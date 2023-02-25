Section II wrestlers shut out at state championship finals

Article Audio:

ALBANY — Section II came away empty at MVP Arena Saturday night, failing to crown a state wrestling champion despite having six reach the finals.

None of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Liam Carlin, Amsterdam’s Renso Montalvo, Fonda-Fultonville/Johnstown’s Owen Hicks, Ballston Spa’s Darrien Insogna, Cambridge/Salem’s Evan Day and defending state champion Tristen Hitchcock from Warrensburg/Lake George had their arms raised in victory on the mat Saturday night.

For many of the wrestlers in attendance there is always next year.

For some there are new challenges at the college level, in wrestling or in other sports.

For Ballston Spa wrestling coaches Harvey and Gene Staulters, Saturday was a finale — the duo is retiring together with the conclusion of the season.

“I can tell you that I’ve been at ease since the Class B’s,” head coach Harvey Staulters said. “My brother and I are ready, it’s time to move on. We have wonderful wonderful athletes and it’s so wonderful to watch them compete and they had a great finals day today.”

Harvey Staulters and other coaches have instructed first-time wrestlers to just take in the NYSPHSAA championship tournament, and the wrestling will take care of itself.

For Staulters, his final weekend as a head coach was similar.

“I love all the people around us,” Staulters said. “We’ve met so many parents, so many coaches that I just want to say goodbye.”

Insogna didn’t disappoint his coach, battling defending state champion Ethan Gallo in the 215-pound Division 1 final, falling 11-4.

“There was a lot more pressure in the quarterfinal and semifinal, just to get to the finals,” Insogna said. “After that there was no pressure at all. I made it there and then I got ready to go to battle and that’s what I did.”

It wasn’t the first time Insogna had battled Gallo.

Two of Insogna’s previously three losses this season were to Gallo — a 6-1 decision at the Ballston Spa Duals in December, and a 52-second pin at the Eastern States Classic on Jan. 13.

“I was just trying to get into scrambles, that’s what I’m best at, just weird positions that not a lot of people wrestle in,” Insogna said. “I’m good at doing that because of my athleticism. I got there a couple times, came out on top a couple times, but I didn’t do it enough.”

Carlin lost in a 9-4 decision to defending state champion Tyler Ferrara of Chenango Forks, as the No. 3 seed Carlin never led in the 132-pound Division 1 match. Carlin was taken down by Ferrara 52 seconds into the first round, escaping 10 seconds later.

Ferrara escaped from the bottom position to open the second period and then took down Carlin again with 43 seconds left for a 5-1 lead.

The third period saw Carlin escape three times, but only to be taken down by Ferrara to close out the 9-4 decision.

Amsterdam’s Montalvo had little time to react to the mission of No. 1 seed Cameron Catrabone of Williamsville North/Williamsville East in the Division 1 145-pound final. After a scoreless first period Catrabone executed a takedown of Montalvo 32 seconds into the second period and pinned the Amsterdam wrestler 23 seconds later.

Montalvo was Amsterdam’s first state finalist since Brandon Lapi in 2014. He was looking to join Lapi in 2014 and Giuseppi Lanzi in 2010 as the only Amsterdam wrestlers to win a state final. Brian Benton won a state public school championship in 2008, when he fell to a CHSAA opponent in the final match.

Fonda-Fultonville/Johnstown’s Hicks also lost to a No. 1 seed, Caleb Sweet of South Seneca, in a 17-4 major decision in the Division 2 145-pound final.

On two separate occasions, Hicks’ attempt at a takedown cost him, with Sweet turning it into points for himself, as a takedown and eventual back points giving him a commanding 11-2 advantage after two periods of wrestling.

Hicks staved off a pin from Sweet on several occasions, losing by decision to a wrestler who had won his three previous matches at the tournament by pinfall.

Hicks had the opportunity to be the first-ever state wrestling champion from Fonda-Fultonville.

Evan Day from Salem/Cambridge lost to another defending state champion, Homer’s Sam Sorenson, 5-2 in the 215-pound Division 2 final.

Trent Sibble from Section V’s Bolivar-Richburg provided one of the few upsets of the evening, defeating defending state champion Tristen Hitchcock from Warrensburg/Lake George in a 4-2 decision at the 285-pound Division 2 championship match. Hitchcock entered the match undefeated, and had only had to wrestle past the first period in two of his 46 matches this season prior to the final.

Reach Stan Hudy at [email protected] and follow him @StanHudy on Twitter.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports