, “killing babies,” the border, and the latest being the “Chinese spy balloon.”
Oh yeah, can’t forget the price of gasoline that’s all on Biden, and has nothing to do with Putin‘s war, or the promotion of “less government,” (by MAGAites) which allows big oil to gouge the sh/t out of consumers.
You should all more concerned with lying, narcissistic, wannabe fascist dictators getting elected to public office, and people being mowed down by AK-15 packing gun boys here in America.
BTW, I think little Willy 🤭 got “Mein Kampf “ confused with “Mein Keister.”
i find it comical that Cruz doesn’t seem to grasp what is going on in Ukraine
tying support for Putin to being a Republican is almost as idiotic as
BMs earlier mein kampf fail and yesterdays
medicare physician participation lies .
The US government supports Ukraine.
supporting Putin because democrats support Ukraine is the position of traitors.
the jealousy of these traitors toward Zelensky is equally comical and pathetic
BM, this is what Cruz said: “leftists’ interest in the Ukraine war “is driving millions of Americans away and saying, ‘All right, if they’re for it, I ain’t for it.’”
Do you realize that you just admitted that you take a partisan position on issues, regardless of the facts involved? You, as did Cruz, said if leftists are for aiding Ukraine in its attempt to repel the Putin terrorist invasion, you are against it, regardless of the merits of the case or the outcome. Incredible!
DEFEND YOURSELF! YOU WHO PUT PARTY BEFORE NATION MUST ANSWER OR FACE PUBLIC HUMILIATION AND CONDEMNATION!
BTW, what do we agree about? Again, you make no sense:
February 24th, 2023
Santo I would have to agree with you,
Marie, ChuckD and any interested over at Thom Hartman. com today his newsletter starts with the Reagan defeat of Carter and what happened then. And it very easily recognizes today’s problems with particularly immigrants and immigration. They have been used as paws pretty much since the 1980 win by Rebublicans.
An excerpt from his article. The system is working just the way Reagan envisioned it.
It started in 1986, when Ronald Reagan decided to stop enforcing the laws against wealthy white employers hiring undocumented people.It wasn’t that Reagan had suddenly discovered he liked nonwhite people. He’d opposed both the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In 1966, running for California governor, he supported a ballot initiative to end “Fair Housing” laws in the state.
Similarly, when running for president in 1980, Reagan’s biographer Lou Cannon notes on page 520 of his book that Reagan called the 1965 Voting Rights Act “a humiliation of the South.”
But by 1986 President Reagan was deep into a campaign to de-fund the Democratic Party, and the Democrats’ main donor was organized labor. What better way to crush unions than to replace their members with non-union workers who were legally invisible?For example, prior to the Reagan administration two of the most heavily unionized industries in America were construction and meatpacking. These were tough jobs, but in both cases provided people who just had a high school education with a solid entry card into the American Dream.They were well-paid jobs that allowed construction and meatpacking workers to buy a home, take vacations, raise their kids and live a good, middle-class life with a pension for retirement. The meat packers in Wisconsin were doing so well that they sponsored what became the only non-billionaire-owned NFL football team — the Green Bay Packers.
From day one.Reagan and his Republican allies — with unionized companies across the country making healthy “donations” legalized by the 1978 Bellotti Supreme Court decision — wrote the 1986 Immigration Reform Act in a way that made it harder to prosecute employers who invited undocumented workers into their workplaces.Further reducing the “burden” on employers, an amendment to the law under the guise of preventing discrimination “penalized employers for conducting overly aggressive scrutiny of workers’ legal status on the basis of their nationality or national origin.”The law also held companies harmless if they simply fired all their unionized American workers and replaced them with undocumented immigrants who were employed by a subcontractor.This led to an explosion of fly-by-night and immigration-law-skirting subcontractors providing cheap undocumented labor for everything from construction to field work to cleaning factories (like the most recent charge of child labor violations in Nebraska)
After Reagan stopped enforcing our labor and immigration laws with respect to wealthy white employers, the next 20 years saw a collapse of American citizens working in both the meatpacking and construction industries, among others. Forty-dollar-an-hour American-citizen unionized workers were replaced with seven-dollar-an-hour undocumented workers desperate for a chance at a life in America for themselves and their children.From the Republican point of view, an added bonus was that levels of unionization in both industries utterly collapsed, increasing profits and executives’ salaries while gutting the ability of unions to finance Democrats’ political campaigns. Remember how the meat packing employees were treated in early days of covid? Kids cleaning packing plant machinery in the news now.
PS. Joe Vendetti you should very proud of your company and your employees as you have said many times how well compensated and in turn do excellent work making your company that much more successful.
Mister Avid-Reader-Since-Birth doesn’t seem to read too well.
He didn’t get you were quoting Senator Slug Cruz.
(reply to Mr. Santo)
Mr. Bill 🤡 just agreed that Republicans take the opposite side of the Democrats no matter if it is good for the Country or not. I wonder if he realized it or just didn’t understand the Cruz statement
How embarrassing the treatment Rep. Judy Chu was subject to from yet another Republican disgrace to that party. Hopefully someday in my lifetime we’ll see these foolish people come to their “Jesus moment” and atone for this shameful behavior.
thehillDOTcom/homenews/house/3872564-democrats-erupt-with-fury-after-republican-questions-loyalty-of-rep-chu/
Tom Koch – President Biden was nut over Chinese Balloon, well you are nut. You always listen to Fox news channel and others ultra-right wing news. President Biden have to listen to his military advisors to avoid danger on our land from people, damage propteries, environmental toxic and many others hazard debis from balloon or UFOs. I wish you should not listen to ulra-right wing news.
Your posts and responses on this site today are evidence that you live in a world of your own creation, only your fantasies are real; you are impervious to truth, facts, and logic.
I wish you could open your mind. Like ChuckD, I see good in religion. I don’t think it is needed to be a a moral person and is often used to justify immorality, but those who adhere to Jesus’ moral teachings are good people and I admire many of them. MLK, Jimmy Carter, and William J. Barber lived their lives in pursuit of genuine Christian ideals. They helped the poor and down-trodden and were not destroyed by lust for power, status, and money.
Everything Jesus taught about being humane and moral is summed up in the Golden rule. We should all attempt to keep it always in mind: “Do onto others as you would have them do onto you”. Matthew 25:
“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’
“The King will reply, ‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.” (NIV)
The above was meant for Marincic but applies as well to FJB and Flynn.
Togaboga, their refusal to understand this is part of Trump Derangement Syndrome and too much faith in MAGA leaders (liars?), FOX, and in some cases, QANON.
But it is hard to accept or understand their adamant refusal to see the obvious. The insurrectionists at the Capitol on 1/6 were tourists. Yeah, right.
I do think America is moving away from this dangerous fascist trend and it is reflected in the comments on this site.
You hypocrites are so funny, Joe Vs. comment the other day about you people is proven every day. You just can’t be civil and debate, it is not in you.