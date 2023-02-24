Public safety commissioner seeks change to Saratoga Springs police chief exam

Article Audio:

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino has filed a request with the Civil Service Commission to allow for open competitive examinations for police chief.

“At present the only way to become a police chief in Saratoga Springs is if you’re already a member of the police force occupying the rank of assistant chief, lieutenant or sergeant for a number of years,” Montagnino said. “Open competitive, under the terms that I’ve suggested, would allow a senior officer in a small city elsewhere in New York to take the exam in the future.”

This proposed change comes as current Police Chief Shane Crooks plans to retire in June and Saratoga Black Lives Matter has raised concerns surrounding the officers in the department who have passed the police chief exam.

The group in a Times Union interview called the city’s current process for hiring a chief “too much of an old boys’ club.”

Of the officers who have passed the exam, Robert Jillson retired as a lieutenant on Feb. 17. He had scored the highest on the exam.

BLM founder Lexis Figuereo criticized Jillson in the Times Union article for overseeing the police response during the group’s July 14, 2021 protest. The actions of the department led to an ongoing state attorney general’s investigation looking into whether there were civil rights violations.

Lt. Paul Veitch, who is currently the department’s public information officer, was scrutinized by BLM member Chandler Hickenbottom during a Feb. 7 council meeting for allegedly covering up the death of Darryl Mount, a 21-year-old biracial man who died during a pursuit by police in August 2013. Mount died from injuries he suffered following a fall from a 19-foot scaffold.

The third officer, Lt. Tyler McIntosh, was one of the officers named in a lawsuit related to Mount’s death.

Montagnino said nothing has happened with Veitch or McIntosh at the moment because there is technically no vacancy to fill until Crooks leaves.

“We can’t fill a vacancy if there is no vacancy,” he said.

Montagnino said there is a chief exam set for March under the current rule. He said the Civil Service Commission would need to approve his proposed change before the exam could be opened to officers outside the department. The Civil Service Commission is anticipated to meet again at the end of March.

