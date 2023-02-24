Rough first period dooms Union men’s hockey against Quinnipiac

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — For nearly 40 minutes Friday night at Messa Rink, the Union men’s hockey team gave ECAC Hockey regular-season champion Quinnipiac all it could handle.

But it was the first 20 minutes that proved costly, and will make Union’s road to home ice for the ECACH tournament first-round game next weekend even tougher.

Union failed to register a shot on goal in the first period and surrendered two goals as the Bobcats captured a 4-1 victory.

The loss didn’t eliminate Union’s hopes of being home for the first-round game. The Dutchmen (7-13-1 ECACH, 23 points; 13-18-2 overall) are three points behind Princeton, which lost 6-4 to RPI, for the eighth and final home-ice spot. Union faces Princeton on Senior Night Saturday at Messa at 7 p.m.

In order for the Dutchmen to get home ice, they need to beat the Tigers in regulation for three points. That would create a tie in more ways than one. A Union win regulation win would mean a split of the season series (Princeton won 2-0 Dec. 9). The teams would have the same number of regulation/overtime wins (eight). It would come down to the third tiebreaker, points earned against the top-four teams. Union has that edge, no matter who finishes fourth. If the top four are Quinnipiac, Harvard, Cornell and St. Lawrence, Union wins 3 points to 1. If the top four are Quinnipiac, Harvard, Cornell and Colgate, Union wins 3-2. Union earned three-point wins over St. Lawrence and Colgate. Princeton earned a point each for overtime losses to Harvard and Colgate.

So, Union will have plenty to play for Saturday night.

“It’s been about building for the playoffs the entire second half of the year,” said Union forward Tyler Watkins, who scored Union’s goal. “We’ll continue to try to do that tomorrow.”

The Dutchmen will have to play a full 60 minutes. If they had done that against the No. 2/No.3 ranked Bobcats, it could have been a closer game.

But Union didn’t produce any offense, and it allowed goals by Charles-Alexis Legault and Joey Cipollone in the first period.

“I thought we showed them way too much respect,” Union head coach Josh Hauge said. “It was a bad first period. It obviously put us in a spot that you don’t want to be in. “We just didn’t generate anything. We didn’t attack. We just defended. It was a disappointing first.”

After Quinnipiac’s Michael Lombardi made it 3-0 61 seconds into the second period, Union woke up. The Dutchmen played with more intensity. They had the Bobcats on their heels.

Union appeared to have scored when Josh Nixon’s left-point shot sailed past goalie Yaniv Perets with 2:01 left in the second period. But Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold called for a video review, and the goal was overturned when it was determined that Liam Robertson knocked the stick out of Perets’ hand while he was screening him, although Perets appeared to be out of the goal crease.

“That was definitely a killer for a couple of shifts,” Nixon said.

There was no need for a video review when Watkins scored on a 2-on-1 at 7:55 of the third period. Skating down the right wing and with Chaz Smedsrud on his left, Watkins fired a shot over Perets’ right shoulder.

“It was a turnover high in our ‘D’ zone, and I knew we were going to have a 2-on-1 out of it,” Watkins said. “I was looking down, thinking pass first, and I didn’t think I could get it through, so I was trying to get the puck on the net.”

Union pulled goalie Connor Murphy for an extra attacker with over three minutes left, but Ethan de Jong sealed the Quinnipiac on an empty-net goal with 2:55 remaining.

Quinnipiac 2 1 1 — 4

Union 0 0 1 — 1

First Period — 1, Quinnipiac, Legault 2 (QUillan, Lipkin), 4:01. 2, Quinnipiac, Cipollone 6 (Czerneckianair), 16:24. Penalties — Nixon, Uni (tripping), 10:49; Tellier, Qui (hooking), 12:43.

Second Period — 3, Quinnipiac, Lombardi 8 (Rasanen, de Jong), 1:01. Penalties — Rasanen, Qui (tripping), 8:56; Nixon, Uni (cross-checking), 10:57; Friedmann, Qui (holding), 14:13; Nixon, Uni (hooking), 14:13.

Third Period — 4, Union, Watkins 9, 7:55. 5, Quinnipiac, de Jong 16 (Metsa, Johnson), 17:05 (en). Penalties — Fillion, Qui (high-sticking), 2:59.

Shots on Goal — Quinnipiac 13-9-3 — 25. Union 0-10-10 — 20.

Power-play opportunities — Quinnipiac 0 of 2; Union 0 of 3.

Goalies — Quinnipiac, Perets 27-3-3 (20 shots-19 saves). Union, Murphy 11-16-1 (24-21).

A — 1,685. T — 2:21.

Referees — Kevin Graber, Anthony Dapuzzo. Linesmen — Adam Wood, Ryan Knapp.

RPI 6, PRINCETON 4

Ryan Mahshie scored twice as the Engineers beat the Tigers at Houston Field House and clinched home ice for the ECACH tournament first-round game.

RPI built a 6-1 lead after two periods and survived Ian Murphy’s hat trick to win.

Princeton 1 0 3 — 4

RPI 4 2 0 — 6

First Period — 1, Princeton, Murphy 11 (Jacobs, Robbins), 6:50 (pp). 2, RPI, Lee 10 (Heidemann), 7:08. 3, RPI, Heidemann 10 (Strom, Walsh), 12:32. 4, RPI, Evans 5 (Walsh, Lee), 18:04. 5, RPI, Mahshie 13 (Muzzatti, Gagnon), 18:57. Penalties — Merriman, Pri (tripping), 2:59; Hallbauer, RPI (tripping), 6:13; Rubin, Pri (cross-checking), 7:59; Agnew, RPI (hooking), 11:06.

Second Period — 6, RPI, Brackett 3 (Agnew), 12:19. 7, RPI, Mahshie 14 (Sertti), 19:12. Penalties — Sertti, RPI (tripping), 5:20; Merriman, Pri (cross-checking), 9:18; Strom, RPI (holding), 13:40; Gorman, Pri (roughing), 17:40, Ciccarello, RPI (roughing), 17:40; Ciccarello, RPI (hooking), 19:54.

Third Period — 8, Princeton, Murphy 12 (Gorman, Kersten), 13:49. 9, Princeton, Murphy 13 (Kersten, Gorman), 16:23. 10, Princeton, Sison 2 (Kersten, Marciano), 19:49. Penalties — Gorman, Pri (roughing), 16:23; Muzzatti, RPI, minor-major-game misconduct (cross-checking, grabbing facemask), 16:23; Jacobs, Pri (cross-checking), 19:18.

Shots on Goal — Princeton 10-10-22 — 42. RPI 12-6-2 — 20.

Power-play opportunities — Princeton 1 of 4; RPI 0 of 3.

Goalies — Princeton, Porter (20 shots-14 saves). RPI, Watson (42-38).

Referees — Joseph Carusone, Matt Wyld. Linesmen — Robert Lemnah, Rick Lembo.

