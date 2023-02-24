Letters to the Editor Friday, Feb. 24 – Three, from readers in Schenectady and Glenville

Article Audio:

Biden has proven his incompetence



The recent incident where a Chinese spy balloon serenely cruised over the entire continental U.S. was incredibly frightening.

The fact that our president waited until the balloon sailed near Myrtle Beach, N.C., before giving the command to shoot it down was nuts.

His delay in taking action clearly points out a very sad revelation; Our president is operating at the lowest level of competency in presidential history. The last time that we had a president as incompetent as “Uncle Joe” was 154 years ago. That particular president was Andrew Johnson, who left office on March 4, 1869.

The incompetence of Uncle Joe is simply off the charts. Don’t believe me? Just peruse some of his recent historical records. Two in particular will confirm his incompetence: his rejection of the Keystone pipeline shortly after taking office and his total inability to deal with the terrible immigration problem on the southern border.

There are countless other examples of his incompetent decisions on critical issues, far too many to discuss in this letter.

Basically all we can do with the remainder of his term is hope that he is not re-elected. I

n the meantime I guess we can take some twisted solace in the old Chinese proverb: “May you live in interesting times.”

Tom Koch

Schenectady

School boards must listen to the people



We want to thank The Gazette’s Chad Arnold for his balanced report (“School board won’t act on vaccine survey”) on Feb. 21 about the Duanesburg Board of Education’s refusal to survey its parental community regarding how residents feel about any future vaccine/mask mandates in their district.

Board President Mitchell was quoted as saying that “distributing the survey and sending a letter expressing the district’s views” would create “unnecessary animosity for the district.”

The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake school board had the courage to survey its parental community last fall and found that a significant percentage of parents would home-school their kids rather than subject them to a mandatory covid vaccination.

This prompted them to send a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul expressing their concerns.

Our group, NY Informed Saratoga, has similar letters from 23 other school districts sent to Gov. Hochul. The main theme of all those letters is that a vaccine mandate would provoke an exodus to home schooling that would be fiscally devastating.

The Duanesburg Board of Education members were sent copies of many of these letters, yet failed to act.

A similar proposal for a survey in Ballston Spa schools was voted down twice, 5-2, as upstate boards of education seem afraid to step forward and take a political position on issues, even though they are all elected in a political process.

Our stance has always been, the board of education is supposed to reflect the wishes of the community that elected them. If you don’t know what your community wants or how they would react to a mandate, how can you possibly represent them?

Jim and Celeste Shear

Glenville

Not a happy new year for New York



Happy New Year, New York state.

New York state legislators: $32,000 raise. New York state minimum wage earners: $1 raise. New York state St. Clare’s pensioners: $0 raise.

Seems fair.

Steve Ostrander

Schenectady

