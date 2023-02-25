Rotterdam inching closer to Town Hall upgrades

Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM — Long talked about renovations to Town Hall are inching closer to reality.

Lawmakers this past week unanimously approved a $250,000 contract with the Albany engineering firm Barton & Loguidice to prepare design and bidding documents for renovations to the Sunrise Boulevard facility. The upgrades were first proposed in 2020, but ultimately tabled after the previous administration decided to instead relocate town services — including police and court operations — to the ViaPort shopping mall in a heavily scrutinized decision that has since been canceled over a procedural issue involving state law.

The contract’s approval comes on the heels of lawmakers approving a $50,000 study to determine the best option for addressing infrastructure issues facing the town’s police and court facility along Princetown Road, and is the latest development in a years-long saga to upgrade facilities that has seen the town payout thousands in engineering studies and nearly $250,000 to settle a potential legal dispute with the owners of ViaPort.

Plans to renovate the Town Hall were first discussed three years ago, when the Rotterdam Town Board approved a pair of contracts totaling $79,600 for engineering services and conceptual designs for the aging building.

But renovations never moved forward after lawmakers decided to instead pursue relocating town facilities to a 50,000-square-foot space that once housed a Kmart at ViaPort. The Town Board approved a 10-year lease agreement with the mall last year and agreed to pay a $1 million security deposit using federal coronavirus-relief funds.

But a slate of new board members — including Supervisor Mollie Collins, Jack Dodson and Joseph Mastroianni — ultimately voted to cancel the lease agreement in a 3-0 vote last August over a procedural issue in state law.

The vote came shortly after the findings of an analysis the town paid to complete to determine the cost to retrofit the ViaPort space were made public. The study estimated the town would have to pay $9.2 million to retrofit the Kmart space, nearly double the original $5 million estimate.

The study also determined that relocating services to ViaPort would cost the town an estimated $54.7 million over a 30-year period, about $17 million more than the estimated $37 million to maintain its current facilities over the same period.

In October, the Town Board agreed to pay $243,750 to ViaPort in exchange for the return of the $1 million deposit. The agreement also absolved the town from any further legal actions for canceling the lease.

Lawmakers have since decided to maintain the Town Hall building but move forward with a number of renovations, including replacing the roof and upgrading to the HVAC system.

The contract approved this past week also states the town is looking to make facade improvements, remove three columns in the building’s meeting room that obstruct views, replace windows and doors and upgrade the facility’s fire alarm. Design for the upgrades is expected to begin next month and be completed by July, with construction estimated to begin in September, according to a timeframe laid out in the contract.

It’s unclear how much the renovations will cost, though the cost analysis study the town previously completed estimated the price would be around $5 million.

Lawmakers approve the contract two weeks after voting to move forward with a study to examine the best path forward to address concerns pertaining to the police and court facility located at 101 Princetown Road that officials have repeatedly said is outdated and too small to accommodate services.

The study, approved in a 3-1 vote, will examine three options, including renovating the existing structure, building a new facility elsewhere and relocating to ViaPort.

The study drew the ire of some residents, who questioned why the town would consider relocating to ViaPort after canceling the previous lease agreement.

But Collins defended the move, stating that all options should be on the table when it comes to addressing the town’s facilities, noting that the previously completed study to relocate to the mall could be used as a benchmark when examining other facilities, including the old Staples building along Altamont Avenue.

Collins did not return a request seeking comment for this story.

