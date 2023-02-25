Letters to the Editor Saturday, Feb. 25 – Three, from readers in Schenectady and Amsterdam

Article Audio:

Shame on Biden? Evidence is lacking



Shame on President Biden. Let’s see, he dislikes Americans.

Oh yes, he waited until Chinese spy balloon was brought down over water instead of possibly killing Americans if the balloon contained deadly poisons or because of size when it landed. Jobs were created for those who wanted to work. Unemployment is at its lowest level in years. That’s just to mention a few.

Shame on President Biden?

No. Shame on you.

Marilyn Vitch

Schenectady

Capped landfills a good place for solar



With constant pushback from residents where solar farms are being proposed, I believe it’s time for Montgomery County to act. That doesn’t include banning solar arrays, but rather attracting them to a different location.

The biggest concern among residents is that farmland is used to build solar farms, along with negative impacts on scenery and property values. To address this, Montgomery County should attract solar developers to the two capped landfills in the town of Amsterdam and the town of Root.

Capped landfills offer a great opportunity for solar development because the space has already been used, so it won’t use remaining farmland. The property also cannot be used for any other purpose, which saves the amount of land being used.

The state has a goal of achieving 70% renewable energy by 2030, which means more solar farms will continue being proposed, especially in Montgomery County.

This project would help the state achieve that goal, while not taking away any farmland in the county.

To me this seems like a win-win because not only can we advance renewable energy in the county, but we can also address residents’ concerns. There is a similar project that was done in Schenectady County that includes a solar array and battery storage on a capped landfill. It was done by DSD Renewables.

I’m calling on County Executive Ossenfort and the Montgomery County Legislature to look further into this opportunity to reduce emissions, protect land and provide new economic opportunities this project may bring.

Jacob Reed

Amsterdam

Not pleased with Albany Med’s ER



If I asked you to describe Hell on Earth, would you think of the bombed-out hospitals, schools, and playgrounds in Ukraine?

Or would you think of the desperate poverty of poor countries like Yemen and Somalia?

Well, I’d suggest you think more locally; specifically, the emergency room at Albany Medical Center.

My daughter spent 17 grueling hours waiting to see a doctor in the emergency room at Albany Medical Center over a holiday weekend.

I was there for a large part of the time. There was no sense of urgency, no sense of caring, nothing. You simply are supposed to sit for hour after hour in the hope that your name will eventually be called.

Note that if you fall asleep there and miss hearing your name called — and with waits this long, that is not uncommon — they assume you have left and remove you from the list. Talk about adding insult to injury.

When Mrs. Clinton tried to do health care reform, she was demonized. President Obama had to use all his political capital to jam though the Affordable Care Act, and there are folks still trying to destroy it.

But until you’ve spent time in a place of total and utter despair, like this woefully understaffed ER, the problems with our healthcare system won’t be real to you.

My advice to you: Exercise regularly, eat healthy, and pray that you never need to go to the emergency room at Albany Medical Center.

Frank Palmeri

Schenectady

