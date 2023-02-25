Large overtime payments boost Schenectady County law enforcement wages

Article Audio:

SCHENECTADY — Three officers with the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office road patrol unit more than doubled their salary in overtime earnings last year, combining to nearly exceed the department’s $400,000 overtime budget line for the entire year.

Michael Geraci, a lieutenant in the sheriff’s patrol unit, was the county’s top earner in 2022, bringing home $226,542 in gross pay last year. That’s $136,424 more than his base salary of $90,118, according to records obtained through a Freedom of Information Law request.

Geraci earned $119,582 in overtime alone, including for hours worked during holidays and weekends. He also brought in $8,244 in retroactive pay and an additional $8,598 in reimbursement and bonus earnings, according to records.

Two other officers from the sheriff’s patrol unit, Milton Johnson and Derik Schmidt, ranked third and fourth on the county’s list of top-10 earners last year, bringing home gross salaries of $219,091 and $216,889, respectively. Ray Gillen, the county’s economic development director, was second in earnings with $222,777 in gross pay, or $4,000 more than his base salary of $218,778, according to records.

But Johnson and Schmidt had base salaries nowhere near Gillen’s last year. Their earnings were boosted by overtime payouts that not only exceeded their base salary, but that of their boss, Sheriff Dominic Dagostino.

Johnson brought home $121,360 in overtime last year and an additional $16,150 in retroactive pay and other reimbursements. Schmidt earned $122,217 in overtime and received $15,682 in other earnings, according to records.

Dagostino, who did not make the list of top-10 earners in the county, had a salary of $120,325 last year, according to the county’s 2022 budget.

Combined, the three patrol officers — Geraci, Johnson and Schmidt — earned $363,159 in overtime pay last year. That’s nearly the entirety of the $400,000 overtime budget line set aside for the sheriff’s office approved as part of the 2022 budget.

The three are no strangers to working extra hours.

In 2021, Geraci received nearly $114,000 in overtime, more than doubling his base salary of $86,000 that year. Johnson earned $110,800 in overtime that year, far exceeding his base pay of $74,500. Schmidt, meanwhile, made nearly $90,000 in overtime during the same period, bumping his salary up to $170,800 in 2021.

Undersheriff James Barrett, in an email, said high overtime expenses last year are the result of staff shortages and an uptick in work for the 10-member patrol unit.

Last year, the unit was down three patrol officers, nearly 25% of the entire unit, according to Barrett. Complicating matters further was the expiration of an eviction moratorium last February that was put in place in the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Sheriff’s departments are tasked with serving eviction notices and the moratorium created a backlog that, coupled with the staffing shortage, led to increased overtime. The sheriff’s office completed 900 evictions between February and December last year, Barret said, adding the patrol unit also handled 4,000 family court orders.

The overtime expenses also extended to the county jail, where Barrett said the 157-member corrections department is currently down 25 officers and battled with shortages throughout 2022.

Two correction officers last year, James Dickinson and Michael Nealon, made the list of county top earners, bringing in $107,427 and $70,938 in overtime pay, respectively. The county jail had a budgeted overtime line of $1.3 million in 2022.

Dickinson, the county’s eighth highest earner last year, had a base salary of $71,261 but brought home $181,409 in gross pay, including $2,721 in reimbursements and bonuses. Nealon, who ranked ninth on the list, had a salary of $91,521 but had a gross salary of $174,583, including $12,000 in retroactive pay and reimbursements, according to records.

Barrett said the sheriff’s office has struggled to find recruits in recent years, something he attributed to recent bail reform measures and higher wages in the private market, but said the department has continued aggressive recruitment efforts.

“Our department has aggressively attempted to recruit candidates for both the corrections and patrol division through campaigning at Career days, at local schools and colleges, fitness centers, the Schenectady Farmers Market, and placing ads in local newspapers,” Barrett said. “Fulfilling our obligations both to our community and ensuring the safety and security of our staff as well as incarcerated individuals is a complex matter.”

County Manager Rory Fluman, the county’s sixth highest earner last year with a gross salary of $183,251, did not return a request seeking comment. His base salary for 2022 was $179,251, according to records.

The county’s large overtime payouts for public safety are consistent with expenditures seen in other municipalities that have grappled in recent years with a shortage of law enforcement officials that have required officers to work extra hours to fill vacant shifts.

In Schenectady, 27 of the city’s top 30 earners last year were members of the police department. In Gloversville, nine of the city’s top-10 earners were law enforcement officials. The Fulton County city, last year, was missing 12 officers at one point, requiring officers to work extra hours to fill shifts.

Here is a list of the 10 highest earners in Schenectady County in 2022.

Michael Geraci of the sheriff’s patrol unit brought in $226,542.53, or $136,424.53 more than his base salary of $90,118.

Raymond Gillen, head of the county’s economic development, made $222,777.81, or $4,000 more than his base salary of $218,778.

Milton Johnson of the sheriff’s patrol unit made $219,091.71, or $137,510.71 more than his base salary of $81,581.

Derik Schmidt of the sheriff’s patrol unit made $216,889, or $137,902 more than his base salary of $78,987.

Robert Carney, the Schenectady County District Attorney made $215,138.21, or $410.21 more than his base salary of $214,728.

Rory Fluman, the Schenectady County manager, made $183,251.39, or $4,000 more than his base salary of $179,251.

Lance Harvey, a caseworker with the Schenectady County Department of Social Services, made $182,694.26, or $90,803 more than his base salary of $90,891.

James Dickinson, a county corrections officer, made $181,409.59, or $110,148.59 more than his base salary of $71,261.

Michael Nealson, a county corrections officer, made $174,583.13, or $83,062.13 more than his base salary of $91,521.

Stephen Signore, a county public defender, made $171,249.79, or $14,000 more than his base salary of $157,250.

