Malta woman stole money, furniture from former employer, troopers say

By Steven Cook |
New York State Police car
PHOTOGRAPHER: - -
MALTA – A Malta woman has been arrested, accused of stealing money and furniture from her former employer, New York State Police said this week.

Sandra Berliner, 64, of Malta, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, and one count each of first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, felonies.

The investigation began in November from a business in Wappinger Falls, Dutchess County, police said. The business reported a past employee stole money and items.

The investigation determined Berliner had worked for the company from 2016 to last August. While working with the company, she collected money on behalf of the business, but kept it for herself. A release did not give a dollar figure, but the third-degree grand larceny charges each require a minimum amount taken of $3,000.

She’s then accused of altering business records to try and cover up the missing money and also taking furniture owned by the company from an office in Stillwater, police said.

Berliner was arraigned and released to return to court later.

