Man charged in September Schenectady meth lab investigation, sheriff says; Multiple felony counts filed

SCHENECTADY — A long investigation into the discovery of an apparent drug lab inside an apartment last September resulted in a man’s arrest Friday on multiple felonies, Schenectady County sheriff’s officials said.

The investigation began as the result of an eviction, officials said.

Arrested was Matthew McKenna, 31, current residence not specified. He faces one count each of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, controlled substance possession and possession of methamphetamine precursors, all felonies, officials said. He also faces three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Deputies made the initial discovery Sept. 19 while conducting the eviction at 1455 Dorwaldt Blvd., officials said.

The sheriff’s Civil Enforcement Unit discovered what appeared to be a clandestine methamphetamine lab, officials said.

The deputies immediately called in the sheriff’s Investigations Unit, who determined the lab did indeed exist there and they began implementing the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of surrounding residents, officials said.

Investigators processed the scene and pulled out a large amount of evidence with a search warrant, police said. A “long and complex” investigation then led to the charges against McKenna Friday, officials said. Members of the Sheriff’s Investigations Unit, along with the Schenectady County Street Crimes Task Force and Glenville Police Department made the arrest.

McKenna also faces three misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine packaging material, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Schenectady County Sheriff Dominic Dagostino, in a release, also thanked the department’s partners for their assistance, including Schenectady police and fire, the New York State Police Crime Lab, Counter Terror and Computer Crime Units, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Mohawk Ambulance and numerous other police, fire and emergency response units who helped keep the surrounding community safe as investigators worked at the scene.

