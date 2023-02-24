Stringing Sticks: Burnes back for fifth year and hoping to lead Union to men’s lacrosse championship

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY – Union College’s Peter Burnes, a fifth-year senior attackman, said his decision to return for a fifth year actually was made three years ago.

The reigning Liberty League Offensive Player of the Year and first-team USILA Division III All-American is the headlining returner on a Dutchmen team that made its first national championship game last season, losing to nemesis RIT 12-10.

“I’ve taken a whole year off throughout my five years, so I’m still taking classes, doing my senior thesis,” Burnes said Wednesday at practice. “During the COVID year, I took one term off. School was very different, classes were remote, I took classes off, so I made the decision three years ago to come back for a fifth year. It’s great.”

Burnes finished last year with 61 goals and 27 assists on a team that scored 305 goals. He led the team in goals and points, but there are a few other statistics that aren’t always noticed but play an important role. He had a .707 shots-on-goal percentage, which speaks to his efficiency, and 16 caused turnovers, which speaks to his riding ability.

Inside Lacrosse has named Burnes a preseason Player of the Year candidate.

That’s nice, Burnes said, but he doesn’t set individual goals.

“I’m more for the team, so [my] goal is to make it back to the national championship and win the national championship,” Burnes said.

Burnes is one of the team’s five captains this year, but he pointed to the fact that the team has many leaders.

“We have five captains, and there could be even more,” he said. “There are juniors, sophomores, seniors, fifth-years, and everyone takes their own way of leadership, and I definitely think we have a bunch of leaders on the team. While I may be a fifth-year, I’m just one of the guys.”

POSTPONED BY A DAY

Due to the forecast of extremely cold temperatures in the Capital Region on Saturday Siena postponed its 11 a.m. home game against UMass Lowell until the same time on Sunday.

The Saturday forecast predicts that the temperature during the originally scheduled gametime will be between 17 and 20 degrees, with the feels-like temperature reaching a low of 12.

The Siena women are still scheduled to host Binghamton at 2 p.m. on Hickey Field, and it won’t be noticeably warmer then. Temperatures are predicted to range from 21 to 22 degrees, with the feels-like temperature not topping 15.

In 2015, another extremely cold day forced Siena to move its men’s and women’s home games to the indoor Adirondack Sports Complex in Queensbury. The men lost to Hobart, 12-8, while the women lost to Boston University 13-9.

RARETY

You have to say UMass’ women’s lacrosse team studied well. Siena fifth-year senior midfielder Mary Soures, the school’s all-time leading points earner, was held without a point – and to just two shots – in the Saints’ 14-5 loss to the Minutemen on Wednesday. Last year, in an 18-12 loss to them, she scored five goals.

AWARDS

UAlbany junior Katie Pascale was named America East Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. The midfielder scored five goals and had four assists in the Great Danes’ home-opening 18-15 loss to Cornell last Saturday. It was the fourth time in her career that Pascale had recorded at least nine points in a game.

Siena senior midfielder Dylan Pape was named MAAC Faceoff Player of the Week after a career performance in the Saints’ 18-11 loss to Providence last Saturday. Pape won 23 of 30 faceoffs for a .766 winning percentage. It topped his previous high of 19 faceoffs won against UMass Lowell last season. Pape also set a career high for ground balls with 15, bettering his previous high of nine, reached three times last season.

Contact Will Springstead at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @WLSpringstead.

Categories: College Sports, Siena College, Sports, UAlbany, Union College