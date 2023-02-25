High Schools: Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons reaches Class D girls’ basketball final

Article Audio:

Mia Rose Wylie’s layup in traffic with five seconds left gave second-seeded Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons a 31-30 win over third-seeded Northville in a Section II Class D semifinal in girls’ basketball action Saturday. It was the only time in the game that the Golden Knights led. Angelina Dietz led ND-BG with 13 points, while Wylie scored 12. Hailey Monroe led Northville with 14.

The Golden Knights will face fourth-seeded Hartford, which upset top-seeded Salem 56-50, in the championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hudson Valley Community College.

In Class B action, Janay Brantley delivered 34 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead second-seeded Catskill to a 60-49 win over third-seeded Ichabod Crane. Brantley scored 21 of her points in the second half. Anciyah Shook added 12 points. Carolina Williams scored 29 to lead Ichabod Crane.

Top-seeded Albany Academy (22-1) downed fourth-seeded Schalmont 72-47 behind Saige Randolph’s 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Eva Gitto and Bella Vincent each scored 12 points, with Alex Leonard having 11. Karissa Antoine scored a game-high 30 to lead the Sabres. Gianna Cirilla added 10.

FONDA-FULTONVILLE REACHES SEMIFINALS

Fourth-seeded Fonda-Fultonville got 12 points from Brady Melious and a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds from Jackson Cusack in topping Cohoes 40-27 in a Class B boys’ basketball quarterfinal. The Braves will face top-seeded Catholic Central in a semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Top-seeded Catholic Central defeated Ichabod Crane 73-50 behind Se’Mir Roberson’s 25 points.

In the other Class B games, third-seeded Glens Falls topped sixth-seeded Schalmont 68-56, and second-seeded Tamarac downed seventh-seeded Schuylerville 83-58.

In Class D quarterfinals, top-seeded Northville beat ninth-seeded Fort Ann 47-34. It will play fourth-seeded Loudonville Christian in Wednesday’s semifinal. Third-seeded Argyle topped sixth-seeded Germantown 55-41, and will face second-seeded North Warren, which earned a tight 59-55 win over Hartford, in a Thursday semifinal.

