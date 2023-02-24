Turnovers undo Siena men’s basketball comeback at Rider; Saints play Sunday at first-place Iona

Article Audio:

Siena put itself in position to earn a comeback win on the road, a victory that would’ve left the Saints with a clear path to a top-two seed for next month’s MAAC tournament.

The last 90 seconds Friday at Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, undid all that.

Instead, Rider collected a 69-66 victory to push ahead of the Saints in the MAAC standings, with Siena committing several costly mistakes in the closing sequences.

“Credit to Rider. I thought they made more winning plays,” Siena head coach Carmen Maciariello said in a video posted to the program’s social-media account.

Down 10 points at halftime, Siena outplayed Rider for much of the second half and led 61-57 with four minutes to go. The Broncs answered with a 5-0 run, but free throws from Michael Eley put Siena ahead 63-62 with 2:43 to go and a foul shot from Stormo nearly a minute later put Siena up a couple.

Soon after, one thing after another went wrong for the visiting Saints who committed turnovers on four consecutive possessions before a layup as time expired.

After Stormo’s 1 of 2 showing at the foul line with 1:50 to go, Siena got a defensive stop. On the ensuing possession, Siena’s Michael Baer committed a turnover that resulted in a possession that saw Rider’s Mervin James score with 1:03 to go after collecting an offensive rebound. On the Saints’ next possession, Baer committed another turnover, then was called for a foul as he boxed out James with 13.5 seconds to go. James made two free throws to break the tie, then Siena advanced the ball into the frontcourt before calling timeout with 11.6 seconds left to draw up a play.

Eley was charged with initiating the play . . . but the freshman couldn’t find anyone to inbounds the ball quickly enough. A five-seconds violation was called, and Siena was forced to foul.

Still, Siena had another chance. Rider’s Allen Powell made only 1 of 2 free throws with 10.7 to go, missing the second. Andrew Platek gathered the rebound with the Saints down three points, then turned the ball over trying to get it to teammate Javian McCollum. Rider’s Dwight Murray Jr. intercepted the Platek pass for Siena’s fourth consecutive turnover, then converted the layup to give Rider a two-possession advantage with seconds to go.

McCollum made a basket as time expired on the Saints’ latest close loss.

Since a season-best winning streak of seven games, the Saints are 5-6. The Saints’ latest loss dropped them from a tie for second place to third with three games left in their regular season — and a matchup looming Sunday at first-place Iona.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Maciariello said. “We’ve got to get ready for Iona on Sunday.”

The Saints defeated the Gaels earlier this season, a 70-53 victory in Albany. Since that game, Iona has won eight consecutive games, including an 80-68 win Friday at Mount St. Mary’s.

Siena had also beaten Rider earlier this season, a 68-63 victory that saw Stormo score 24 points. In the rematch, Stormo had 13 points and Platek had a team-high 14, but no other Siena (11-6 MAAC, 17-11 overall) player recorded double-digit scoring.

For Rider (12-5, 15-11), Powell scored 24 points, Murray had 17 and James added 14.

The Broncs led by as many as a dozen points in the opening 20 minutes and took a 37-27 lead into the break. Powell scored 13 points to lead Rider, while Stormo had seven for the Saints. Siena only made 10 of 33 shots in the first half. McCollum, the team’s leading scorer on the season, missed his first seven shots before connecting for a 3-pointer in the final minutes of the opening period, while teammate Jared Billups missed his first six shots.

Each of the Siena sophomores made 1 of 9 shots before halftime. For the game, McCollum finished with eight points on 3 of 11 shooting and Billups produced five points on 2 of 11 shooting.

Siena made 13 of 21 shots from the field in the second half to Rider’s 10 of 26.

Besides its costly turnovers late, struggles from the foul line throughout the contest hurt Siena. The Saints only made 13 of 24 foul shots. On the season, Siena has made 74.4% of its attempts from the foul line.

With the exception of a 10-point loss against Fairfield, Siena’s MAAC losses this season have all either been in overtime or by four points or fewer.

