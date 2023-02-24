Schenectady council approves additional $5.2M for Central Park pool project

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — The Schenectady City Council approved an additional $5.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for a new Central Park pool during a special meeting on Friday evening.

With the city facing a Sunday deadline before the project bids expire the council scheduled a special meeting for Friday to approve the contracts and to keep the project on pace for a September completion date. The city had 45 days from the time the bids were opened on Jan. 12 to approve a contract.

“That’s what we’re looking for,” Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said of the completion date following Friday’s meeting. “The award letters will go out now and we’ll sit down with the contractors next week. So we’ll have a better timeline about their ability to implement the project.”

The contracts were approved by the council with 5-0 vote; Councilmen John Mootooveren and John Polimeni absent from the meeting.

The council approved a $7.2 million contract for general contracting services to the Jersen Construction Group in Waterford, a $516,000 contract for electrical work to the O’Connell Electric Company of Victor and a $189,000 contract for plumbing construction to RMB Mechanical in Schenectady during the Friday meeting.

Last August the council approved $4.5 million in funding for the pool project with an additional $1 million approved the next month for general site improvements to the pool area.

The scope of the project has since expanded and coupled with rising construction costs the total cost of the project doubled to $10.1 million with a funding shortfall of $5.2 million.

A pool committee that included community members held a series of meetings throughout 2022, with the scope of the project eventually expanding to include additional items, a splash pad among them.

Councilwoman Carmel Patrick said the pool project could benefit generations of Schenectady residents.

“I’m very supportive of the entire project because Central Park right now as it exists is already such a jewel in our city and it’s used by folks throughout all of the neighborhoods,” Patrick said after the meeting. “The project itself goes well beyond just the pool. It includes some of the roadways and parking, some of the things that we’ve really needed to be able to help enhance the entire park. But the pool itself, when you’re there in the summertime you can see that there’s hundreds of kids there at a time. It just serves so many kids. I just think it’s something that will go well past when any of us are sitting at this [council] table and will be enjoyed by thousands of residents for many years to come.”

Board President Marion Porterfield expressed reservations about allocating the additional $5.2 million in ARPA funding since the council was not consulted on the project additions before being presented with the project bids. But on Tuesday she noted that her questions regarding the new price tag had been answered by the project designers and City Engineer Chris Wallin.

The first phase of the project saw the demolition of the former tennis stadium at the proposed pool site. Phase two consists of clearing and grading the planned pool location. The third phase includes construction of the pool, splash pad and associated items.

The project costs include $2.9 million for the construction of the pool, including the pool deck and fencing, $2.3 million for a bathhouse and pumphouse and $1 million for utilities.

