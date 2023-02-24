Time off between games should help UAlbany women’s basketball

Article Audio:

ALBANY – The UAlbany women’s basketball team may not have the tiebreakers going in its favor, but it does have something going for it.

The Great Danes will have had a week between last Saturday’s win over Maine and this Saturday’s game at NJIT to end its play in the America East regular season.

UAlbany is tied with Vermont atop the league standings at 13-2, and if UAlbany and Vermont – which plays Bryant – both win Saturday, Vermont would get the No. 1 seed for the league tournament, which starts with quarterfinals Wednesday.

Even though that means the Great Danes host a quarterfinal game Wednesday, that seems a thousand miles away. First and foremost is NJIT, which it beat 73-54 on Jan. 14.

“Focusing on the controllables is going to be the biggest thing going into the game,” captain Grace Heeps said, mentioning defense, execution, patience and buying into roles as the controllables.

Secondarily, that week between games has allowed the team to get some rest at a time it’s greatly needed.

“I think we’re grateful that we have a coaching staff that’s been able to manage our bodies as far as recovery,” Heeps said. “Having this bye week, we’ve had a couple off days and lighter days and were able to get treatment, stretching and recovery in. It’s definitely helped us.”

“I’m just hoping to do whatever I can to manage their legs, give them the rest they need and just hope that they’re prepared for game day, and they feel fresh and ready,” UAlbany coach Colleen Mullen said.

UAlbany is on a four-game winning streak and has managed a 19-10 overall record with a slew of injuries and the traveling show that has been its practice schedule – it was at Russell Sage’s Albany campus on Thursday – while renovations are made to SEFCU Arena this season.

Despite that, the players know what they’re capable of, and they may not have achieved it yet.

“I think we’re getting there,” captain Ellen Hahne said, acknowledging it’s inevitably a game of runs. “I still think we need to put four quarters together and have more of a perfect game, but I think we’ve still been able to find those spots in the game and have good moments. We still have a lot of good basketball ahead of us.”

“I think the expectations of this group are just so high, which is a wonderful thing as a coach that they’re striving for a perfect game, and there’s no such thing as a perfect game,” Mullen said. “It’s them understanding it’s not always going to look pretty, it’s not always going to be the best … it just has to be one more point better than [the opponent].”

