DA, corrections sergeant among Schoharie County’s top-earners

SCHOHARIE COUNTY — One corrections sergeant rose to become Schoharie County’s second-highest paid employee last year, as of late December.

Sgt. Chad Keller had a $59,281 annual salary, but grossed at least $121,374 last year — more than $75,000 behind District Attorney Susan Mallery and more than $11,000 ahead of third-highest-earner Suzanne H. Graulich, administrator of Schoharie County’s assigned counsel program, according to Freedom of Information Law records.

Keller, by more than $19,000, exceeded the salary of Sheriff Ronald Stevens, who has ultimate oversight of correctional operations.

“Oh, no question it was [overtime],” said Bill Federice, chairman of the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors.

The correction department’s overtime budget was reduced to $200,000 for 2023 after two years hovering over $300,000. More than $380,000 was budgeted for overtime in 2022.

Two years ago, the county Sheriff’s office opened a $35 million jail and administrative center, replacing an old detention facility damaged by Hurricane Irene in 2011. Authorities were mandated by state law to make a number of new hires, but have struggled to fill specialized positions.

“It’s very difficult to get these folks and it’s even more difficult to retain them,” Federice said. “And some of it is salary. They go to get better dollars somewhere else.”

The county Sheriff’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Mallery was paid the state-mandated minimum for a district attorney, according to Federice. Her earnings are closer to the rates of Montgomery ($199,780) and Greene counties ($197,600) in 2022. It’s higher in neighboring Schenectady ($215,007) and Albany ($208,400) counties.

The rural county had a $84,879,101 budget last year, funneling dollars with a smaller tax levy than its more densely populated eastern neighbors within the greater Albany metro area. The county’s 2023 spending plan is 5.87% higher.

With the county’s size and budget capacity, the county opts to offer median salary rates in an effort to attract and retain talent.

“We know that we can’t compete against the really bigger places like Schenectady County, but we do know that if we want to attract and retain talent from specific areas, we need to be more competitive,” Federice said.

Here’s a list of the county’s top-earners:

District Attorney Susan Mallery: at least $197,000

Corrections Sgt. Chad Keller: at least $121,374, $62,093 above his base salary

Suzanne H. Graulich, administrator of Schoharie County’s assigned counsel program: $110,334

County Clerk M. Indica Jaycox: at least $108,995, $8,605 above her base salary

DSS attorney David Lapinel: at least $105,368, $16,623 above his base salary

Probation director Denise Minton: at least $103,744, $9,036 over her base salary

County Treasurer Mary Ann Wollaber-Bryan: at least $102,160, $1,770 above her base pay

County Sheriff Ronald Stevens: at least $102,160, $1,770 above his base salary

Public Works Commissioner Daniel Crandell: at least $100,660, $270 above his base salary

DSS Commissioner Donna Becker: at least $99,988

